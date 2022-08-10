John Dempsey has always been something of an anomaly.
Yes, that John Dempsey. The academic at heart, a creature of urban liberal arts schools, who nonetheless took over leadership of Sandhills Community College when it was just about the only thing on Airport Road.
Before becoming arguably the most influential person in Moore County who happens to be a registered Democrat, he was a layman at the helm of a Catholic college.
Today Dempsey is the longest-serving community college president in North Carolina — by 17 years.
If things go to plan, he will only hold that distinction for a few more months. Dempsey announced Wednesday morning that he intends to retire at the end of this year.
As Sandhills approaches its 60th year, its board of trustees will undertake just the third presidential search in the college’s history. The last one was in 1988 when Raymond Stone, Sandhills’ first president, announced his retirement.
George Little, chair of Sandhills’ board of trustees then and now, set his chief criterion for Stone’s successor: someone who could continue to build the school’s endowment.
Dempsey likely never would have heard about the job through traditional channels. During his annual golfing pilgrimage to Pinehurst, he learned from Pine Crest Inn owner Bob Barrett that not only did Sandhills Community College exist, it needed a new president.
Scant though it was, that information was sufficient to pique Dempsey’s interest — along with the prospect of living in the golf and equestrian capital of the Southeast. Barrett called Little.
“I looked and saw he spent 50 percent of his time fundraising and 50 percent of his time managing the college,” said Little. “He blew the interview out of the water and the rest was history.”
Fulfilling the Promise
Little recalled that Francis Owens, the board’s senior member at the time, was particularly dazzled after Dempsey’s interview.
“Dr. Owens was on the board then, and he was very impressed and very high on Dr. Dempsey,” he said. “He was our guy who made sure we were going in the right direction and making the right decisions.”
The intervening decades, in which Demspey has led Sandhills in rising to every challenge and fulfilling with distinction every expansion in the community college’s mission, have confirmed Owens’ instincts.
Sandhills has built up its fundraising Foundation board and grown its endowment to more than $50 million, the highest of any community college in the state. Since 2016, those resources have guaranteed two years of free tuition to any student from Moore or Hoke County, so long as they pass four Sandhills courses before graduating high school.
Called the Sandhills Promise, that scholarship has been one of the pillars in Little’s goal to make Sandhills’ education accessible to all.
Another foundation achievement is its Guarantors program, a fund that financially pinch-hits for established Sandhills students who encounter unanticipated difficulties — family emergencies, job loss — that might otherwise force them to drop out.
“George’s dream has come to fruition. We can now say there’s not a soul who can’t come here because they can’t afford it,” Dempsey said. “There’s not a soul, unless they buy a yacht, who’s going to leave here owing anybody any money. In today’s world, that’s pretty cool.”
Sandhills’ Pinehurst campus has nearly doubled in size since Dempsey arrived there, thanks in large part to unfailing public support for a series of bond issues over the years. In just the last five years, the college has renovated and reinvented Owens Auditorium as the multi-venue Bradshaw Performing Arts Center. Also, the new Foundation Hall is nearing completion as a state-of-the-art training center for Sandhills’ flagship nursing and allied health programs.
In neighboring Hoke County, Sandhills’ Raeford outpost was once a handful of offices in a small white building. Since 2000, the Hoke Center has evolved into a genuine satellite campus and the home of a thriving early-college high school program in partnership with Hoke County Schools.
Also over those decades of service, Dempsey has achieved every civic honor available in Moore County. He was the inaugural recipient of the United Way of Moore County’s Cornerstone Award in 2004. Other accolades include Moore County Community Foundation Man of the Year, the Pinehurst Civic Group’s Distinguished Service Award, and the Kiwanis Club of the Sandhills Builders Cup.
Lifted Up
Whether students come to Sandhills in pursuit of a career in health care or landscape design, to lay the groundwork for a four-year degree or to earn a short-term trade certification, Dempsey likes to think that they all leave the college expecting more out of life than they did when they arrived.
“The college has changed a lot of people’s lives. We have 4,000 students here, and even the ones who don’t graduate gain something from being here,” he said. “They gain something from the way the college is operated, from the respect with which people are treated.”
Even so, he’s fairly sure that he’s actually the luckiest person at Sandhills — or anywhere else, for that matter: lucky that he came here when he did, before Belmont Abbey emerged from the crux of its identity crisis as a more traditionally Catholic organization; lucky to have had a mentor like Jack Bevin at the College of Charleston, and learned to be a good mentor in turn. Sometimes, the terms of being a good mentor meant knowing when to let a protege go.
“It even goes so far as to say, ‘you might want to think about applying for that job,’” Dempsey said. “That’s the toughest part of all because you’re sort of sending them to work somewhere else. But he did that for me, and I wouldn’t be where I am if I didn’t have somebody like that.”
