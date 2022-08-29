The Sandhills Community College Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) program recently graduated eight cadets.
Family, friends and law officers from multiple agencies were present as the college honored the graduates on the lawn of Blue Hall earlier this month.
The graduates included Kamau Fairley, Montae Johnson, Devan Krieger, Paige Mitchell, Zachary Pelland, Joshua Stephens, Charles Tedder and Miranda Ward.
Welcoming attendees was John Dempsey President of Sandhills Community College and Rebecca Roush Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs and Institutional Planning.
Deputy Steven Engle, a 2021 BLET graduate, was the guest speaker.
“Be in the right place, at the right time, in the right uniform,” Engle offered graduates.
Candidates were then presented by the Director of BLET, Robert Kehoe. Public Services Department Chair Susan Wright and Dr. Roush awarded the certificates. Closing remarks were given by Wright, and Rev. David G. Coffey Jr. offered the benediction.
Cadets undergo extensive physical and classroom training to qualify for employment immediately upon graduation. They use state commission-mandated topics and instruction methods, including, but not limited to, criminal, juvenile, civil, traffic and alcoholic beverage laws; investigative, patrol, custody, and court procedures; emergency responses; ethics and community relations.
Sandhills is one of the few BLET programs with a VirTra simulator. The VirTra 300 is a state-of-the-art virtual simulator that contains five large screens for an immersive training environment. This training environment recreates physiological stressors like an elevated heart rate and high adrenaline levels that officers experience during intense situations. In addition, the system provides training in de-escalation, use of force, dealing with mentally ill or disabled people and communication skills. Because of the demands on law enforcement to make critical decisions in tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving situations, this training methodology is far above others.
The spring BLET session will begin in January. There is no cost to take the class; the state will pay tuition. There are out-of-pocket expenses for textbooks and uniforms, but the college may have resources to assist with such costs. All trainees must be 20 years of age at course completion. Applicants who are 19 years old may be accepted with a waiver. Those interested in BLET should complete and submit their registration packet soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.