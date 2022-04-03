Allison Allred’s job description at Sandhills Community College might not extend far beyond teaching anatomy and physiology.
But as an educator, she knows that whether students thrive in her class has a lot to do with what goes on during the other 23 hours of their day.
Sometimes the commitment that students have made to their education demands more of their time and money than they’d anticipated. Or maybe a careful plan falls apart when a car breaks down or a family member gets sick.
A few weeks ago, Allred learned that one of her students had her hours cut at work and was running out of money for groceries.
“She has several kids at home, she’s a single mom. The more she told me, the more I felt like I had to do something,” said Allred.
The college’s approach to supporting students as they work through those challenges boils down to “Anything you need, just ask.”
“I can’t let my students come to school and leave when I know that they need more than just their school work,” she said. “I’m blessed that at Sandhills, no matter what my students tell me, if I reach out, somebody somewhere on this campus can help.”
That’s the ethos Emily Waldrop has tried to uphold since she took on the college’s newly-created student advocate position at the start of this year.
“Whatever the need is, personal, professional, or academic, they just have to tell their story to one person and not have to jump through all these hoops,” she said. “Sandhills’ goal is to remove barriers as much as possible.”
Together, Waldrop and Allred tracked down a small supply of nonperishables stashed in the Student Government Association’s conference room to help that student through to her next paycheck.
After that, they couldn’t help but ask: what about the next one, or how many others just haven’t worked up the nerve to confide in anyone?
“We have students of all ages and backgrounds who are just trying to do the best they can,” said Waldrop. “Sometimes it is that choice between: I really need food, but I really need to put gas in my car to get to school.”
Allred tries to establish a relationship with students so they aren’t embarrassed to share their problems with her.
“Fair is giving you what you need to succeed, and what you need is different than somebody else, and that’s okay,” she tells them. “Once they understand it’s not a handout, we’re helping them because they have potential and they deserve it, it makes it easier to take.”
So they put the word out among Sandhills’ faculty and staff. They set a goal of 1,000 items to start a bona fide food pantry, and a two-week timeline to collect them.
The first day, a few dozen items came in. The next day the total jumped over 200. A competitive element grew, hall-versus-hall with the winners promised a day to wear jeans to work.
Soon Waldrop had to find another room to house donations to avoid overwhelming the SGA conference room — where she’s already set up a grab-and-go pantry with microwaveable meals: Ramen noodles, instant oatmeal and cans of ravioli.
“People have gone above and beyond. They have really thought about the student holistically in the things they bought,” she said, surveying a veritable doomsday hoard of toiletries, paper goods, canned vegetables, soups and peanut butter.
“I’m just blown away. I shouldn’t be because I work with amazing people. It really showcases the heart of why this college is such a special place.”
Allred said that most of her colleagues had never heard that there was a food pantry on campus. So she’s not surprised that they’ve responded so overwhelmingly to the appeal for help.
The drive had collected 8,000 items midweek, and Friday was the final day.
“The faculty did not let us down, they never do,” said Allred. “When we were home with COVID we really became more than professors to our students. All of our lives kind of fell apart at the same time.”
The Sandhills Coalition for Human Care has offered to help sustain the pantry long-term with a monthly bulk donation, and Waldrop said that she hopes to make the campus-wide food drive a semi-annual tradition.
She’s planning to set the pantry up near her office, so that she can meet students at a moment’s notice or even compile a bag and meet them at their cars.
“If there is a need beyond what we can provide, we can set them up with the Coalition, or with the correct pantry where they live. But while they're here, we want to meet them where they are and serve them in every way that they can,” said Waldrop.
“We want to make it accessible, we want to still give them their privacy and we want to make sure that it’s effective for every single student on campus.”
