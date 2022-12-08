The Moore County Board of Education is considering renaming McDeeds Creek Elementary School for John Chapman, an airman who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2002.
Board member David Hensley proposed the renaming during the school board’s work session on Wednesday.
Chapman was a U.S. Air Force technical sergeant attached to a Navy SEAL team when he was killed during the Battle of Takur Ghar.
He was posthumously promoted to master sergeant and awarded the Medal of Honor in 2018. Chapman was stationed at Pope Air Force Base for much of his service career.
Last year Hensley proposed renaming Southern Pines Elementary for Chapman, but the suggestion did not garner enough support from other members of the board at the time. At the time Hensley said that although Chapman did not live in Moore County, many service members connected to his unit now do.
This week Hensley proposed renaming McDeeds Creek, where many students have at least one active duty parent, "MSgt. John Chapman Elementary School." Hensley proposed fundraising to cover any cost associated with the renaming.
“MSgt. Chapman’s widow and his fellow airmen and his fellow soldiers and everybody that served with him and know of him are willing to roll up their sleeves and pitch in on this effort,” he said.
The school board’s current policies prohibit naming schools for individuals, whether living or deceased.
A previous school board cited that policy when a group of Union Pines students mounted an effort to name the school for Samantha Davis before it opened in 2019. Davis, a popular Union Pines student, athlete and musician, died in 2018 after collapsing during a cross country meet.
Instead, facilities like cafeterias, auditoriums and gyms can be named for people.
The board could vote to change its policies for naming schools, but that’s just one element of the proposal that’s caused concern among some parents and staff at McDeeds Creek.
In an email to The Pilot, a parent with two children at McDeeds Creek said that she’s concerned that “families and constituents weren’t consulted” on a renaming that seems “like a foregone conclusion,” and that private fundraising won’t cover the replacement of McDeeds Creek-branded clothing and other items that families or clubs have purchased.
On Wednesday board member Stacey Caldwell also suggested that the board hold a public forum to get feedback from the school’s parents and staff before removing forward. Caldwell also has experience as a military spouse herself, and worried about the ramifications of singling out a specific fallen hero.
“There’s someone from my husband’s unit that died and he has four children in the school system and they’ve been here a very long time. I just think you’re opening a can of worms when you’re just picking and choosing who you want to have a school named after,” she said.
“I think we need to involve the community in this, and I understand where you’re coming from but I think there’s more to this than changing a policy.”
Board members Robert Levy and Pauline Bruno both said they supported Hensley’s renaming proposal, though Levy acknowledged that the board’s policies will have to be changed first.
The board is expected to consider starting that process with a vote during its regular meeting on Monday at North Moore High.
“By honoring him, I believe we are honoring all our military, all our community,” said Bruno. “We owe so much to these people and I think this is just one small way to repay it, to show gratitude, to show appreciation to all our military families.”
There are many ties to Ft. Bragg and Moore County who could / should be considered if a name change is contemplated, among them General James Lindsay, a long time resident of Moore County.
John Misiaszek
To be clear, my issue with this policy proposal has ZERO personally to do with this individual hero but it will be understandably hard for some to make that distinction. For background: My grandfather was an Air force B-29 pilot in WWII and was awarded the Silver Star for a mission over Japan. My father was an Air Commando AC-47 "Spooky" pilot assigned to the 4th ACS/SOS in Vietnam (unit currently based out of Hurlbert) where he and fellow heroes provided close air support protecting troops on the ground. He flew 230+ combat missions in a single year. I was born on an Air Force base and am a lifetime associate member of the Air Commando Association. I was the keynote speaker at the AC-47 "Spooky" (4th ACS/SOS) reunion in DC a few years ago. I love and respect Air Commandos and all who served. I have to say all that in hope that most people understand this is not personal regarding a policy decision.
All that said, if we DO change the policy of school naming/renaming to name schools after military members, the "ties to the community" should be a SIGNIFICANT consideration when doing so. What is the standard for "ties to the community," especially when applying it to the naming of the limited number of schools in Moore County? Is "ties" simply someone who chose to live on this side of Bragg to avoid Fayetteville when PCS'd? That's especially important because we have MANY home grown military heroes who went off to war and died, lost limbs, or all of them who came back home ever affected by their service. I can think of a man I've met a number times who graduated from Southern Pines High School in the 60's, went to Vietnam, lost his legs and has been a contributor to this community ever since. Many others from here have done incredible deeds in combat and were never recognized. So, if we are to change our policies and start naming schools after our military heroes, I suggest we name them after local, home-grown heroes. After all, what could be more inspirational to our children than someone who grew up here- just like them- who went on to do heroic things or make heroic sacrifices?
BUT, if you insist the standard as seemingly agreed upon at your worksession that a school must be named after a Medal of Honor recipient with some local ties, I think it fair and consistent with that policy to do the first school naming in honor of Gary Gordon. His story is well known and documented in the book and movie Black Hawk Down. His actions and posthumous award of the Medal of Honor is the first of any with "ties to the community" I know of. If this is our path, then be consistent and first comes first. Otherwise, please honor our home grown heroes - the ones our children can best relate to - first.
If MC's board wishes to name a building after a Moore County hero, Josh Wheeler would be deserving of the honor.
https://www.thepilot.com/josh-wheeler-a-delta-force-operator-who-lived-in-southern-pines-was-killed-in-iraq/image_9bd6bbbc-f466-11ea-bca6-a78102ad8e38.html
