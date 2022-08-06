Student Chromebook

A Crains Creek Middle teacher helps a student complete social studies work using a Chromebook computer in 2019. 

 PILOT FILE PHOTO

Moore County Schools administrators are asking the board to redirect some of the district’s COVID-19 relief funding to cover shortfalls in its local budget for the upcoming year.

The district is just over a year into the spending plan that the board approved for that money last spring. Moore County Schools received a total of $25.3 million over several rounds of federal stimulus funding, and has until 2024 to use it.

(1) comment

Kent Misegades

As predicted, the CCP flu funds are being used just like Obama’s Shovel-Ready Jobs funding, which was all a huge swindle of taxpayer money used to shore up Democrat employers, especially government. MCS enrollment has been in decline for a decade. Funding should be cut, not increased. Democrats and big-government RINOs know that the gravy train will end after the upcoming election and when the full fury of Biden’s inflation and recession gots. So they spend like drunken sailors. The national debt is now near $31T. Hello Weimar Republic. Hold on to your wallets! MAGA!

