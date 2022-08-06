Moore County Schools administrators are asking the board to redirect some of the district’s COVID-19 relief funding to cover shortfalls in its local budget for the upcoming year.
The district is just over a year into the spending plan that the board approved for that money last spring. Moore County Schools received a total of $25.3 million over several rounds of federal stimulus funding, and has until 2024 to use it.
As of June 30, the schools have spent $7.7 million of the $15 million the board allocated toward instructional uses like summer school, hiring additional teacher assistants and replacing student computers. Another $9.5 has been earmarked for building improvements around the district, which are underway.
Based on the first year of spending, administrators project that the approved plan will leave the district with $2.3 million left over. That’s a total of several items that came in under budget and other priorities the district funded with other sources of money.
The board will consider a proposal on Monday to spend that funding in three areas:
* $1.1 million on Chromebook computers for elementary school students;
* $930,000 in stipends for teachers participating in required reading training over the next two years; and
* $248,000 to staff the Connect Virtual Academy for the upcoming school year.
Last year, the state adopted what’s known as “the science of reading” as the basis for all literacy instruction in public schools. To that end, K-5 teachers throughout North Carolina are required to be trained in a program called Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling, or LETRS.
Teachers have two years to complete the 160-hour program on their own time. The proposed stipend would be paid for each of the eight units, totaling $1,320 per teacher. Teachers who earn a mastery certificate are eligible for twice that stipend, up to $2,640.
Moore County Schools has about 350 elementary school teachers who are required to complete LETRS training. Many districts around the state started the training last year. Moore County Schools is in the third and final cohort of districts to begin the program.
“We purposely waited until the third cohort to be trained so we could have the best information to support our folks as we went into training,” said Superintendent Tim Locklair.
Vice-Chair Libby Carter asked if the stipends could be conditional upon each teacher’s commitment to teach for Moore County Schools for another year.
Mike Metcalf, the district’s chief officer for academics and student support services, responded that the proposed stipend isn’t meant as an enticement to teachers who might otherwise leave the district.
“In my mind, this is not a bonus to teachers. This is a stipend in which we’re paying for their time that they’re giving, that they're required to give, that we're requiring of them to learn this particular amount of information,” he said. “And it’s a small stipend when compared to the amount of hours that they’re going to have to put in to reach the mastery certificate level.”
Board member David Hensley asked staff to present the average and median pay rates of Moore County Schools teachers alongside the average and median income levels of all Moore County residents.
“There’s all kinds of information out there, you know ‘teachers are underpaid’ and this and that. I would like to see the actual figures,” he said.
He also said that he would prefer to pay teachers based on performance rather than the district’s current system, which rewards years in the classroom. The proposed LETRS training stipend would be the same across the board for all teachers who have to participate.
“I’m not sure what highly paid means, but if we have highly paid teachers, then I am less inclined to give them a stipend than a new teacher who’s just starting out,” Hensley said.
The proposal to allocate COVID-19 relief funds to replace nearly 3,000 Chromebook computers was also met with a mixed reception. That purchase would put a new device in the hands of every student in grades 3-5. One new device would be available for every three second-graders.
“We’ll work on that and get closer to a one-to-two (ratio) with some of the older devices that we have,” Metcalf said.
The district had previously planned to acquire the Chromebooks through a four-year lease-to-own arrangement with payments distributed over that longer time period. But administrators said that purchasing them outright would save about $50,000.
Board member Robert Levy suggested that the district stick with that plan and put $1 million of COVID-19 relief toward capital projects. Last year the board moved $2 million from the capital side of its spending plan to use for one-time bonuses for teachers and support staff.
But the digital fund previously used to pay for new technology was technically discontinued with the county commissioners’ budget for the current year. The county increased operating funds to the schools by $3.4 million — much more than the $750,000 digital fund — but the board would have to set funding aside for that specific purpose.
“We have to accommodate all of our operational costs from that increase. There’s no longer such a thing as a digital learning fund,” said Locklair. “So as we’re planning for our technology needs moving forward, we do have to think about how we accomplish that. This was one strategy to do that that would not burden our operational cost.”
As predicted, the CCP flu funds are being used just like Obama's Shovel-Ready Jobs funding, which was all a huge swindle of taxpayer money used to shore up Democrat employers, especially government. MCS enrollment has been in decline for a decade. Funding should be cut, not increased. Democrats and big-government RINOs know that the gravy train will end after the upcoming election and when the full fury of Biden's inflation and recession gots. So they spend like drunken sailors. The national debt is now near $31T. Hello Weimar Republic. Hold on to your wallets! MAGA!
