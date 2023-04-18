BOE April 2023

The Moore County Board of Education adopted a controversial "Parents' Bill of Rights" that will require school staff to inform parents before addressing their children by a new name or pronoun.

Moore County Schools staff will be required to notify transgender students’ families before addressing them by new pronouns or any name other than recorded in official records under a new parents’ rights policy the school board adopted Monday night.

Board members approved the policy in a 6-1 vote over the protests of half a dozen high school students, some of whom identified themselves as transgender. They and their parents were among 25 people who addressed the board before a crowded audience at Robbins Elementary School.

(15) comments

Karl Williams

"Teachers with agendas" is ridiculous, just as ridiculous as the manufactured hysteria over CRT. The real tragedy is that low information goobers (aka right-wing paranoid conspiracy theorists) buy this line of BS. I taught school for 18 years and never met any activist teachers or saw CRT being taught. #trustteachers

#StopPoliticizingSchools

#FoxNewsIsNotResearch

Report Add Reply
Tommy Davis
Tommy Davis

Why not let people live their lives without a bunch of insecure political hack jobs trying to impress the Raleigh and Washington idioms. They feel proud of their overbearing decisions to the point The Moore County Board of Education represent about 10% of Moore County voters.

Report Add Reply
Stephen Woodward

The trans trend is a byproduct of teen mental illness spawned by social media and derelict parenting. By an overwhelming majority parents want to and have every right to know if their child is being groomed or has transitioned, and any educator complicit in shielding parents should be relieved of his job and sued.

Report Add Reply
Jim Tomashoff

"The trans trend is a byproduct of teen mental illness spawned by social media and derelict parenting," states Stephen. I would be more inclined to believe that he is correct if he'll provide us with his educational degrees that provide evidence of his training to determine these facts. Will you Stephen? We'll wait.

Report Add Reply
Tommy Davis
Tommy Davis

Obviously Stephen you don't know any Trans or Gay people. I do and I prefer their company to anyone like you or the Country Club crowd. You are a first class bigot.

Report Add Reply
Karl Williams

Get well soon Stephen@

Report Add Reply
jimmie canabera

I would be interested to know how the schools are handling the "bathroom" situation for trans students.

Report Add Reply
Jared Kaufman
Jared Kaufman

There are not enough transgender kids to warrant a policy on it, and without someone checking birth certificates at the bathroom door, it could never be enforced.

Report Add Reply
jimmie canabera

So in other words, a boy (can't use the term as it won't go through) who is "intact" and who is transitioning to a girl, could use the girls bathroom? That's a bit concerning.

Report Add Reply
Jared Kaufman
Jared Kaufman

As far as I'm aware there is no policy on it in Moore County, and as I said a policy could never be enforced. As for it being concerning, I don't see why it should be, any form of harassment is still not tolerated by the school.

Report
Karen Tussing

Schools have added single-person bathrooms. One person at a time of any gender may use it.

Report Add Reply
jimmie canabera

Thank you. This is good to know. Wish the Pilot would do more indepth reporting on the issues facing our children today.

Report Add Reply
Barbara Misiaszek

How'd you like to be the child of one of those six BOE members voting for this policy wanting to come out as gay or trans ? How safe do you think that child would be at home? Since those members have publicly expressed their feelings their child would probably know they would need to have support, maybe protection, from outside the home. Is every child in that same position? Requiring school personnel to determine if social services might be needed? Isn't this putting those personnel in a difficult, maybe impossible, position?

John Misiaszek

Report Add Reply
Comment deleted.
Barbara Misiaszek

Proof Kent?

John Misiaszek

Report
Bruce Condon

Elections have consequences. Thank you School Committee.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help.

 

Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Free access for current print subscribers
Activate

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days