Moore County Schools staff will be required to notify transgender students’ families before addressing them by new pronouns or any name other than recorded in official records under a new parents’ rights policy the school board adopted Monday night.
Board members approved the policy in a 6-1 vote over the protests of half a dozen high school students, some of whom identified themselves as transgender. They and their parents were among 25 people who addressed the board before a crowded audience at Robbins Elementary School.
More than half of the speakers opposed the policy, which is similar to legislation that passed North Carolina’s Senate earlier this year. That bill was championed by Republicans as a way to preserve parents’ authority over their children, while critics across the aisle described it as potentially harmful to LGBTQ children.
One teacher who spoke on Monday, Michele Cunningham, said that Moore County Schools’ version trespasses on transgender students’ “right to come out on their own terms.”
The policy states that “schools shall defer to parents to make the best social and moral decisions with respect to their children.” The board’s policy committee, led by board Chair Robert Levy, proposed it to the full board last week after bringing it up for discussion earlier this month.
“We need to guarantee to parents that if you entrust your children to our schools, we’re going to make sure we’re in a partnership with you in raising those children,” he said. “When it comes to critical things such as what people are calling ‘transitioning,’ we will consult with you because they are your children.”
Supporters of the policy said that it ensures parents remain involved in their children’s decisions and limits the influence of “teachers with their own agendas.”
“Living a double life, living one way at school and one way behind your parents’ back, that will hurt you,” Hannah Parker said to a standing ovation from half the room. “You need to live in honesty.”
But critics said that it could cause harm to transgender students who will no longer be able to confide in counselors as a safe outlet to discuss conflict they may feel about their gender identity.
“We are not sick, or confused, or attention-seeking snowflakes, or anything that people may say about us,” said Noah Farrell.
“We are people who are just trying to live. In this case we are kids who are just trying to live and for many of us schools are one of, if not the only place we can be ourselves.”
The policy also outlines rules for parental notification related to changes in mental health monitoring and services, and the administration of health and wellness surveys to students.
As written, the new rule requiring schools to notify parents of any name their child uses at school applies universally. Vice-Chair David Hensley suggested a minor amendment that technically removes the directive for school employees to inform parents about name changes used only by or among students.
“I would think that a student has a right to call him or herself whatever he or she wants to call herself,” he said.
After a prolonged back-and-forth debate over whether the policy would force school staff to notify parents about traditional nicknames their students use at school, the full board agreed to amend it.
Levy suggested that no one would “really worry too much” about a standard nickname.
“People who care about our personnel following our policy would care, and any citizen could report it,” Hensley said. “If someone's named Robert and a teacher calls them ‘Bob,’ that would be a reportable offense.”
The policy as written does not specifically refer to transgender students, and Levy referred to it as legally “content-neutral.”
“Okay then notify the parent, big deal. Notify the parent. But if you aim it solely at transgender youth, then you have a constitutional problem,” he said, describing the policy as a way to cast a wide net that would incidentally identify transgender students.
“There are certain offenses which are serious and there are certain offenses which are not serious, and when Robert wants to be called Roberta, a parent needs to know. When teachers start calling Robert Roberta, a parent needs to know. And we’re not saying that they can’t do it, we’re saying a parent needs to know.”
Stacey Caldwell cast the lone dissenting vote. She said that her own transgender nephew came out to his parents with the help of a counselor whom he initially approached in confidence.
“I do feel like we are targeting the LGBTQ community,” she said.
Several parents also argued that the policy could also create conflict between parents who support their child’s gender identity and educators who don’t wish to recognize transgender students.
“In the same manner I would not force a teacher to use pronouns against their constitutional rights, I would also not force them to out a child to their parents,” said Shawn McNicol, the parent of a transgender student.
The policy also directs school staff to encourage students to discuss “issues related to the child’s well-being” with their parents and to facilitate that discussion, unless that disclosure is likely to result in abusive or neglectful treatment of that child. In those instances, school staff are directed to submit a written report to their principal and to the county’s social services department.
The board voted on the “Parent’s Bill of Rights” separately from a slate of other policy changes around 10 p.m. Monday night at the end of a packed agenda.
Another change heavily criticized by the public — and lobbied against by professional staff — requires students in grades 2 through 10 to write four book reports a year, and for principals to consider completion of those book reports when approving promotions to the next grade level. The board approved that policy by a 4-3 vote with Caldwell, Hensley and Shannon Davis opposed.
Other policies, including one governing the administration of naloxone, a drug that rapidly reverses opioid overdoses, and new public input policies discontinuing the practice of call-in comments, passed unanimously as a slate.
Contact Mary Kate Murphy (910) 693-2479 or mkmurphy@thepilot.com.
(15) comments
"Teachers with agendas" is ridiculous, just as ridiculous as the manufactured hysteria over CRT. The real tragedy is that low information goobers (aka right-wing paranoid conspiracy theorists) buy this line of BS. I taught school for 18 years and never met any activist teachers or saw CRT being taught. #trustteachers
#StopPoliticizingSchools
#FoxNewsIsNotResearch
Why not let people live their lives without a bunch of insecure political hack jobs trying to impress the Raleigh and Washington idioms. They feel proud of their overbearing decisions to the point The Moore County Board of Education represent about 10% of Moore County voters.
The trans trend is a byproduct of teen mental illness spawned by social media and derelict parenting. By an overwhelming majority parents want to and have every right to know if their child is being groomed or has transitioned, and any educator complicit in shielding parents should be relieved of his job and sued.
"The trans trend is a byproduct of teen mental illness spawned by social media and derelict parenting," states Stephen. I would be more inclined to believe that he is correct if he'll provide us with his educational degrees that provide evidence of his training to determine these facts. Will you Stephen? We'll wait.
Obviously Stephen you don't know any Trans or Gay people. I do and I prefer their company to anyone like you or the Country Club crowd. You are a first class bigot.
Get well soon Stephen@
I would be interested to know how the schools are handling the "bathroom" situation for trans students.
There are not enough transgender kids to warrant a policy on it, and without someone checking birth certificates at the bathroom door, it could never be enforced.
So in other words, a boy (can't use the term as it won't go through) who is "intact" and who is transitioning to a girl, could use the girls bathroom? That's a bit concerning.
As far as I'm aware there is no policy on it in Moore County, and as I said a policy could never be enforced. As for it being concerning, I don't see why it should be, any form of harassment is still not tolerated by the school.
Schools have added single-person bathrooms. One person at a time of any gender may use it.
Thank you. This is good to know. Wish the Pilot would do more indepth reporting on the issues facing our children today.
How'd you like to be the child of one of those six BOE members voting for this policy wanting to come out as gay or trans ? How safe do you think that child would be at home? Since those members have publicly expressed their feelings their child would probably know they would need to have support, maybe protection, from outside the home. Is every child in that same position? Requiring school personnel to determine if social services might be needed? Isn't this putting those personnel in a difficult, maybe impossible, position?
John Misiaszek
Proof Kent?
John Misiaszek
Elections have consequences. Thank you School Committee.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.