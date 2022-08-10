John Dempsey has always been something of an anomaly.

Yes, that John Dempsey. The academic at heart, a creature of urban liberal arts schools, who nonetheless took over leadership of Sandhills Community College when it was just about the only thing on Airport Road.

DSC_0043.JPG

Mrs. Evelyn and Dr. John Dempsey
DSC_0016.JPG

SCC president Dr. John Dempsey is flanked by former SCC president Raymond Stone  and his wife Rachel. 

 
TEDx Talk02.jpg

Sandhills Community College President Dr. John Dempsey gives his welcome remarks at the TEDx talks at the Sunrise Theater in Southern Pines Saturday April 1, 2017. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot.Tedx Talks at the Sunrise Theater in Southern Pines Saturday April 1, 2017. Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot.
Dempsey 1

SCC President John Dempsey, right, receives a kiss on the head from his brother, Hugh Dempsey of Washington, D.C., following a roast of the SCC president on 25 years of service to the college. With them is John Dempsey's grandson Harlan. 
Sandhills Nursing Center Groundbreaking

Groundbreaking Ceremony for Foundation Hall at Sandhills Community College Wednesday April 20, 2021. Dr. John Dempsey and George Little (center) with Stan and Jean Bradshaw and Mickey Foster, Chief Executive Officer, FirstHealth of the Carolinas at right. Larry Caddell is at far left. 
SCC Graduation 17.jpg

Sandhills Community College President Dr. John R. Dempsey greets Trustees before the start of the school's commencement in 2019. 

Recommended for you

(1) comment

Robert Beck

SCC is a great asset for this community. Thank you to Dr. Dempsey for his contribution to making it so.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days