Dempsey’s sometimes philosophical frame of mind may or may not be a quirk of his roots in the liberal arts. Either way, it’s made clear to him his own advantages and fueled his passion for Sandhills as a place that offers economic mobility to anyone, regardless of background or circumstance.
His own father never made it past sixth grade, so Dempsey understands better than most the old proverb: “There but for the grace of God go I.”
What the elder Dempsey lacked in formal schooling he made up in voracious reading and belief in the value of education. Dempsey and his brother Hugh both went on to earn doctoral degrees.
“I think probably one of my better traits is I am aware of how lucky I am,” he said. “I would say I stand on the shoulders of others. I stand on my dad’s shoulders.”
Of course, as Dempsey is quick to point out, those doctorates only go so far; neither he nor his brother, he says wryly, would be of much use in a medical emergency.
He also sees sheer fortune in the community around Sandhills: generous people who reward good work with the means to do more of it, from nursing scholarships to paid faculty sabbaticals.
“I’ve probably had 10 people give me $1 million, and I only asked for it once,” he said. “The other times people just came and said, ‘I really like what you’re doing over there, I’d like to help.’”
At Times, Contrary
That isn’t to say he’s never heard the word “no.” It’s just a rare person who can say that to a college president who combines guileless affability with a passionate devotion to his principles.
“Dr. Dempsey is an outstanding leader,” Little said. “We’re very open and honest with each other and that’s the way you’ve got to be. We’ve had a very, very good relationship and that makes it go.”
Of course those qualities have sometimes added to Dempsey’s notoriety. Back in 2016, Sandhills’ trustees had to clarify which side of the partnership generates policies after Dempsey proclaimed the futility of enforcing the state’s controversial — and long since repealed — transgender bathroom legislation.
“I stand by what I said then, and thank God Bruce Springsteen has finally forgiven us and is coming back to North Carolina,” Dempsey said.
Two years before that, Dempsey and three other prominent community college presidents drew the ire of their colleagues after asking a state legislative committee to study the possibility of adding baccalaureate degrees to their purview where needed to meet local industry demands.
“We had a legislator come to us and say, ‘Look, this nursing shortage is just killing us. We have got to graduate more nurses, and we’ve got to graduate them at the baccalaureate level because that’s what hospitals are currently requiring.’” Dempsey recalled.
“So we said sure, and off we started. But we didn’t check with headquarters.”
While some legislators thought the idea worth entertaining, ultimately it prompted chastisement from the chair of the state community college presidents’ association for circumventing the association’s process for such a proposal.
‘Kind of an Eden’
All the monetary resources in the world would amount to nothing, though, without clarity of vision and the institutional competence to put them to use.
To that end, Dempsey jokes — but not without confidence — that his team of vice presidents and executives could run Sandhills without a glitch even if the president’s office stood empty for a year or two.
“We installed a system of core values around here: excellence, opportunity, integrity, respect and helpfulness, that have really become a mantra for how we do things,” Dempsey said.
“I’m really proud of the younger men and women I’ve got working for me. We have a team that’s exceptional. They’re smart, of course, but the best thing about them is they work together so seamlessly. They just have this ability to work with people and to have the energy not to take shortcuts.”
At Sandhills, nearly everyone who is qualified to do so teaches classes no matter how unwieldy their formal job title. That has always included Dempsey himself: American government, naturally.
Maybe that’s why he’s come through 40 years as a college president — more than half of his life — with an intact sense of personal investment in students’ achievements. Whether it’s a disadvantaged student earning a full-ride scholarship to a state university or a student-athlete maintaining straight As, each individual story still stands apart from the rest.
Once he passes on the president’s mantle, he hopes to return to the classroom after a semester or two off.
“It’s a lifetime of work. You never want to say you’re satisfied, but I’m pretty close to it,” said Demspey. “The college has opened a lot of doors for a lot of people and has tried to reduce the social and economic imbalance in this country.”
Now staring down his 77th birthday, he still doesn’t exactly relish the prospect of being retired. Including two years as the executive officer of a tank landing ship in Vietnam, Dempsey has spent most of his adult life as the person with whom the buck stops.
“It’s difficult to think about leaving, to think about not being president,” he said. “There’s some nice dimensions to it, but by and large it’s not something that I’ve looked forward to.”
Dempsey and Little jointly decided that this is the time for him to step down and for Little to lead the search for his successor.
Dempsey does concede that it might be nice not to be the public face of Sandhills Community College every waking moment. As long as the college is still there, living up to all of its promises.
“It’s just kind of an Eden. I go to bed at night and I think ‘You know, you had something to do with that,” he said. “It’s pretty cool to be the president of a community college that’s considered to be the second-most beautiful in the country. It’s pretty cool to be the president of a college that wins awards and things like that, and to know that you made it possible.”
(1) comment
SCC is a great asset for this community. Thank you to Dr. Dempsey for his contribution to making it so.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.