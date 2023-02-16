Some Moore County Schools bus drivers will see their pay increase for the rest of this school year in an effort by the Board of Education to get them logging more hours behind the wheel.
The board approved a set of bonuses Monday night that could be worth up to $250 a month for qualifying drivers. Drivers who carry out all of their scheduled routes with no absences will earn a $50 monthly bonus, and drivers who work both morning and afternoon routes in addition to a full-time on-campus job will earn a $10 daily bonus.
“This comes with my recommendation to approve this on a pilot basis for the remainder of this year, see what the impact is as we work through the year, and do an analysis,” said Superintendent Tim Locklair.
The district, like many others around the state, has struggled for the last several years to recruit enough drivers to fully staff needed bus routes. That has contributed to long routes and erratic bus schedules. In some cases buses simply do not run, leaving it to families to get their children to and from school.
Jenny Purvis, Moore County Schools’ new executive officer for operations, told the board last week that the transportation department is 13 drivers short of what it needs to run optimal routes. About 120 drivers currently work for the district, 30 of whom also work as custodians, teacher assistants, or in other roles during the school day. That group stands to receive the $10 daily bonus.
Moore County Schools’ bus driver pay ranges from $15 to $18.60 per hour depending on experience. Until 2017 drivers were all paid $13.54 per hour. Since then the district has implemented a pay scale to increase drivers’ wages based on their years behind the wheel, and North Carolina has implemented a $15 minimum wage for state employees.
The bonuses are expected to cost the district up to $70,000 over the remainder of the current school year. Annually they’re estimated to cost up to $125,000.
Board Vice-Chair David Hensley has asked for estimates reflecting up to a 10 percent pay increase for drivers who qualify for both bonuses, but joined the rest of the board in approving the more conservative proposal for now.
“We have had two significant pay raises for our bus drivers. Is it enough, no. Unfortunately there’s been significant inflation but we have had two significant pay raises,” he said, adding that feedback from drivers has reflected other areas of concern — which the district is working to address — besides their pay.
“It became apparent, the working conditions, student discipline and whatnot, have really been the reason why many bus drivers were leaving or considering leaving.”
Locklair said that Purvis is in the process of researching how similar North Carolina school districts compensate their bus drivers as part of what could be a larger overhaul of the district’s driver pay scale.
“That’s part of what we would commit to bring back to the school board before the beginning of next school year,” he said. “Is there another proposal, a more aggressive proposal that we would put out there like the 5 percent or would we potentially propose a wage scale adjustment?”
In other business Monday, the board agreed to post a pair of possible 2024-2025 academic calendars for public feedback. One complies with North Carolina laws currently requiring traditional public schools to start no later than the Monday nearest Aug. 26. Educators have lobbied against that law since its inception, since it pushes the semester break — and high-pressure high school exams — to mid-January two weeks after the holidays. That proposed calendar would start school on Aug. 26, end the first semester on Jan. 17 and end the school year on June 11.
But the school board is hoping that efforts by some legislators to change the law will gain ground and be passed by then. So the district is also collecting input on an alternative “early start” calendar with the first day of school on Aug. 7. That would end the first semester on Dec. 19 and the school year on May 23.
Both proposed calendars include 180 school days and 1,068 classroom hours. The state requires a minimum of 1,025 hours. Spring break in both proposed calendars is scheduled March 10-14 to align with Sandhills Community College, and April includes a five-day Easter weekend.
Both calendars will be posted on the district’s website with an online feedback form until March 8. The board is expected to review that feedback and move toward adopting a 2024-2025 calendar in April.
