An Aberdeen man was charged in possession of a controlled substance on a jail premise after a body scan discovered the substance on his person at the Moore County Detention Center, the Moore County Sheriff's Office reported on Monday.
Detectives arrested Jacob Liam Armstrong, 23, of Aberdeen Thursday. Armstrong was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance on jail premise, simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Armstrong was confined to the Moore County Detention Center under a $25,000 secured bond.
During the processing of a new intake at the Moore County Detention Center, detention officers observed an abnormality in a body scan image while utilizing the TEK 84 Intercept Body Scan Device, the release from the office said.
Through further investigation by Detention Officers, a small bag containing 88 dosage units of Alprazolam were found concealed on the inmate.
The Moore County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of the device in December at a total cost of $149,000.
Armstrong is scheduled to appear in Moore County District Court on May 27.
