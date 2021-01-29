The Moore County Board of Education’s upcoming local budget negotiations might go beyond the annual routine of hammering out how much funding the county will allot to the schools for the 2021-2022 school year.
A proposal to change the terms of that yearly budget review and adopt a per-pupil local funding formula has emerged from the school board’s budget committee.
The school board typically starts discussing its new budget by looking at anticipated cost escalations for the upcoming year — especially which ones the state isn’t expected to cover. Moore County Schools receives a relatively fixed amount of funding from North Carolina, and the school board can request that the county supply additional funds to fill in the gaps.
But where state funding is largely based on the number of students enrolled in the district, Moore County doesn’t allocate funds to the schools the same way.
The school board usually asks for a funding increase from the county to fund new costs like salary increases for teachers, and for other priorities like smaller class sizes and better support staff pay. But the $31.8 million that the county ultimately approved for the schools’ operating costs in 2020-2021 didn’t factor in those new expenses. That figure was on par with what the county allocated to the schools the prior year, with the omission of $739,000 in one-time funds toward opening McDeeds Creek Elementary.
Nor is the local funding level based on Moore County Schools’ enrollment fluctuations. In recent years, the most telling predictor of the district’s local funding level has been the expected change in county revenues.
That is something school board members would like to change.
Introducing a Funding Formula
During the board’s first budget work session on Monday, board member David Hensley suggested a new approach. Hensley is one of three members of the board’s budget committee, along with board Chair Libby Carter and Vice-Chair Pam Thompson.
He proposed that the school board and county commissioners adopt a funding formula to “fix long-standing points of friction” in determining how much local funding Moore County Schools receives each year.
Hensley suggested that base funding level be $2,260 per student, the per-pupil funding level for the 2019-2020 school year, with increases for the current year and 2022 factored in. From there, funding would fluctuate each year based on the change in state per-student funding to Moore County Schools as well as enrollment.
In addition to accounting for growth or decline in school enrollment, such a formula would also supply the district with additional local funding to cover cost increases driven — but not funded — by the state.
Currently Moore County Schools pays 664 teachers, 23 principals, 13 assistant principals, five district-level administrative positions, and 130 other instructional support positions with state funds. When the state adopts salary increases for those employees, it allocates new funding to support them.
But the district pays another 93 teachers, 15 assistant principals, three district administrators and 38 instructional support positions from funds allocated by Moore County. Local funds also pay for about one out of every four classified positions. Funds to maintain those employees’ salaries at the same level as the state-paid staff members’ has to come from the district’s local pool.
“Increases in per-pupil funding are not all good news. Ninety-six percent of those yearly increases are due to raises for state-funded positions,” Hensley said. “We then have to turn around and give those same raises to the 18 percent of our full-time people that are funded by local funding. That’s why it’s important to tie the percentage increase to what happens in Raleigh.”
A funding formula would also take into account the steady increase in the number of students from Moore County enrolled in charter schools. Charter schools do receive local funding from Moore County Schools’ local allotment on a per-student basis. So switching to a per-student funding formula for all local school funding would effectively void the effect of those schools’ growth on the traditional public schools’ budget.
Superintendent Bob Grimesey told the school board that a funding formula could be an improvement over the annual budget negotiation between the school board and county commissioners. A set formula would give the school board a firmer idea of how much local funding to expect for operating expenses before adopting its budget.
“Currently there is no funding formula, which leaves us with just a process by which we try to build school board consensus on what the needs are and what the cost of those needs are and to run that up against what the county projects as its revenues absent a tax increase,” he said.
“It would be the superintendent’s desire that the board work with the county commissioners to come up with a funding formula. I think a funding formula, regardless of the metrics of it, would be very healthy for our community and our school district.”
A Look at Supplemental Funding
Many of the counties ranked above Moore County in per-pupil school spending fund their schools with the benefit of supplemental funding for low-wealth and small counties, which local districts are given wide latitude in deciding how to spend.
A total of 66 North Carolina counties qualify for that “low-wealth” funding based on factors including property tax base and per capita income. For the 2019-2020 school year, the state disbursed nearly $250 million in supplemental low-wealth funding to districts statewide.
Moore County was not among them, as the state determines it to have a higher ability to generate local revenue for schools than the average North Carolina county.
Hensley compared that to the state’s “county distress rankings,” commonly called the tier system, that also determine how proceeds from the state education lottery are disbursed to local school districts.
Those lottery funds are the only mechanism through which the state supports school construction. Moore County receives around $850,000 annually from the lottery to put towards capital expenses. Combined with its regular $750,000 allotment from the county for capital, that gives the district around $1.6 million to put towards maintaining its aging campuses.
Board member Bob Levy pointed out that both mechanisms to increase state funding to lower-income areas of the state are consistent with North Carolina’s obligations in fulfilling the terms of the 25-year-old Leandro school funding case. That case places responsibility on the state to maintain the right of every child in North Carolina to receive “a sound basic education.”
