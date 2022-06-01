Over the next few months Moore County’s sometimes fractious Board of Education will work to build consensus around how they define an effective school district.
Last week, board members kicked off what will be several discussions of Moore County Schools’ educational mission, where they’ll set broad goals for everything from academic achievement to student safety, employee support and community involvement.
All that and more is laid out in the district’s strategic plan, which is periodically revised to reflect evolving trends in education and the priorities of each board. The 2018 school board was the last to guide a substantive rewrite of the plan.
The plan divides those overarching priorities into a series of objectives and strategies. The schools collected public input on the existing strategic plan and its tenets after the board approved those surveys in February.
In a special meeting on Thursday, five of the current board members reviewed that feedback and discussed potential amendments to Moore County Schools’ current vision and mission statements, as well as the list of guiding principles that shape the more detailed plan.
Board members, including the ones who contributed to the district’s current mission and vision, agreed that those statements should be more concise, powerful, and relevant to teachers and students day-to-day.
As is, Moore County Schools’ vision statement reads that the district “will ensure that educational experiences inspire students to reach their full potential and lead productive lives in an ever-changing world.”
Board member Ed Dennison said that obfuscates what he sees as the goal of public schools: to fully prepare students for their choice of post-secondary education or employment. After discussion, other board members suggested that the reference to “an ever-changing world” might be superfluous, and supported board member David Hensley’s suggestion that the district’s vision could include a reference to producing good citizens.
“If the vision’s supposed to inspire, then it needs to use words like ‘best,’ ‘premier,’ not just as superlatives but as actual goals,” Hensley said in an overall appraisal. “Instead we have ‘ensure’ and ‘inspire.’ In hindsight I’m not sure the vision is strong enough or ambitious enough.”
Board members also hope to distill down the mission statement, which currently reads: “Moore County Schools creates a supportive, engaging, and safe learning environment that builds knowledge, skills, and abilities needed for future success.”
Board members roundly endorsed the concepts included in that statement, though.
“We definitely want to create an engaging student learning environment,” said Chair Pam Thompson. “We want our students to be safe, we want our students to be engaged.”
“I love that word ‘building,’ because you are always building for a better tomorrow,” Stacey Caldwell added. “We always want to make sure that we’re on the right path to success, so we’re constantly building our knowledge.”
Dennison echoed criticisms from some of the public surveys, as well as from board member Robert Levy, by suggesting that parents and stakeholders are more interested in quantifiable goals and benchmarks.
Levy did not attend last Thursday’s meeting but has characterized the current strategic plan as mostly a list of “platitudes.”
“If the public sees what we want to do, the public wants to see us do it. They want to know that it’s happening and they want to know when we complete it,” Dennison said. “To put adjectives in there to impress the public is not what we need.”
When it came to the current list of “core beliefs” designed to frame how teachers and other staff members approach their work, board members had some pragmatic revisions to offer there as well.
Moore County Schools’ core beliefs state that “We believe successful schools are essential for thriving communities,” and go on to outline student learning, providing resources and empowering staff as priorities with repeated emphasis on diversity.
“I think we need to focus on Moore County. So not ‘successful schools,’ but Moore County Schools, our schools, I think is how the statement should start,” Thompson said. “This is who we are. This is what our beliefs are: in Moore County all students can learn and succeed, period. We don’t have to go into who they are.”
Another tenet of those beliefs states that “students should come to school and feel safe, secure and cared for.” Hensley said the board should amend that to take a stand on discipline issues.
“Our schools will be safe, secure environments conducive to learning. What we need to add to that is respectful and disciplined,” he said.
Dennison favored the way that line is already written, as a prompt for families experiencing bullying to be proactive in addressing it with the school. He also suggested that the school board acknowledge its limited control over funding when referring to resources in the high-level components of its new strategic plan.
“We know there are a lot of things we can do that would help our students succeed, particularly for the lower economic group, and we can’t do that because we don’t have the funding,” he said. “We believe that we should ensure resources are provided, and the public needs to know what resources we’re not able to provide because we do not have the funding for them.”
District staff will incorporate board members’ feedback from last week and from future discussions into a draft strategic plan that the board will review later this summer.
Home schools have no need for a board. Their students are typically 2-3 years ahead of their peers in government schools and cost taxpayers nothing.
