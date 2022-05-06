Sandhills Community College music instructor Kristina Henckel has been selected as a national finalist in the 2022 American Prize in Piano Performance in the professional division. She is among 11 other finalists in the category who are from states across the nation.
The American Prize is the nation’s most comprehensive series of contests in the classical arts. “It is a great honor to be competing with such distinguished pianists, a few of them even Grammy-nominated,” Henckel said.
The American Prize is unique in scope and structure, providing cash awards, professional adjudication, and regional, national and international recognition. It rewards the best recorded performances by individual artists and ensembles in the United States at the professional, community/amateur, college, university, church and school levels.
The American Prize attracts thousands of qualified contestants from all fifty states. Since its founding in 2010, it has awarded more than $100,000 in prizes in all categories and is presented annually in many areas of the performing arts.
Summer Semester
Curriculum/college credit classes begin on May 24 and June 28. Hundreds of curriculum/college credit classes in every major will be offered in the classroom and online. For students attending college out of the area, time and money can be saved by taking a class at SCC and transferring the credits.
For those who have never taken SCC curriculum/college credit classes, apply from the link in the header at www.sandhills.edu. For those who have taken courses within the past five years, log into Self-Service from MySCC and register.
Through Continuing Education, Medical Administrative Assistant, EKG Technician, Nurse Aide, and Pharmacy Technician courses will be offered in full this summer. In eight to 12 weeks, students can learn what is needed for certification in these fields. The prerequisite course required to go into Electrical, HVAC, Plumbing, or Welding will also be offered.
Fall Semester
The 16-week curriculum/college credit semester and first eight-week session begin on August 15. The second eight-week session begins on Oct. 12. Students can take a mix of full-semester classes alongside eight-week sessions.
Apply to attend SCC from the link at www.sandhills.edu and apply for financial aid if assistance is needed. To receive funds in hand to pay fall semester tuition, information should be submitted by July 14. After that date, applications will still be accepted, but completion by July 14 assures that the FAFSA will be processed in time.
Continuing Education classes begin throughout the semester, with most of the skills and technical courses starting in August.
CCP Classes for High School Students
Local high school students can take classes at SCC when a junior and senior. Those successfully completing four CCP classes qualify for the Sandhills Promise. This program offers two full years of classes immediately following high school graduation at no cost. For all information, go to www.sandhills.edu/admissions/sandhills-promise.