“I know that no one can answer, but we also have to ask the question: how is the tier system a response to the Leandro case and are we stuck in the tier system with the Leandro case?” Levy said.
“We all seem to want to be sympathetic to progressive taxes and the like, we all like to be sympathetic to cases like the Leandro case which seeks to give more opportunity to, say, poorer people, but when you look at the reality and drill down into it what it does it it hurts counties like Moore which are better off in the south than we are in the north because we have a combination of wealthier and less wealthy property tax payers.”
Budgeting for Repairs
Moore County Schools maintains a 20-year forecast of needed replacements and repairs at each school in the district. That portfolio of needs is estimated at over $70 million. Broken down on an annual basis, that’s more than twice what the district has available to cover them.
“The plan is very thorough. It covers both maintenance and deferred capital repairs. The issue with it, though, is it assumed $2 million a year which really didn’t exist. … So really the 20-year plan was really a 50-year plan if you look at the funding available. But whether it’s a 20-year plan or a 50-year plan, it’s unacceptable,” said Hensley.
“Everyone here knows if you do not do capital repairs within 20 years, the building’s going to fall down before you get around to it.”
Hensley presented a plan on Monday to tackle seven years’ worth of projects, along with all deferred maintenance, and estimated that would cost the district $29 million.With about $8 million expected to be available mid-2022 once the district has sold all of its surplus property and savings from ongoing elementary school projects are realized, fulfilling that plan would require between $2-3 million in supplemental funding from the county for seven years.
“That’s the ask from the county commissioners,” he said. “It’s reasonable, it’s focused, it’s simple to explain and there’s all kinds of good reasons we should do it.”
Projects on Moore County Schools’ capital repairs and maintenance plan between now and 2028 include:
- Renovating the gymnasiums at Carthage Elementary, Highfalls Elementary, Sandhills Farm Life, Westmoore Elementary and Vass-Lakeview Elementary;
- HVAC system replacements at North Moore, Pinecrest, Union Pines and Robbins Elementary;
- Replacing the tracks at Pinecrest and North Moore;
- Renovating the gym locker rooms at Union Pines;
- Renovating the physical education locker rooms at Pinecrest;
- Repaving the parking lots at Sandhills Farm Life;
- A new sewer station at West End Elementary;
- A multitude of roof replacements and other, smaller, projects.
Grimesey said that the district's 20-year plan involves another school bond issue to fund a package of large-scale projects around 2025.
“Mr. Hensley’s plan does not do that, but instead has a broader six-, seven- or eight-year period based on an elevated amount of contribution from the county on more of a pay-as-you-go-approach and stretches that out,” he said. “I think that’s new thinking, and it’s new thinking that deserves consideration.”
Board members Stacey Caldwell and Ed Dennison both said that the board has not, in the past, depended on additional funding from the county in its facilities planning.
“We know we’re going to have big ticket items coming up, so we know we have to hold money back,” Dennison said. “We’re not sure whether we would get the funding from the commissioners to do them, because there’s no plan now to do it. It’s sort of like a year-to-year thing.”
“The problem I see is getting it from them, asking them for this money,” Caldwell said.
A System for Internal Fixes
Hensley is confident that the commissioners will be open to discussing plans that they can fund without increasing property taxes further. He also said that the board should lobby Moore County’s state representatives for a reevaluation of how lottery funds are distributed.
“There’s not a soul in this county who doesn’t want to get our schools up to speed. I believe the county commissioners will share that view; they just need a proposal that they can get behind that doesn’t include tax increases or a big bond issue that needs to be voted for,” he said.
Hensley also suggested that the commissioners might be more willing to discuss new proposals if the school board pledges to “exercise fiscal restraint” moving forward. New measures he’s proposing include establishing accounts to accrue funds toward significant purchases, a stem-to-stern review of district staffing, and building in incentives for departments to save money in their budgets.
“We need to demonstrate and we need to make sure that we are fiscally responsible, we are fiscally disciplined and we start doing the things that well-run organizations do,” he said. “If there’s a shortage, we’re not going to go running to the county commissioners and say we need another $700,000, we just address it internally.”
(3) comments
These are very good ideas from Mr. Hensley. If they are adopted, and prove beneficial, he will receive the kudos and attention that he deserves. This is the behavior if a mature board member. The intemperate remarks he posts on Facebook in order to foment a corresponding reaction from his base are not such actions. I hope that he continues his work in this vein.
What about the bond premium from the school bond issue? What about the sales taxes paid to the state using bond issue money when the new schools were constructed which will be reimbursed to the County? Why can't these funds be used for the deferred capital and maintenance requirements? John Misiaszek
The School Board should not forget that prior to the 2021 budget adoption there was an agreement that a percentage of County revenues would be budgeted and used for school district purposes. Commissioner's unilaterally changed that agreement last spring. Any agreements made between the District and the County should be legally binding.
John Misiaszek
