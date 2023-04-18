Moore County Schools staff will be required to notify transgender students’ families before addressing them by new pronouns, or any name other than recorded in official records, under a new parents’ rights policy the school board adopted Monday night.
Board members approved the policy in a 6-1 vote over the protests of half a dozen high school students, some of whom identified themselves as transgender. They and their parents were among 25 people who addressed the board before a crowded audience at Robbins Elementary School.
More than half of speakers opposed the policy, which is similar to legislation that passed North Carolina’s Senate earlier this year. That bill was championed by Republicans as a way to preserve parents’ authority over their children, while critics across the aisle described it as potentially harmful to LGBTQ children.
One teacher who spoke on Monday, Michele Cunningham, said that Moore County Schools’ version trespasses on transgender students’ “right to come out on their own terms.”
The policy states that “schools shall defer to parents to make the best social and moral decisions with respect to their children.” The board’s policy committee, led by board Chair Robert Levy, proposed it to the full board last week after bringing it up for discussion earlier this month.
“We need to guarantee to parents that if you entrust your children to our schools, we’re going to make sure we’re in a partnership with you in raising those children,” he said. “When it comes to critical things such as what people are calling ‘transitioning,’ we will consult with you because they are your children.”
Supporters of the policy said that it ensures parents remain involved in their children’s decisions and limits the influence of “teachers with their own agendas.”
“Living a double life, living one way at school and one way behind your parents’ back, that will hurt you,” Hannah Parker said to a standing ovation from half the room. “You need to live in honesty.”
But critics said that it could cause harm to transgender students who will no longer be able to confide in counselors as a safe outlet to discuss conflict they may feel about their gender identity.
“We are not sick, or confused, or attention-seeking snowflakes, or anything that people may say about us,” said Noah Farrell.
“We are people who are just trying to live. In this case we are kids who are just trying to live and for many of us schools are one of, if not the only place we can be ourselves.”
The policy also outlines rules for parental notification related to changes in mental health monitoring and services, and the administration of health and wellness surveys to students.
As written, the new rule requiring schools to notify parents of any name their child uses at school applies universally. Vice-Chair David Hensley suggested a minor amendment that technically removes the directive for school employees to inform parents about name changes used only by or among students.
“I would think that a student has a right to call him or herself whatever he or she wants to call herself,” he said.
After a prolonged back-and-forth debate over whether the policy would force school staff to notify parents about traditional nicknames their students use at school, the full board agreed to amend it.
Levy suggested that no one would “really worry too much” about a standard nickname.
“People who care about our personnel following our policy would care, and any citizen could report it,” Hensley said. “If someone's named Robert and a teacher calls them ‘Bob,’ that would be a reportable offense.”
The policy as written does not specifically refer to transgender students, and Levy referred to it as legally “content-neutral.”
“Okay then notify the parent, big deal. Notify the parent. But if you aim it solely at transgender youth, then you have a constitutional problem,” he said, describing the policy as a way to cast a wide net that would incidentally identify transgender students.
“There are certain offenses which are serious and there are certain offenses which are not serious, and when Robert wants to be called Roberta, a parent needs to know. When teachers start calling Robert Roberta, a parent needs to know. And we’re not saying that they can’t do it, we’re saying a parent needs to know.”
Stacey Caldwell cast the lone dissenting vote. She said that her own transgender nephew came out to his parents with the help of a counselor who he initially approached in confidence.
“I do feel like we are targeting the LGBTQ community,” she said.
Several parents also argued that the policy could also create conflict between parents who support their child’s gender identity and educators who don’t wish to recognize transgender students.
“In the same manner I would not force a teacher to use pronouns against their constitutional rights, I would also not force them to out a child to their parents,” said Shawn McNicol, the parent of a transgender student.
The policy also directs school staff to encourage students to discuss “issues related to the child’s well-being” with their parents and to facilitate that discussion, unless that disclosure is likely to result in abusive or neglectful treatment of that child. In those instances, school staff are directed to submit a written report to their principal and to the county’s social services department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.