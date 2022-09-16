Sandhills Community College’s trustees will have their work cut out for them hiring a new president by the end of December.
Longtime President John Dempsey announced last month that he plans to retire on Dec. 31 after 33 years in the office. He’s served twice as long as any of his current colleagues among North Carolina community college presidents.
Dempsey’s successor will be Sandhills’ third president since its founding in 1963. Trustees’ Chair George Little and Vice-Chair Larry Caddell were on the board that hired Dempsey back in 1989. They found out this week that the hiring process will be somewhat different this time around.
The trustees met with Tawanda Artis, an attorney for the North Carolina Community College System, on Tuesday at the college. State laws and State Board of Community Colleges codes outline how individual college boards must carry out the search and appointment process when they go to hire a new president or chief administrator.
Of the 58 community colleges in North Carolina, Sandhills is one of about seven now hiring for a new president. Artis said that it usually takes between six and nine months for boards to announce a hire after they start.
That’s partly because the process involves two rounds of approval by the state board. Once the trustees have narrowed down a small group of applicants, those candidates will be vetted at the state level before the trustees can select an appointee. College boards are required to submit multiple applicants for review, usually three to five.
“The only thing you really have to ask the state board for permission for at this point is to only consider one candidate,” said Artis. “That is because we want to know you did a full search.”
Artis said that the state office encourages individual community college boards to consider input from community members and business and industry partners in the regions they serve. But ultimately, each board of trustees decides how they go about gathering that feedback, and what qualities they want in a president.
“We see colleges hosting open forums for community members, and they can come in and ask questions. Some do it early in this process, and they use that to form their presidential profile of what they’re looking for,” Artis said. “Some wait until they have narrowed their candidates to their top three or so, and then they have their stakeholder listening sessions at that point. … So you may be able to gauge from those where your community support would be for a particular candidate.”
The trustees’ final selection will again have to be approved by the state board before the hire can be considered official and announced.
Sandhills’ trustees have the option of either hiring a consultant that specializes in such searches or identifying candidates themselves. The former option extends the process.
To comply with state law, the trustees would have to advertise for interested firms and collect proposals outlining their search methods and the cost of their services. That request has to go through the state Department of Administration, which can add a month to the timeline.
The trustees have not decided which way to proceed, though Little said they still aim to announce Dempsey’s successor by the end of the year.
“She went through all the regulations we’ve got to follow, and there were lots of them,” he said. “So we will jump through those hoops.”
How successful they are may dictate whether or not Sandhills will need an interim president — who would also have to be approved by the state board.
“I think the shortest you could do it is four months,” said Artis. “You might shave a little time off that if you don’t use a search consultant. … You could post your requirements as soon as you have them and be interviewing candidates within 30 to 45 days. So that is probably the fastest way to do it.”
