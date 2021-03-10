The deadline for the Seven Lakes Family Dentistry Scholarship is quickly approaching on Thursday, March 25 at 5 p.m.
Scholarships are open to any Moore County high school student. One $1,500 scholarship, one $1,000 scholarship, and one $500 scholarship will be awarded.
Recipients are chosen by an independent scholarship committee on the basis of overall academic performance, moral character, and community involvement.
This is the sixth year that the Seven Lakes Family Dentistry Scholarships have been awarded.
Applications are available for download at www.sevenlakesdentist.com. For additional information, call Seven Lakes Family Dentistry at (910) 673-6030.
