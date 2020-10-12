Elementary school students in Moore County Schools will continue attending school two days per week for the rest of this year.
The Moore County Board of Education voted on Monday night to postpone a shift to “Plan A,” which the state has now authorized for students in kindergarten through fifth grade, until Jan. 5 as recommended by school administrators and the Moore County Health Department last week.
A few dozen people rallied outside of Union Pines High School before Monday’s meeting to urge district leaders toward a fuller reopening immediately. But the school board ultimately voted 6-1 to wait.
Of the seven speakers who addressed reopening during the public comment period before the vote, six made a case for a swift move to “Plan A.” Under North Carolina’s guidelines for school reopening, “Plan A” involves full-time in-class instruction with minimal social distancing. The district has been operating under “Plan B” since August, with moderate social distancing and online instruction supplementing two in-class days per week.
Monday’s vote means that the “hybrid” instructional model will continue through the rest of the fall semester. That’s to the frustration of some parents, who feel their children are at greater risk of falling behind in school than they are of contracting the coronavirus.
“The challenge is for you to get to ‘yes’ tonight: yes to opening our elementary schools starting with tonight’s vote, yes to opening our schools and fully getting our students back in the classroom where they belong, yes to athletics, yes to listening to your constituents, and yes to not continually living in fear,” said William Schaper, a Union Pines parent.
“What I do fear is boredom. I fear children living at home without proper supervision. I fear lack of interest in education, which will lead to bad behavior and poor life choices. I fear our high schoolers here in North Carolina are being left behind by our neighboring states whose children are fully open and going to their schools.”
Emily Rainey, who founded Moore County Citizens for Freedom to protest statewide business and mass gathering restrictions earlier this year, said that limiting school attendance to two days a week is harder for parents who have to choose between helping their children through online learning and keeping their jobs.
“All of my friends in the same age bracket as me find it completely untenable as working parents to have the schools continue to be closed,” said Rainey. “They’re at home finding ways to tutor their children through their Chromebooks because of this completely unviable virtual learning solution for young children.”
Luke Arno, an elementary-level music teacher for Moore County Schools and president of the Moore County Association of Educators, spoke in support of keeping Plan B in place for the rest of the year.
“Whether it was frustration over students not responding in the spring, sadness over not getting to finish the typical school year, fear and anxiety from returning to school in-person with a pandemic raging, or joy over getting to share a classroom with children again, teachers have experienced it all,” said Arno, who praised the district for finding a balance between bringing students together and managing the risk of virus transmission.
Moore County Schools’ proposed “Plan A” involves four days of in-class learning per week so that custodians can still have free access to their schools for deep cleaning on Wednesdays.
If all K-5 students — apart from those enrolled in the district’s Connect! Virtual Academy for the rest of the semester — were on campus at one time, some fourth- and fifth- grade classrooms would have between 25 and 30 students. In those classes, distance between desks would be cut from six feet to three.
“Classrooms are not built to house that many students with social distancing,” said Arno. “Having students only two days a week also ensures that fewer students have to quarantine for each positive case, thereby ensuring a smoother continuation of learning for the most students possible.”
The board’s decision to set Jan. 5 as a target start date for fuller elementary school reopening was based partly on the limited time left in the current semester as well as the increased complexity of staffing physical classrooms and virtual ones.
Board member Betty Wells Brown was the sole vote against the reopening plan. She said that she would prefer to add classroom days for students in kindergarten through third grade — years viewed as critical to the development of literacy skills — and for students with disabilities before January.
“I would request that we reconsider the plan to look at phasing in our students, primarily those students who have been diagnosed with special needs, our kindergarteners, our first graders, second and third graders over a four or five-week period,” she said. “The health and safety of our teachers and students is my primary interest, and having ... a better chance of being able to social distance with smaller class numbers.”
About 3,600 students committed to all-virtual learning for the fall semester, and 59 percent of the teachers leading virtual classrooms are also teaching students in-person as well. About 170 of the families surveyed by the district said they would rather enroll their children in the virtual academy than return to full attendance.
So far, the schools have made an effort to pair teachers and families who are uncomfortable with returning to class. But administrators say that accommodating everyone’s preferences with the “Plan A” option on the table would involve a total overhaul of schedules.
“If we implement this Oct. 26, allowing time to rearrange bus schedules, to rearrange class schedules, to switch children from teacher to teacher, from in-classroom into virtual where possible, we only gain 14 student days per cohort after all the upheaval we’ve put in a child’s life,” said board Chair Libby Carter.
Moore County Schools issued surveys to elementary parents and staff in September after Gov. Roy Cooper announced the Plan A option for elementary schools. Most of the 2,100 parents who participated said they’re comfortable with sending their students back to school four days per week.
But of the 650 staff members who responded, about half said they were uncomfortable with the prospect of returning to full-time classroom learning at this point.
“The teachers do not feel comfortable coming back full-time. We need to listen to that. If a teacher gets sick, the entire class is quarantined. If a teacher possibly gets exposed, the entire class is quarantined. If a child is exposed, the entire class is on quarantine,” said board member Stacey Caldwell.
“Let’s talk about fourth and fifth grade. With the flu season upon us, how are we going to make sure 30 students in a class are safe for seven to eight hours a day. We do not have the luxury of having small class sizes like a private or charter school has.”
This week, 87 students and 27 school staff members are under quarantine related to positive cases in nine students and two staff members. Those numbers were higher in early September, and Superintendent Bob Grimesey said that continuing the semester under “Plan B” was not guaranteed at that point.
“As much as three weeks into the school year we weren’t sure if we were going to make a go of it,” said Grimesey. “The structure that we set up was what helped us make it through that period of time to maintain our Plan B structure.”
Of Moore County’s neighboring public school districts, Hoke County is still evaluating the possibility of moving from Plan B to Plan A, and Richmond County Schools opened under a Plan B that brought elementary school students back to class full-time with all-virtual learning for students in grades six through 12. Lee County shifted from all-virtual learning to Plan B on Oct. 5, and Scotland, Cumberland and Montgomery Counties are continuing all-virtual learning for all grades for the rest of the semester.
