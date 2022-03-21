Sandhills Community College will present “Designer Genes” on Wednesday, April 6, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., in Dempsey Student Center on the Pinehurst campus. “Designer Genes” will be a partnership of the SCC Science Department and Student Government Association and is an official event of the 2022 North Carolina Science Festival (NCSciFest), presented by the Biogen Foundation.
“Designer Genes” will include multiple hands-on activity stations that will engage participants in learning about DNA, cellular components, organismal genetic make-up, viruses, gene editing and GMOs. Participants will end their genetic exploration by posting reflections on what they learned on the Gene Graffiti Board. Each will receive a Gene Passport, receive a stamp at each station, and be entered to win a prize.
There is no cost to participate in the event and the public is invited to attend.
As an official 2022 NCSciFest event, “Designer Genes” is one of hundreds of community events this April showcasing science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) for people of all ages across North Carolina.
The North Carolina Science Festival, founded in 2010 by Morehead Planetarium & Science Center, is the first statewide science festival in the United States. Celebrating its 12th anniversary in 2022, the Festival continues to showcase the economic, educational, and cultural impact of science in North Carolina. NCSciFest 2022’s theme is “Engineering Tomorrow”— a celebration of the “E” in STEM and chance to explore how science can help solve the challenges ahead.
“We continue be amazed by the incredible work our partners are doing to celebrate science,“ says Jonathan Frederick, the Festival’s Director. “From storytelling at events at local libraries to nighttime skywatching extravaganzas, there really is something for everyone.
The North Carolina Science Festival is presented by the Biogen Foundation and produced by Morehead Planetarium and Science Center at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. For more information, visit www.ncscifest.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.