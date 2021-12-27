Eight-year-old Marco looked bewildered when confronted with nearly 1,000 new and reconditioned bikes lined up in the Walmart parking lot: Some were girly pink and purple, others sleek black racers.
“Which one is mine?” he asked.
Any one you want, Marco, at the 26th Project Santa bike giveaway on Christmas morning. Its founder, Earl Wright, strode around in his Santa suit, greeting volunteers and fixing glitches — a huge relief after announcing last year he would retire. Wright was at a low point last year, after the recent death of his son, explains his partner/facilitator Sharon Thompson.
“But today I feel happy but still sad that my son’s not here,” Wright said. “It’s for the kids — that never gets old. I’m not planning to retire anytime soon.”
Wright, a towering grandfather in his 60s, is the son of a sharecropper who learned mechanics by repairing farm equipment.
“God gave me a gift, to work with my hands,” he said. He assembled his first bike from parts collected at a junkyard. Project Santa started as a toy giveaway from Wright’s home, soon moving onto bicycles in a supermarket parking lot. Now, about half the bikes are new, purchased with donations and assembled by Wright.
Wright’s efforts have been rewarded by the Governor’s Medal for Volunteer Service. In 2017 he was named Man of the Year by the Moore County Foundation.
‘It Does My Heart Good’
Christmas morning dawned warm and breezy, unlike last year’s bitter cold. Planners changed some restrictions necessitated by COVID-19; one parent could leave the car and help choose a bike for children under 5. However, school-age children were assisted by volunteers like Marguerite and Dale Kruickshank:
“We saw what Earl did,” said Marguerite. “We wanted to give back to the community, so we went to bed early.”
Dermot and Barbara Kelly have been volunteering for eight years. Dermot, a serious cyclist, wants to encourage youth in the sport. Besides, Barbara said, “It’s the nice thing to do.”
Afterward, their Christmas morning tradition continued with breakfast at the PineCrest Inn.
The event opened promptly at 8 a.m. with a prayer from Rev. John Hage of Brownson Presbyterian Church. His message: “Help us be a community that loves one another.”
Then, a balloon release in memory of Wright’s son, Thompson’s daughter, volunteer organizer Ming Gillis, former sponsor Bill Smith and others. DJ King Curtiss Carpenter and his wife Amanda cued up the Christmas rock and the action commenced in an orderly fashion, with a volunteer leading each child to a group of appropriately sized bikes, tricycles, even a few scooters and stroller bikes.
The crowd was smaller than in years past, which made distancing easier, Thompson noted. Leftover bikes will be given away at 11 a.m. on New Year’s Day at the IGA parking lot in Robbins.
The sight of awe-struck children passed over by Santa after a year of sickness and hardship elicited as much emotion as a feel-good holiday movie.
So said Ouida Newell, who gives away breakfast pizza from her Wildfire Woodfired Pizza truck every Christmas morning.
“I do it because I love the children,” she said, wiping away a tear. Same reasoning from Deborah and James Davis who drive their Sisters II truck from Benson to dispense free ice cream. “I just saw a little girl with the brightest smile,” Deborah Davis said. “It does my heart good.”
Giving and Generous
Equally inspiring was the bike giveaway begun last year in Robbins by 11-year-old Joe Caliri. Joe realized the needs in his community, where many families cannot afford jazzy new bikes for Christmas. He also knew about Project Santa, so he contacted Earl Wright for advice.
“Joe has always been giving and generous,” said his mother Ann Caliri. With the help of family, friends, volunteers and benefactors, this home-schooled mechanics whiz collected and, after caring for the farm animals, repaired bikes in their barn workshop. Some new bikes were donated. On a rainy, cold New Year’s Day the 35 bikes disappeared in an hour.
This year, with almost 80 bikes, Joe moved the event to noon on Christmas Day.
First in a block-long line, the four Urquiza children, ages 13, 10, 10 and 3, had been waiting patiently for more than an hour. Maria, 10, translated for her mother: “Nobody has a bike. We are so thankful.” Then, nodding towards Joe, “May God bless him.”
Joe’s parents see the experience benefiting their son as much as the recipients.
“This has improved his mechanical skills,” said dad John Caliri. Most importantly, “Joe understands that Christmas is a time for helping people.” In the future, Joe hopes to collaborate with Wright, spreading the joy only a shiny bike delivers on Christmas morning.
Ann Caliri beams at her son: “Joe has done such a good job. He wants to help others and now he knows he can. We’re so proud of him.”
Contact Deborah Salomon at debsalomon@nc.rr.com
