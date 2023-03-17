Moore County Schools’ fourth- and eighth-graders will soon be learning about the North Carolina flag and its official salute at the behest of the Board of Education.
The board unanimously directed staff on Monday to come up with a plan to incorporate the state pledge into the curriculum for those grades. The state’s Standard Course of Study directs that fourth- and eighth-grade social studies classes cover North Carolina’s history, economy, geography, government and identity.
Board member Philip Holmes brought up the pledge during the school board’s work session earlier this month, suggesting that it be recited daily by all students and staff after the Pledge of Allegiance to the U.S. flag.
About 16 other states have similar pledges on the books. The General Assembly adopted the brief salute — “I salute the flag of North Carolina and pledge to the Old North State love, loyalty, and faith.” — in 2007.
“I think North Carolina’s a great state, and I think we need to have pride in our state, and to teach 17 simple words I think holds value,” Holmes said Monday.
Board members generally agreed that the salute has a place in the district’s curriculum, but shied away from elevating it to the level of the national pledge.
“Having every school and every classroom recite it every morning, to me, is just too much,” said Stacey Caldwell.
Chair Robert Levy pointed out that the district serves a significant population of students whose parents serve in the military, many of whom call other states home.
“I’m not so very sure we could ask our military kids from California to recite such a pledge, but I think it’s important as part of our curriculum, including learning about the Halifax Resolves and the Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence, which by the way are those two dates on the flag,” he said.
Superintendent Tim Locklair recommended the compromise of including the pledge in the district’s North Carolina history classes after board members discussed it at the work session.
“I think this fits very well into our fourth-grade and eighth-grade social studies curriculum with the study of North Carolina history, to make sure that’s brought to their attention and it’s incorporated in the curriculum in a meaningful way,” he said.
In other business Monday, Locklair presented a meeting schedule for 2023-2024 that would reduce the number of times that the Board of Education meets as a full board.
That was at the request of board Vice Chair David Hensley, who has criticized the board’s routine of twice-monthly meetings as detracting from the time central office staff have to manage the running of the schools.
“Most private boards of directors meet quarterly at the very most,” he said. “Many just meet twice a year. Having an oversight board meet 24, 27 weeks out of 52 weeks is not an oversight board. That is something else. It’s not giving broad general guidance and providing oversight.”
State law sets minimum requirements of quarterly meetings for local boards of education: on the first Mondays in January, April, July and October “or as soon thereafter as possible.”
In recent years, the board has traditionally held an informational work session on the first Monday of the month and voted on its agenda a week later. This year the board is on track for 28 meetings in the 2022-2023 school year, including special sessions on things like the budget and school improvement plans.
Locklair’s draft schedule for the upcoming school year would still keep the board in a more or less monthly meeting rhythm. It calls for 17 meetings: including five business meetings in the required months as well as June, with work sessions two weeks before each business meeting. The July work session and meeting would be combined as usual.
That also includes half a dozen “anticipated” special meetings throughout the year, which Locklair said could be settings for needed board action at the time.
“We would really have to be very disciplined in planning things ahead as best possible but, you know, we can’t always do that,” he said. “Sure, there are potential reduced demands of having to meet twice a month, there are some positives of kind of backing off of that a little bit, but you also have to be very forward-thinking, so there’s discipline that goes with that.”
Locklair said that he is not aware of any boards in the state that meet quarterly or on alternative months, but board attorney Richard Schwartz confirmed that Moore County’s school board meets more frequently than many others.
“There are not that many boards that have two meetings a month scheduled, and then all the extra meetings that you pepper in there for various needs,” he said.
Board members agreed to hold off on a vote and discuss the proposed schedule next month. With the proposal in front of him, Levy reiterated his initial opposition to the basic premise.
“I ran on the idea of transparency, and I ran on the idea that we would be having as many meetings as possible throughout the district and that was very, very important to me,” he said.
“We seem to be in a fairly good rhythm, but what really happens is that when you reduce our meetings, you reduce our oversight.”
