Moore County Schools staff will receive financial bonuses next month and added breathing room in their schedules in February and March.
The Board of Education responded to teachers’ pleas for relief by approving both measures Monday night. A locally funded bonus of $1,000 for teachers and other licensed employees and $1,500 for full-time supporting staff will supplement state bonuses.
The board also approved changes to the spring semester calendar: adding early release days on Friday, Feb. 18 and Wednesday, March 16. Both had been scheduled as full school days. In addition, Feb. 21 had been a required teacher workday, but will now be optional.
That gives teachers the option of a three-and-a-half day weekend in mid-February, which is normally a fully scheduled month.
Representatives of the Moore County Association of Educators read into the record comments from their colleagues who have been overwhelmed by the demands of teaching this year: both dealing with students relearning how to focus after a year of virtual learning and compensating for teacher shortages.
“I am exhausted and numb when I get home every evening this year, as are my coworkers. I am currently working with students throughout the day, even through lunch,” read Deanna Drmmond, a Moore County Schools media specialist and MCAE treasurer.
“There is no time for reflection or processing; you just keep trying to give everything you can so our kids are okay. A mental health day or bonus would at least say someone recognizes everyone’s effort this year.”
The board approved the calendar changes in a 4-3 vote, with David Hensley, Philip Holmes and Robert Levy opposed. Hensley said his primary objection to the proposal is the disruption to families’ existing plans.
“I’m not opposed to teacher workdays or half-days or whatever they’re called, but I’m opposed to doing this at the last minute,” he said. “This has a ripple effect in the lives of 8,000, plus or minus, families and numerous businesses throughout the county.”
Levy suggested that the roughly six hours of class time that will be lost between the two early release days might be better spent addressing the needs of students who need extra help. Both he and Hensley cited learning loss during the pandemic when the proposal came up during their work session last week.
But board member Ed Dennison said that Moore County Schools didn’t experience as severe a backslide as most other districts around North Carolina.
“We did well with learning loss. We did better than most,” said Dennison. “I think it’s important for the students, giving teachers some time to refresh is better than the six hours (in class). It’ll be more beneficial for them because that’ll affect all the students.”
Board member Libby Carter, a retired high school teacher, said that most teachers will probably use the time to catch up on lesson planning and grading rather than going on vacation. Many teachers have been working to cover the district’s dozens of teacher vacancies — and shortage of substitutes — by teaching during their daily planning periods.
“Having talked with quite a few teachers since last Monday, and knowing what sort of comments were made during the course of the meeting, I can tell you there is nothing better than quiet time in your classroom when there are no students there with you,” said Carter. “You can truly reflect on what is happening within your classroom, you can reflect on the lessons that you’ve been teaching and the lessons that you still need to teach.”
Local teacher bonuses enjoyed broader support from the board, though. They passed by a 6-1 vote, with only Levy opposed.
Moore County Schools will use $2.1 million, or nearly 10 percent of its total COVID-19 relief fund payout, awarding those payments. That money comes with limits on its use, but districts are allowed to use it to entice teachers to stick around during the pandemic.
The district had previously earmarked that funding for building projects, including upgraded air conditioning systems at Sandhills Farm Life Elementary and Pinckney Learning Center and renovated PE locker rooms at Pinecrest High. None of those projects was on the district’s “high priority” list but were appropriate uses of pandemic relief funding.
Levy objected to holding off on those projects and “not necessarily getting anything for it,” since the payments won’t be tied to contract renewals or any other commitment to continued employment beyond the current school year.
“It’s not that I don't support giving more money to teachers; as a matter of fact I support giving them a much higher stipend than they’re getting,” he said. “But the other problem is that we’re giving them these retention bonuses whether they stay with us or not.”
The move echoes bonuses of up to $5,000 paid by school districts in surrounding counties. In light of that and the higher pay provided by some of those districts, Carter acknowledged that $1,000 isn’t really a sufficient “retention” payment.
“I see it as a little bit of a thank-you to people who are in there not just doing their job well, but doing their job well over and beyond what expectations ought to be for teachers,” she said. “Every single penny for both teachers and classified staff has been well earned this year and should not be something we’re holding over their heads to say sign your contract or we’re not going to pay you.”
Those bonuses will be paid on top of state-funded payments of $2,800 for most teachers and principals and $1,500 for most classified staff members. In total, the local bonus will even that out slightly to $3,800 for licensed staff and $3,000 for employees in supporting roles.
“I think giving bonuses is a need. It’s not a want. I think those teachers well deserve it and I am a taxpayer and I’m willing to give them that,” said Stacey Caldwell, a former elementary school teacher.
“Kids are going to other classes because the teacher’s absent and there’s no sub, so that kid can’t get to that class. That’s what we’re going through right now. That’s the reality of it. We need to get these teachers back in our classrooms.”
