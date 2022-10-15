Candidates for the Moore County Board of Education all say that they want safe learning environments, small class sizes and ample resources made available to students and teachers.
But they differ when it comes to their appraisal of how well the public schools currently measure up to those goals and whether they adequately prepare students to be “proud and successful citizens” after high school.
Candidates aired those differences in front of a packed Pinehurst Village Hall during a Thursday evening forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Moore County and the Moore County NAACP. Jo Nicholas, president of the League of Women Voters of North Carolina and a Moore County resident, moderated.
There are six candidates running for three open seats. Ken Benway, Pauline Bruno, Robin Calcutt and Rollie Sampson are competing for the two at-large seats being vacated by Libby Carter and Ed Dennison.
For the District III seat representing northern Moore County, Shannon Davis is challenging incumbent Pam Thompson.
Benway, Bruno and Davis are running as a slate against Calcutt, Sampson and Thompson — though school board races are nonpartisan and voters are free to choose any combination of candidates.
Benway and Bruno hold up student performance on state tests as evidence that the schools are “failing” the children of Moore County. They blame their opponents for “woke” policies and practices and making “lots of excuses” for poor performance. Benway is a retired Special Forces officer and Bruno formerly taught special needs students at schools in the northeast.
Calcutt spent 30 years as a teacher and administrator in Moore County Schools, and Sampson worked for five years as the district's military liaison.
Statewide, the number of students performing on grade level declined after a year of all-virtual and part-time classroom instruction in 2020-2021.
“Who would move here, or who would want to be a teacher in our schools with ‘F’ ratings and ‘D’ ratings? That to me is the most important thing,” said Bruno.
Calcutt and Sampson agreed that the schools can do more to help students achieve their potential, but say that funding constraints have hindered local school districts in hiring teacher assistants, counselors and other support staff to help struggling students.
They also decried the “political rhetoric” that has dominated many of the school board’s proceedings since 2020 as board members debated masking policies, Critical Race Theory and controversial library books.
“I believe it’s time for leadership that is going to build our schools up, not tear them down,” said Sampson.
Using an analogy from her background as a healthcare administrator, Thompson said that she thinks the board’s most important role is to budget so that schools have the resources to help all students excel academically.
“When we go in as a patient, they treat you as a whole patient. Whenever our students go in the classroom, we need to treat their whole needs,” she said. “If it’s a therapist they need, or we even have students that need a nurse all day long, we have students that need psychologists. So I think treating the whole student leads to the student’s academic achievement and success.”
Davis, who runs an online small business and homeschools her own children, wasn’t as quick to judge the district based only on test scores.
“Understanding that children do learn at different levels, definitely it’s something that we can’t just always look at the numbers,” she said. “I’m not going to say numbers do or don’t lie, but they’re not the whole picture.”
The candidates also addressed their views on how the school board should handle challenges to controversial books. Moore County Schools has fielded a host of inquiries about books about LGBTQ characters, and others that depict sexual interactions between characters.
Calcutt, Sampson and Thompson all said they stand behind the district’s longstanding procedures for handling such challenges. Earlier this year the board voted 4-3 to keep the novel “George” by Alex Gino, now titled “Melissa,” in two school libraries. That upheld a recommendation from a districtwide committee of parents and teachers in support of the book.
“We need to trust our professional educators to select grade-level books for our libraries in our schools. They are trained, they have studied, they know their children,” said Calcutt.
Benway, Bruno and Davis said that they would vote on the side of removing “age-inappropriate” books from school shelves.
“Books have to have a specific reason for being in place. They have to contribute to the learning process at each appropriate age level,” said Benway. “I don't see anywhere in our K-8 process where the types of boks we’re talking about will contribute to the education of these kids.”
Candidates were also asked how many school campuses they’ve personally visited. As Calcutt and Sampson are previous school employees and Thompson a longtime board member, they are at an advantage there.
Davis said that she’s visited all of the schools in the district she hopes to represent. Benway said that he, Bruno and Davis have held parent meetings around the county that have also been attended by school staff.
“We’ve got a cadre up there of teachers who are helping us out, if you will, in preparation for us taking over,” he said.
In her closing remarks, Sampson said that state cuts to teacher assistants, class size increases and the loss of popular programs like orchestra and International Baccalaureate over the last decade precipitated declines in school performance.
“All those things were taken away, and what I want to know is where was everybody when this was happening?” she said. “Where were these board members, who are already planning what they’re going to do when they take over, where were they?”
When it comes to other divisive issues, all six candidates said that board members should work to resolve them with mutual respect intact on all sides.
“There comes a time when we have to agree to disagree, no matter what the subject matter is. But we do that as professionals with integrity and respect for each other,” said Thompson. “We look at what is the end goal, what is the subject matter and make sure that we remember that the superintendent is in charge of our schools.”
Calcutt said that, if elected, she would strive to contribute to “a culture of truth, care and collaboration.”
“There is truth that we have improvements to make and serious issues that still need attention, but we are not failing our children,” she said. “Public schools are a common good for everyone. We are the teachers of democracy and every student deserves a Board of Education that puts their public schools first.”
Questions submitted from the audience asked candidates to describe how they would work with parents to prioritize their children’s education and whether the most disadvantaged students — the unhoused or unaccompanied — can be held to the same standards as their peers.
“I don’t know how we got to where we got, where we have so many parents that really don’t care, and this is so sad,” said Bruno. “We have to communicate with our parents to make sure they’re getting excited about their children’s education, that they want their children to go out in the world, to have good jobs, to succeed.”
Davis said that students can do well in school regardless of the situation at home, but only if the schools can fill in the gaps.
“There is no reason that anybody in our community can’t be successful. I don’t care how bad their background is,” she said. “If someone comes alongside you and encourages you and supplies you with the things that you need, you can succeed.”
