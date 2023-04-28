Sandhills Community College’s Board of Trustees has picked its candidate to be the college’s next president but will have to wait a few weeks before announcing it.
The Board of Trustees met earlier this month to interview the three finalists selected from the original 84-applicant pool. Those finalists are: UNC Vice Chancellor Charles Marshall; Edgecombe Community College President Gregory K. McLeod; and state Assistant Commissioner of agricultural services Alexander “Sandy” Stewart.
Trustees’ Vice Chair Larry Caddell, who is heading up the presidential search effort, said that all three finalists were approved by the State Board of Community Colleges last month. But state law requires a second sign-off from the state board once the trustees make their final selection to succeed recently retired President John Dempsey.
“We can’t release the information or negotiate any contracts, or basically have anything to do with the one that has been selected until the state gives us a green light and says he’s been approved,” said Caddell.
Sandhills’ next president will be the third since the college’s founding 60 years ago, following the 33-year tenure of Dempsey and 26 years of Raymond Stone before him.
The State Board of Community Colleges is expected to review Sandhills’ appointment during its next meeting on May 19. That pushes the trustees’ targeted announcement date back a few weeks.
The trustees had hoped to have their next president on the job by July 1, but the delay in approval may affect that timeline. Brenda Jackson, Sandhills’ retired executive vice president, has been serving as interim president since Dempsey’s retirement last fall and has agreed to stay on through the summer if needed.
Caddell said that the trustees’ goal is to have a new president in place by Aug. 1 in time for the fall semester.
“We were hoping not to have to sit on this for almost a month but we’re kind of at the mercy of the state board,” he said.
