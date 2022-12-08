McDeeds Creek Elementary

McDeeds Creek Elementary on June 11, 2019. (Photograph by Jaymie Baxley/The Pilot)

The Moore County Board of Education is considering renaming McDeeds Creek Elementary School for John Chapman, an airman who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2002.

Board member David Hensley proposed the renaming during the school board’s work session on Wednesday.

Barbara Misiaszek

There are many ties to Ft. Bragg and Moore County who could / should be considered if a name change is contemplated, among them General James Lindsay, a long time resident of Moore County.

John Misiaszek

Chris Smithson

To be clear, my issue with this policy proposal has ZERO personally to do with this individual hero but it will be understandably hard for some to make that distinction. For background: My grandfather was an Air force B-29 pilot in WWII and was awarded the Silver Star for a mission over Japan. My father was an Air Commando AC-47 "Spooky" pilot assigned to the 4th ACS/SOS in Vietnam (unit currently based out of Hurlbert) where he and fellow heroes provided close air support protecting troops on the ground. He flew 230+ combat missions in a single year. I was born on an Air Force base and am a lifetime associate member of the Air Commando Association. I was the keynote speaker at the AC-47 "Spooky" (4th ACS/SOS) reunion in DC a few years ago. I love and respect Air Commandos and all who served. I have to say all that in hope that most people understand this is not personal regarding a policy decision.

All that said, if we DO change the policy of school naming/renaming to name schools after military members, the "ties to the community" should be a SIGNIFICANT consideration when doing so. What is the standard for "ties to the community," especially when applying it to the naming of the limited number of schools in Moore County? Is "ties" simply someone who chose to live on this side of Bragg to avoid Fayetteville when PCS'd? That's especially important because we have MANY home grown military heroes who went off to war and died, lost limbs, or all of them who came back home ever affected by their service. I can think of a man I've met a number times who graduated from Southern Pines High School in the 60's, went to Vietnam, lost his legs and has been a contributor to this community ever since. Many others from here have done incredible deeds in combat and were never recognized. So, if we are to change our policies and start naming schools after our military heroes, I suggest we name them after local, home-grown heroes. After all, what could be more inspirational to our children than someone who grew up here- just like them- who went on to do heroic things or make heroic sacrifices?

BUT, if you insist the standard as seemingly agreed upon at your worksession that a school must be named after a Medal of Honor recipient with some local ties, I think it fair and consistent with that policy to do the first school naming in honor of Gary Gordon. His story is well known and documented in the book and movie Black Hawk Down. His actions and posthumous award of the Medal of Honor is the first of any with "ties to the community" I know of. If this is our path, then be consistent and first comes first. Otherwise, please honor our home grown heroes - the ones our children can best relate to - first.

Karl Williams

If MC's board wishes to name a building after a Moore County hero, Josh Wheeler would be deserving of the honor.

https://www.thepilot.com/josh-wheeler-a-delta-force-operator-who-lived-in-southern-pines-was-killed-in-iraq/image_9bd6bbbc-f466-11ea-bca6-a78102ad8e38.html

