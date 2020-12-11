When the Moore County Board of Education designated the old Southern Pines school campuses as surplus property a year ago, it intended to have buyers lined up for them by now.
But at the first work session of the new school board this past week, the question of who might end up with those properties still appeared to be open-ended.
Southern Pines Elementary on May Street and the primary school campus on Carlisle Street in West Southern Pines are now in their final weeks of serving students. The new Southern Pines Elementary in Morganton Park North will unite the K-2 and third-through-fifth grade populations when students move there for the start of the spring semester in January.
Uncertainty in the real estate market wrought by the coronavirus pandemic has delayed the process of divesting Moore County Schools of those two campuses, as well as the old Aberdeen schools that closed this summer.
On top of that, the district has spent much of this year exploring the possibility of selling the two Southern Pines schools privately. The board is expected to vote on the future of Southern Pines Primary and Elementary on Monday.
Southern Pines Primary
The previous school board originally resolved to work out a sale of the Southern Pines Primary campus to the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust at the appraised value of $630,000, keeping an open bidding process on the table as a last resort.
The board is now poised to abandon that negotiation at the urging of the three newly-elected members.
School staff originally recommended delaying the process until February while they rectify newly-discovered issues related to the property.
A pair of rights-of-way across the campus, originally platted as extensions of West Massachusetts Avenue and Glover Street, were never formally relinquished by the town of Southern Pines. Additionally, the adjacent Woodlawn Cemetery has crept across the property line over the years to the point that graves now occupy about half an acre of school property.
John Birath, the district’s director for operations, said that correcting the official property records on file will be subject to public hearings at the Southern Pines town level.
“We have spoken to the town of Southern Pines about this, they have confirmed with us that this is an administrative process, it’s something they should have done in the 50s when they built the buildings,” said Birath.
But those loose ends aside, most school board members were keen to explore options aside from a sale to the land trust. Robert Levy and Philip Holmes, who were both sworn in prior to Monday’s work session, opposed selling the Southern Pines schools. They anticipate that the properties’ value will grow over the years and that the district will need sites for more new schools in the future.
“Do we have to do anything with regard to this property?” Levy said. “I’ve let it be well-known that I’m very concerned about giving away such valuable property, especially since the citizens of Moore County, especially the citizens of West Southern Pines, put this aside as school property.”
The trust hopes to obtain Southern Pines Primary based on its history as an education center for the predominantly African-American residents of West Southern Pines: from 1924 when a Rosenwald school was sited there through the 1960s when it served as a high school for Black students until integration.
The trust offered Moore County Schools $200,000 for the property this past summer, plus other considerations. That’s not an offer that the previous school board was in a hurry to accept. The board’s original resolution stipulated that the school be sold at the appraised value, which the land trust’s offer does not come close to matching.
David Hensley, the third newly-elected board member, offered brief presentations detailing his priorities in selling school property. He said he’d like to see them either sold for the highest amount possible — and the proceeds reinvested in the district — or placed in continued service for public education.
To that end, he’s not in favor of keeping negotiations with the land trust open.
“I think there’s been plenty of delays. I think the time to make a decision is next week,” said Hensley. “Maybe we have two courses of action to consider next week, but I’d like to see one course of action that we’re done; we terminate the private sale discussions with the Southern Pines Land Trust and we look at other courses of action for this land.”
The board is expected to vote on Monday whether to continue negotiating with the land trust, put the Southern Pines Primary campus up for an open bidding process, or retain the property indefinitely. Hensley suggested that the district might hold onto the primary school and sell it in the future once its value appreciates.
The school board has not considered hanging on to out-of-use school campuses in the past, or tasking district staff with managing leases. That’s another reason that the board might decide to move on with identifying a higher bidder.
“We can't keep kicking it down the road. It’s going to be empty and I don’t feel like paying for electricity and upkeep on a building that we’re not using,” said Stacey Caldwell, who was re-elected to the board last month.
Southern Pines Elementary
The school board is also scheduled to vote Monday on a definitive plan for the future of the Southern Pines Elementary campus.
Moore Montessori Community School came to the school board earlier this year with an offer to either lease the May Street property for the cost of upgrades and maintenance, or preferably purchase it.
The board discussed both of those options during their work session, along with identifying a possible buyer through an open bidding process. They’re expected to take a vote on Monday.
The Montessori school is a public charter that opened in 2018. It’s now serving kindergarten through fourth grade students in rented space on West Pennsylvania Avenue, but needs a larger campus to fulfill its plans of expanding through sixth grade. State statutes direct local school districts to lease surplus property to public charters when the interest exists.
But the school board initially declined to discuss either a lease or direct sale with the Montessori school. They reconsidered the prospect of a sale, however, once the school’s director and board clarified that they’re willing to pay $1.08 million, the appraised value of the property in late 2019.
Levy said he’d prefer that Moore County Schools retain ownership of the elementary school as well as the primary campus, and potentially pursue a lease to Moore Montessori.
“The bottom line is that we need to maximize our ability to provide education for students, not only now but 25 or 50 years from now when we’re long gone,” he said. “I just think that if they want to lease, and we give them a triple-net lease, which means that they have to pay for all improvements, for sure let’s do it.”
As with the primary school, Holmes again said he’s in favor of keeping the elementary school under district ownership for now.
“They’re not making land anymore, and especially now, during this pandemic, we don’t need to look at doing anything right now,” he said. “That’s my opinion.”
Hensley suggested leasing the school to Moore Montessori contingent upon the school maintaining high School Performance Grades. Those grades are assigned on a traditional A-F scale by the state based on student performance on end-of-year tests.
