Sandhills Community College continues to remove barriers to higher education. A new "Sandhills Scholars" scholarship will cover two years of tuition and fees for qualifying students who earn a High School Equivalency (HSE) diploma at Sandhills and wish to continue their studies at the College.
Made possible by generous Foundation donors, "Sandhills Scholars" recognizes non-traditional students, and encourages them to pursue academic goals, no matter their starting point.
Students can apply for the scholarship upon graduating from the College and Career Readiness (CCR) HSE program. Applicants must demonstrate commitment and skills for success in the classroom and enroll full-time in a curriculum degree-seeking program or a Workforce Continuing Education credential program. The two years of eligibility begin the semester after the final HSE test and will end six consecutive semesters later. Applications must be accompanied by a National Adult Education Honor Society (NAEHS) nomination or a letter of recommendation from CCR staff with director approval.
Those not awarded the full two-year scholarship will be eligible to receive a $250 scholarship given to all CCR HSE graduates who desire to further their education at Sandhills. This scholarship must be used at Sandhills within one year and can go toward tuition, fees, or books. It is for curriculum or Workforce Continuing Education classes that lead to a certificate or other credential.
Because of donor generosity, Sandhills can offer students over one million dollars annually through scholarships, Guarantor's Aid, and the Sandhills Promise. Federal financial aid is also available.
Designed for adults who did not complete a high school education or wish to strengthen skills before pursuing post-secondary education or employment, HSE classes are free. Various instructional methods are available to meet all students' needs. Sandhills offers official GED and HiSET testing services at no cost.
Offered days and evenings, classes are on the main campus, in Pinehurst, Mondays-Thursdays, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and Mondays and Wednesdays, 6 to 9 p.m.; at The Robbins Center in Robbins, Mondays-Wednesdays, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and Mondays-Thursdays, 6 to 9 p.m.; and the Sandhills Hoke Center in Raeford, Mondays-Thursdays, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and Mondays and Wednesdays, 6 to 9 p.m. An online or virtual option is also available for qualified students.
CCR Orientation is required and available day and evening for both Moore and Hoke counties. Call (910) 695-3980 to register.
A drop-in Boys and Girls Club operates on the Pinehurst campus from 6 to 9 p.m. for children of parents/guardians taking evening classes. Dinner will be provided for the children, and there is no charge. For all information, go to www.sandhillsbgc.org.
