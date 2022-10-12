All six Moore County Board of Education candidates took the same stage earlier this month to air their stances on everything from academics and absenteeism to hot-button topics like gender issues and whether the schools are appropriately instilling patriotic values.
There are four newcomers running for the board’s two at-large seats: Ken Benway, Pauline Bruno, Robin Calcutt and Rollie Sampson. Shannon Davis is challenging incumbent Pam Thompson for the District III seat representing northern Moore County.
The Oct. 1 forum hosted by the Southern Pines VFW and Special Forces Association Chapter 62 challenged the candidates to discuss the two elementary schools recently designated as ‘F’ rated in the state’s latest round of school report cards.
The report cards are based on whether students perform at grade level on statewide standardized end-of-grade and end-of-course tests. Moore County Schools made academic growth in the last school year, but the grades still reflected what educators call “learning loss” from virtual learning during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sampson and Calcutt said that the grading system is not a fair reflection of school quality. Schools’ grades are based largely on a single test, and weight performance heavily over how much students have improved over the year.
“Our schools are working hard and if we can show growth with our students, that means we’ve done our job that year,” said Calcutt. “The two ‘F’ schools have the highest number of socioeconomic (disadvantaged) students in our schools … and we need to call that out because that is the effect of missed opportunities.”
Bruno and Benway blamed lowered standards, the promotion of students to the next grade regardless of test scores, and the district’s leadership for the district’s lower-rated schools.
“You don’t come in one day with an excellent rating and have a test the next day and drop to an F. It doesn’t happen,” said Benway. “So somebody’s failing to provide oversight, to provide some mentorship to that principal, to provide some guidance and perhaps a few more resources to get that job done.”
Bruno said that the district should not allow students to advance beyond third grade unless they’re testing at grade level in reading. Third grade is widely considered a critical point in the acquisition of literacy skills.
“We’re socially promoting these kids. So they get to fourth grade, they’re sitting in a classroom, they don’t know what’s going on,” she said. “When they get to sixth and seventh grade, they are drowning. This is, to me, a form of child abuse.”
Moderator Vic Allen, a teacher at the private Calvary Christian School, asked candidates to evaluate the training underway for elementary school teachers across North Carolina. The Language Essentials for Teachers of Reading and Spelling, known simply as LETRS, is a phonics-based approach to teaching children to read.
Sampson said that the new approach may be effective, but said that the schools need to “invest more in our classrooms” in the form of more teacher assistants and smaller class sizes to see the best results.
“We know those are ways to improve student performance,” she said. “If we don’t have those supports that we need in order for that program to be successful, we could be doing this again in another five years.”
Candidates also addressed the effect of disciplinary problems, including absenteeism, on the schools’ culture and academic success. They all generally agreed that absenteeism is a problem with roots at home that hinders a student’s progress in school.
“Unfortunately, with some of our students, we do not have that parental guidance,” said Thompson. “And our students do not make their way to school and that is one of the reasons, I believe, that we have failing schools.”
They also endorsed the district’s current campaign of appealing to families to take a more active role in ensuring their child gets to school or boards the bus each morning. Bruno said that the schools should not shy away from involving law enforcement or taking legal action where necessary. Sampson, until recently a Moore County Schools employee, said that the district is renewing efforts to enforce its attendance policies — and that it’s easy even for high school parents to keep track of when their children have missed class.
Davis said that the schools themselves are probably contributing to tardiness thanks to chronic issues with the district’s bus scheduling.
“Our transportation system is definitely an issue right now with at least children being late to school,” she said. “I know that they’re missing class time so that’s something that we definitely need to try to hone in on and to get that taken care of.”
With respect to fighting and drug-related offenses on school property, Benway, Bruno and Davis said that the schools should take a tough approach to discipline.
“If the students know that there are going to be consequences to their actions, then they’re not going to continue doing it,” said Davis “I don’t think it’s a great huge issue that we can’t get under control, but it’s something we certainly do need to address.”
Calcutt and Sampson, though, said that students in trouble need as much support from their schools as ever so that they don’t fall behind in learning.
“Any time there is an act of violence or someone is using drugs, I consider that to be a problem that needs to be addressed,” said Calcutt. “Is it overwhelming our schools? No. Our children still make bad decisions on occasion and we have to support them with counseling and outside resources and reach out to find out where the problem’s coming from.”
Moore County Schools has been back to operating more or less as usual after the virtual learning and mask mandates of 2020 and 2021. But the controversies that have surrounded public education ever since informed some of the questions posed during the forum.
Though the school board race is nonpartisan, the candidates are running as two opposing “slates:” Benway, Bruno and Davis against Calcutt, Sampson and Thompson. The upcoming election has the potential to shift the balance of power on the board.
David Hensley, Philip Holmes and Robert Levy have been a minority bloc of sorts since they were elected in 2020, voting 3-4 against the other board members in a number of high-profile votes on school reopening, mask policies, Critical Race Theory and challenged library books.
Early in the forum, Allen asked the candidates to state whether or not they would support allowing transgender girls to play women’s sports. Thompson, Benway, Calcutt and Davis all said they would not. Bruno said that she’s “a firm believer that there are only two genders.” Sampson, who is licensed as a clinical mental health counselor, said that she would follow “the letter of the law” and that as a professional she serves all LGBTQ individuals.
Davis went further and said that LGBTQ youth should be encouraged to “turn away from that lifestyle.”
“I understand that there is a struggle within our community and within our nation with the LGBTQ movement and others that struggle with different things,” she said. “Addiction is also something that we struggle with greatly here in Moore County and all across our nation. In my own personal opinion, whenever you treat an addict you try to help them turn away from the addiction.”
The candidates were also asked whether they would support Moore County Schools’ new mission statement. The sitting board recently revised it to state that all students will graduate equipped “to become proud and successful citizens of the United States of America.”
Allen cited the 25 percent turnout among Moore County voters for the primary election, and asked whether the schools do enough to teach civic literacy. Bruno said that the schools should teach children “how fortunate they are” to be Americans.
“I think we need to teach our warts, teach everything that our country has done wrong, but boy we have done a whole lot of good,” she said. “And I’ll tell you, if America goes down, the whole world goes down. These kids need to know who they are, who they belong to. They need to know our history.”
In response to the mission statement, Sampson said that the schools celebrate patriotic holidays and military service in general — and that the children of foreign service members who attend Moore County Schools have always participated. In her previous role, she said she worked with local groups to stock schools with books pertaining to those themes.
“I don’t know that this changes much in terms of how we see our country at our schools,” she said. “Maybe it allows us to be a little bit more focused, but we do have people at our schools who are not American citizens and won’t be.”
The candidates all approved of the changes to the district’s mission statement, but Benway and Davis were skeptical of whether it’s reflected in every classroom every day.
“We’re going to need to do a full task analysis, I think, of the entire curriculum to ensure that it’s all pointed in the direction of this statement here,” said Benway, who also said that the schools can do more to teach students about the nation’s founding documents.
Thompson, the school board’s current chair, emphasized that the new statement is framed as an imperative for all students.
“Out of those 13,000 students, there are no two alike. Each one of them are unique,” she said. “So that means that we as a board are responsible to ensure that they have the tools and the resources they need to become successful and to get the education that they need.”
The school board candidates are slated to appear in a second forum this week hosted by the League of Women Voters of Moore County. The forum will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Pinehurst Village Hall.
