Work days at the Spay/Neuter Veterinary Clinic of the Sandhills begin before 7 a.m., but it’s worth it when the day winds down and staff send home dozens of dogs and cats who will never again contribute to the population of unwanted animals.
The clinic will be under new management at the end of this year, with the goal of making responsible pet ownership accessible to even more people going into 2021.
“Sometimes we have people who are working three jobs and have children and (affording a procedure) is between having a pet spayed or neutered or feeding their family. Well, we want to spay or neuter their pet because pets add to family quality of life,” said Deborah Wilson, a founding member of the Companion Animal Clinic Foundation.
“We have a lot of really good rescue groups in the area that are pulling animals out of the county shelters that could do more animals if they could get more spay/neuters done.”
The clinic has performed more than 80,000 low-cost spay and neuter surgeries since it opened in 2007. The Companion Animal Clinic Foundation, which owns the clinic facility on U.S. 1 in Vass and all of its equipment, subsidizes the price of those surgeries down to a fraction of what they’d cost in a traditional veterinary practice.
Cindy Eaton, the veterinarian who has been working with the foundation to operate the Spay/Neuter Veterinary Clinic of the Sandhills, is moving her practice to Fayetteville –– where she will continue to provide low-cost spay/neuter and animal wellness services –– at the end of the year.
At the same time, the clinic will extend its usual holiday closure for renovations. Otherwise, the clinic will continue to operate much as it has for the last 13 years.
Veterinarians Tom Daniel and Janet Sizelove, who have served on the Companion Animal Clinic Foundation’s board, will take over the operations of the Vass clinic on Dec. 18.
“It’s basically a veterinary practice change in the building that the foundation owns. The name stays, the building stays, the practice stays. It’s just under new veterinary management,” said Wilson.
“This is a positive thing. We’re going to have more people doing affordable spay/neuter in the area.”
That change will also mean a new financial relationship between the foundation and the veterinarians running the clinic. So more of its funds will be available to outfit the clinic — and, most critically, to update the facility itself to continue operating during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We have to buy equipment on and on and on. You can’t push through 60 and 80 animals a day and not chew up your equipment,” Wilson said. “It actually is timely. The building is severely lacking in its ability to serve its purpose with the new criteria.”
Working with local veterinarians, rescue and animal adoption organizations, county governments, and the N.C. State University College of Veterinary Medicine, the CAC foundation began its efforts to fund and build a surgical spay/neuter clinic in 2005. The foundation purchased the building, which had been a golf shop, and converted it into a veterinary clinic.
The clinic’s service area has now expanded to cover 15 counties in central North Carolina, and the foundation has also begun raising funds to purchase and staff a mobile clinic in the next few years. Pet owners on Medicaid or other state and federal aid are eligible for additional subsidies beyond the clinic’s already reduced base pricing for spay and neuter procedures.
The spay/neuter clinic will close in mid-December for the holidays as it traditionally does. Then work will start on building repairs and upgrades: new flooring and medical-grade stainless steel surfaces in the surgery areas, and an improved air circulation system.
New entrances and exits will allow for the clinic to check in and discharge patients more efficiently.
When the clinic reopens next year, owners and rescue groups dropping off patients will register in the front reception area. They’ll then retrieve their animals from their vehicle and bring them into a separate pet entry area.
Those procedures are designed to minimize the amount of time that clients are inside the building. That’s become a requirement of the pandemic, but also has logistical advantages as the clinic works to maximize the number of procedures it can perform each day.
The clinic’s reopening under its new management is planned for Jan. 19, 2021.
“The improvements are going to be, I think, as significant as they were in 2007 when we opened. We’re looking to the future because we figure that what we’re going to do to the building, even after we have a vaccine and we’re not all worried about wearing masks, is going to help the facility,” said Wilson.
“It’s just an opportunity for the foundation to improve the facility and expand our opportunity to provide low-cost spay neuter, which is our only mission.”
For information about changes at the clinic, and the Companion Animal Foundation’s ongoing fundraising efforts as it works to reach more pet owners and rescue groups in 2021, check the clinic’s new website at www.spayurpet.org.
Reservations for surgery at the Spay/Neuter Veterinary Clinic of the Sandhills in 2021 can be made by email at info@spayurpet.org or by phone at (910) 725-8188.
Unclear as to whether the new website spayurpet.org is in addition to companionaninalclinic.org, the latter which seems to be more focused on the foundation. They are currently having the 8th Annual Happy Tails Ball - When: Anytime between now and the New Year Place: Wherever you are the happiest Time: Anytime it suits you RSVP by Donation...As the spirit moves you. I can remember when they raised funds with fancy meals in tents, a big silent auction, etc. Of course that wouldn't be possible now, but for years they have done this Happy Tails Ball as a fundraiser that only asks for a donation. I loved it the moment they went to this form, and not because we ever have had a busy social calendar.