End-of-Grade testing was cancelled this past spring with the effective suspension of the school year due to the pandemic, so Moore Montessori has yet to be graded.
“What kind of guarantee are you going to put that this is always going to be an A- or B-rated school?” Carter said.
“I’m not sure that I think that’s something that I would want to place onto a school, and/or want to have to deal with when they drop to a C and, based on one test, we tell them they no longer have a place to call home.”
“It would certainly put the pressure on them to be an A- or B-rated school,” Hensley responded.
Hensley said he might also support selling the campus to Moore Montessori with restrictive covenants stipulating that the property remain a public school in perpetuity.
“I want to ensure free public education and the highest quality free public education for our children, whether that is Moore County public schools or Moore County public charter schools. I want to ensure that we have the highest quality free education for our children,” he said.
“It could be A, B, or C or some other metric, but my point is we could put a performance clause in their lease and if they don’t meet that performance clause then their lease is terminated at the next interval.”
Board member Pam Thompson suggested that the board consider an upset bid process in order to identify the highest price point at which the elementary campus could be sold. The upset bid process is not legally binding, so the board has no obligation to sell to the highest bidder that emerges.
“Our goal has been to get and recoup through the upset bid, to use those dollars on some of our long list of projects that we have,” she said. “So as we’re looking at the options, I would like to include the upset bid process.”
A competing offer has come from Thales Academy, a Wake County-based network of private schools, within the last two weeks.
Thales has offered $1.6 million to purchase the Southern Pines Elementary campus as a future site for a “low cost” K-8 school. Tuition at existing Thales campuses ranges from $5,000-$6,000 annually for the elementary and middle grades.
Even if the board were inclined to pursue that offer, there’s no legal avenue for a direct sale to a private entity. So they’d likely have to open the property for an upset bid process in order to entertain the Thales offer.
But Levy pointed out that would also open the field to developers and other entities with non-educational uses in mind.
“What we want, for the Southern Pines school especially, is that it always be used as a school. I think No. 1, the area around that school does not want to build condos and the like,” he said.
Levy said that he would support a lease or sale to Moore Montessori over that option.
“Sometimes, and this is a problem, sometimes we say there are Moore County students here and there are charter students here,” said Levy. “All these students are students of Moore County and our job is to best educate all of the students of Moore County. If we can avoid building a new school by getting a charter school to come in and educate our students, we save money.”
Carter and board member Ed Dennison balked at eliding the distinction between charter and Moore County Schools students.
“We have to remember that this Board of Education is here to serve the students of Moore County Schools,” Dennison said. “That’s our responsibility to do. Charter schools are fine, but our responsibility is here in Moore County Schools.”
Carter added that she isn’t in favor of placing conditions on the use of the school property that Moore County Schools might later be called upon to enforce.
“I don’t want to put the schools in the position of having to deal with a charter school that fails at some point, or some other tenant, the town of Southern Pines, whoever it might be, who opt not to hold up their end of the bargain and we be faced with having to evict a tenant. Because in the court of public opinion we will be found guilty,” she said.
“My first concern is not whether we have a free A or B charter school in Moore County; my first concern is the Moore County Schools and what we do for them, and if it means that we sell this property to the highest bidder to reinvest that money into the capital improvements that we need within our schools, then that’s the route I want us to take.”
Aberdeen schools
The board also received updates this week on the sale of the Aberdeen Elementary campus on U.S. 1 and the Aberdeen Primary campus on Keyser Street. Both schools have been out of use since this summer, when the new Aberdeen Elementary School opened off of N.C. 5.
The board opened upset bids for Aberdeen Primary last month, based on a $120,000 starting bid offered by the Pinecrest Wrestling Club. Also known as the Sandhills Sandcats, the club is a nonprofit youth athletic organization not affiliated with Pinecrest High or Moore County Schools.
Bidding is continuing into a second round through Dec. 14, following a competing bid of $127,000 from homebuilder Ron Jackson and Drain the Swamp, LLC.
The Aberdeen Elementary campus is also back up for bids after a pending sale fell through.
The school board approved a contract last month to sell the U.S. 1 property to Pathfinder Investment Management for $1.5 million, but the company reserved the right to terminate the sale if the town of Aberdeen spurned its development plans.
Those plans involved a mixed-use development, including 34,500 square feet of new retail space and at least 88 townhomes, on the 19-acre property.
Citing unanticipated costs related to developing the site, as well as roadblocks in the approval process for proposed development, Pathfinder opted out of the existing agreement and offered $800,000 for the property as-is.
If the school board accepts that bid on Monday, the district will then accept competing bids during a new upset process.
I don't think we are "at odds" with one another.
I think that we all have different ideas on the properties and what to do with them. Each of us publicly expressed our thoughts and ideas and publicly discussed them.
This week, I have been thoughtfully considering all of the views and am sure my fellow members of the School Board have been doing the same.
I think that is healthy and am happy to see it. I don't care how long the Board of Education meetings take. We need to ensure the public understands the issues as well as the thoughts, views and ideas of each board member.
Using the term "eliding" in your article is remarkable and worthy of some sort of award.
If anyone has any comments or questions on the content of this story, I would be more than happy to read and, if required, address them.
A concern I would have when you place a restriction on a school that it must maintain an A or B rating is that you will be creating an elite school,one not available to all who may wish to attend, for whatever reason they may have to want to attend. This requirement will disadvantage many students from consideration for admission.
John Misiaszek
