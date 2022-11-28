More than a year after the opening of Moore County Schools’ newest elementary campus, the school board remains embroiled in litigation with builders and subcontractors involved in three of the four recently constructed schools.
The school board has now been through two rounds of legal mediation with J.M. Thompson Co., the contractor in charge of building the McDeeds Creek and Aberdeen elementary schools, since the builder filed a $3 million breach of contract suit in January of 2021.
The most recent nine-hour mediation session between attorneys representing the board and J.M. Thompson, on Nov. 10, ended in an impasse, according to legal filings in Moore County Superior Court.
J.M. Thompson originally filed in Wake County to claim about $1.5 million left unpaid in the construction contracts of both the McDeeds Creek and Aberdeen schools. Though the schools were able to open to students on schedule, Moore County Schools withheld funds on the basis of what it considered significant delays throughout both projects.
After the first round of mediation last fall, the Board of Education countersued, claiming that J.M. Thompson caused the McDeeds Creek Elementary project to fall significantly behind schedule. Moore County Schools claims that it took possession of the school 246 days later than agreed upon, and that the building was considered fully finished more than a year later than scheduled.
In addition to the funds withheld as penalties from both contracts, the school board is also seeking $25,000 in additional damages related to the “administrative inconvenience and challenges” of moving into the new McDeeds Creek building just one week prior to the start of school in August 2019.
Filings also outline “repeated problems with usability of the building and site for its intended purposes” during the 2019-2020 school year, including flooding due to improper and incomplete plumbing, the inability to control HVAC and lighting that year, and problems with the grass, erosion control and establishment of healthy trees on the school campus.
The school board originally awarded the $25.3 million McDeeds Creek contract to J.M. Thompson in late 2017. Work began on Camp Easter Road in early 2018 and McDeeds Creek opened to students in August 2019.
J.M. Thompson was also the lowest bidder for the construction of Moore County Schools’ next major project: the new Aberdeen elementary school off of N.C. 5. The $27.1 million building contract for that school was awarded in August 2018.
District staff also reported delays in the Aberdeen project as construction on that campus neared the scheduled completion date. Building got underway in November 2018.
Moore County Schools received a temporary occupancy permit for Aberdeen Elementary in March 2020, two months after the original deadline to deliver the finished school.
Legal filings list Aug. 14, 2020 as the date that Moore County Schools formally closed out both contracts. The company says that it has been paid just under $24 million of the McDeeds Creek contract, and $25.6 million for Aberdeen.
J.M. Thompson is now suing for the balance of both contracts, as well as an additional $150,000 in change orders related to the McDeeds Creek project that went over and above the budgeted contingency.
In the suit, the company also accuses the schools of prolonging the final stages of the McDeeds Creek project.
Whether or not a contract has been completely fulfilled is typically determined on a final walkthrough of the building, where any deficiencies are noted and presented to the contractor to address before they’re paid in full.
The suit says that Moore County Schools was about eight months late in presenting J.M. Thompson with that final “punch list.”
In a similar but unrelated lawsuit related to school construction, the civil engineering firm hired to perform work on the Southern Pines Elementary campus sued the school board, contractor Monteith Construction, and LKC Engineering of Aberdeen earlier this summer.
Since JSmith Civil, LLC — based in Goldsboro and formerly known as Bridgepoint Civil — filed in June, parties to the suit have deflected blame for a series of failures in the grading on the Morganton Road site.
Due to the 80-foot elevation differential on the site, the 18-acre campus required significant preparation before construction could begin in earnest. JSmith was hired to perform that work as a subcontractor for Monteith in May of 2019.
The firm is now suing Monteith and the Moore County Board of Education for $582,000 in what’s called an “in quantum meruit” claim for labor, equipment and materials related to rectifying problems with the north slope of the site.
JSmith later amended its claim to sue the school board for negligence and requested an additional $25,000 judgment.
JSmith claims that it performed work “pursuant to the directives” of Monteith, LKC and Moore County Schools staff, but “warned Monteith that the work included in the directives would not fix the cause of the north slope failures.”
JSmith is primarily suing Monteith for $582,000 in damages for breaching the subcontract by rejecting JSmith’s request for a change order for the additional work done on the Southern Pines Elementary site.
Attorneys for the Board of Education have moved to dismiss the claims against the school board, stating that JSmith’s claims are barred by governmental immunity — which the school board has not waived by purchasing liability coverage. The board’s legal team has also requested the court to compel arbitration between JSmith and Monteith.
The case is scheduled for a Dec. 15 hearing in Moore County Superior Court.
So much for "value" engineering when there will always be change orders since plan sets don't show every significant detail of the construction.
