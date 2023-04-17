Sandhills Community College ordered an evacuation of its academic and public safety training center campuses shortly after noon Monday after receiving an unknown type of threat.
The campus was cleared safely and one student was detained following the incident.
Caleb James Moore, 22, of Taylortown was arrested after the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a threat of mass violence made by a student to faculty member at Larry R. Caddell Public Safety Training Center in Carthage.
Moore was charged with one count of felony communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property and one count of felony possession of a firearm on educational property and was committed to the Moore County Detention Center without bond pending a first court appearance in Moore County District Court on Wednesday.
Sandhills’ Southern Pines and Raeford campuses, as well as the Caddell public safety training center in Carthage, were evacuated starting around noon after an individual issued a verbal threat.
“Out of an abundance of caution we’re suspending classes for the rest of the day,” said Brenda Jackson, Sandhills’ interim president. “We’re trying to determine whether the threat is credible or not.”
A warning was posted to social media and the school's web site shortly after the evacuations were ordered: "Out of an abundance of caution, Sandhills Community College is suspending all in-person activities including classes immediately," says the warning. "Due to a threat, please evacuate all Sandhills locations until further notice. Additional information will be forthcoming."
Students also received an automated phone call from the school, and staff were reported to be going from classroom to classroom to order people to leave. An alert also was posted on the school's website.
All classes and other activities at the school are canceled for Monday afternoon while the college’s police force investigates the threat.
Sandhills announced that classes will resume normal operation Tuesday at all campuses.
"Although no immediate threat exists on campus, out of an abundance of caution, there will be increased security presence at all college locations this week," the statement said. "If you believe you need assistance with this or any other matters, a counselor will be available tomorrow."
Jackson said that authorities identified social media posts “that further concerned us.” Sandhills Community College Police and the Moore County Sheriff’s Office are questioning the individual who issued the threat.
“It looks like the situation is in hand and it doesn't appear at this moment that there’s any issue,” Jackson said. “Just to be cautious we wanted to go ahead and dismiss classes. It’s not an ongoing concern at this point since the person is in hand with the police.”
