The Moore County Board of Education approved its request for a $3 million local funding increase and presented it to a receptive Board of Commissioners this past week.
As adopted, the school board’s local operating budget totals $37.5 million. The increase reflects raises for teachers and staff set at the state level, inflation in other costs and new spending priorities set by the school board
“This budget is the same budget we gave you last year with the exception of inflation,” school board Chair Robert Levy told the commissioners Tuesday.
“We are going to actually expand our services. The same amount of money, given inflation, we’re going to expand our services.”
The school board approved its own budget for the upcoming year on Monday night. Covering the full range of projected cost increases will involve using about $2.2 million of the school board’s fund balance — unspent money banked over the years.
It planned to spend $1.7 million of fund balance this year. But administrators haven’t come close to filling the district’s teaching rosters all year, leaving about $1.6 million untouched in the current year’s budget. Of the $3.3 million not spent on teacher salaries, related to about 40 consistently open vacancies, half has been needed to pay for more substitutes and overtime for certified teachers who take on added classes.
“There are some costs with our vacancies,” said Superintendent Tim Locklair.
“(Finance officer Tina Edmonds) has done a great job with her team projecting out what we believe will be our savings and the board has voted to reinvest that into next year’s budget to moderate our overall impact of those fixed cost increases.”
Another $440,000 in Medicaid reimbursement funding has been earmarked to hire someone to coordinate services for students with disabilities, and to add staff at the Community Learning Center at Pinckney. The budget also puts $110,000 in federal impact aid, disbursed in connection with the district's population of children from military families, to increase salaries for Moore County Schools Police officers.
Vice-Chair David Hensley initially moved to strike the latter from the district’s budget Monday night, arguing that the district’s police officers are paid fairly relative to municipal police departments in Moore County. He has also been a proponent of returning law enforcement duties on school campuses to the sheriff’s office.
The district already has funding from the county to nearly double the size of its police department, one of two in North Carolina operated by a public school district, with the goal of assigning at least one officer to every school. But so far only two new officers have been hired since starting that hiring effort this past fall.
Administrators say that others have inquired, but candidates end up taking higher-paying positions in other departments.
Hensley said that the district’s police force has been under-trained in the past, though, and suggested that the district offer “proficiency” pay for new hires with advanced tactical and medical training.
“I don’t mind paying good salaries, I don’t mind paying more than the sheriff’s department pays, but I want the quality of officer that our faculty, staff and students deserve,” he said. “I don’t want to just give a pay raise for parity’s sake without something in return.”
After discussion, Hensley withdrew that motion and the school board unanimously adopted its budget.
“What I hope never happens I should say, is that we have an incident, a shooting incident or something like that in one of our schools. But it’s like a time bomb. We just don’t know who’s out there and what they are doing,” said Levy.
“We’ve got to get these SROs into each and every one of our schools.”
After the schools’ budget presentation at the commissioners’ Tuesday meeting, Chairman Nick Picerno praised the school board for a “transparent and true” account of Moore County Schools’ financials and spending plans.
“It gives me a lot of confidence … that the money we do send to Moore County Schools will be well-spent,” he said.
Picerno asked for more detail about the specific guidelines for the restricted funds the school board is proposing to spend, as well as the line item for recurring costs included in the budget.
The board had initially allocated fund balance to pay those costs — mostly adding fourth- and fifth-grade teachers to reduce class size in those grades and increasing pay for all ranks of classified support staff based on the new $15 minimum wage for state employees.
Hensley said that in the future the school board intends to more fully outline the number and category of employees it proposes to pay with county funding. While the state is legally tasked with paying for school personnel while local governments are responsible for facilities, about 200 employees are funded locally.
“For example, when we present this data to you, you will find out that local funding pays for all of our fine- and performing-arts teachers in grades six through 12 because the state doesn’t fund it,” Hensley said.
“I don’t know what the budget’s going to look like when we’re standing up here a year from now, but I can tell you, regardless of what the number is, there will be 100 percent understanding of who’s responsible for what and where the money’s going.”
The county will factor the school board’s request as it formulates its own budget for 2023-2024. County Manager Wayne Vest is expected to present his recommended county budget to the commissioners next month.
“It’s a very realistic budget based on past experience for me personally. I do also appreciate the transparency that you’re making a sincere effort to provide for the public,” Commissioner Frank Quis said after the school board’s budget presentation.
“I do know that there are construction expenses on the horizon, new schools, bigger projects, that are not here so we’ll look forward to hearing more about those needs in the coming months.”
