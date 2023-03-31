Sandhills Community College’s trustees have their work cut out for them over the next month or so, starting this week when they begin in earnest the task of selecting the college’s next president.
More than 80 people from around North Carolina and the nation have put their names forward since applications opened in February. The trustees have had two weeks to review those applications and personal letters individually in preparation to meet behind closed doors this week and select a group of semifinalists.
“We did have a lot of applications. A bunch,” said trustees Vice Chair Larry Caddell, who is heading up the search process.
“We’ll narrow that down to whatever the board wants. We’re hoping to get it down to six, but that’s the board’s decision.”
The Board of Trustees has brought three college employees onto the committee to assist in the search. Center for Creative Learning and Lifelong Learning Institute Director Danaka Bunch; Matt Dial, an associate professor of biology; and Ed Spitler, chair of the engineering, construction and computer technologies department, will participate in discussions but will not have a vote in the actual selection. Bunch and Dial currently serve as staff council chair and faculty assembly president, respectively, by election of their colleagues.
Caddell said that the trustees hope to wrap up the process by early May and announce their choice, depending on the State Board of Community Colleges’ approval timeline.
“What’s unusual about this is we're allowed to go ahead and narrow it to three and make our decision,” he said. “We just can’t enter into a contract or make it public until the state approves it.”
The trustees’ selected finalists have to be approved by the state board, as does their final appointee. That dimension of oversight was not a factor when Sandhills hired its last president, John Dempsey, in 1988. Dempsey was the longest-serving leader in place among North Carolina’s 58 community colleges when he retired in December.
Sandhills’ trustees have hired the search service offered by the national Association of Community College Trustees to help guide the process. ACCT consultant Kennon Briggs, a retired executive with the NC Community College System, said that Sandhills’ applicant pool is the most impressive — in quality and in number — of any in the dozen searches he’s been involved with.
“Sandhills Community College just enjoys an incredible national reputation because of the board's role, Dr. Dempsey’s role that he fulfilled so well, and the community support,” Briggs said.
“It’s just staggering when you consider the endowment, the interaction of the college with the communities it serves. It’s a very attractive position, so in many ways the school sold itself.”
Once they’ve winnowed the pool down to a much smaller group of semifinalists, Sandhills’ trustees and search committee members plan to interview those candidates through video conference by mid-April.
From there, they’ll select about three finalists. With the blessing of the state board, the finalists’ identities will be publicized. They will visit Sandhills for campus tours and face-to-face interviews with the Board of Trustees before a final selection.
“Once we get it narrowed down and do those interviews I think it will become apparent. Somebody’s going to rise to the top,” said Caddell. “Hopefully we will hire another person who will be here for 20 years.
If the search continues on schedule, the trustees plan to have Sandhills’ new president on the job in July before the start of the 2023-2024 academic year.
“I think we’re going to make a good decision,” Caddell said. “May 1 can’t come soon enough.”
