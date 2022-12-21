Volunteers with the LGBTQ organization Sandhills Pride recently distributed groceries and clothes to individuals affected by the extended blackout that left much of Moore County without power earlier this month.
On Dec. 18, the group handed out over 50 bags brimming with vegetables, grains and other food items in the parking lot of Campbell House in Southern Pines. Lauren Mathers, director of Sandhills Pride, said the food was donated by the Durham nonprofit Day One Relief, which also provided Food Lion gift certificates to help residents replace groceries that spoiled following the Dec. 3 attacks on the county’s electric infrastructure.
“They really made this happen,” Mathers said as vehicles began pulling into the parking lot shortly after 2 p.m. “They came in and said, ‘Here’s all this stuff; give it to your folks.’”
The donated food was badly needed by members of the local LGBTQ community, according to Mathers. She said the blackout dealt an especially heavy blow to transgender residents, some of whom were already struggling to cover the high cost of hormone therapy.
“This hit our marginalized communities harder than it did some of our more affluent communities,” she said of attacks, which left tens of thousands of homes and businesses in the dark for days. “Some folks who had more funds and affluence ended up being able to get out of town (during the outage), but a lot of people didn’t.”
When service was finally restored, some families found their refrigerators filled with fetid food.
“We heard a lot of folks saying, ‘I just bought $300 worth of groceries and it’s all (spoiled) and I have to take care of my kids’ mental health and all of that,’” Mathers said. “We decided to create this space so we could at least alleviate some of that so that the funds they did have could go toward mental health or medicine or clothing.”
Sandhills Pride sought to address some of those clothing needs during the giveaway. The organization brought a large selection of donated garments that visitors could pick freely from in what Mathers described as a safe, supportive environment.
“One of the most vulnerable populations right now are the trans and nonbinary folks, especially the kids,” she said in a phone interview on Tuesday. “When they come in wearing something that they feel good in, that they feel themselves in, it’s a whole world of difference.”
Mathers praised Bri Hersh, secretary for Sandhills Pride, and the organization’s team of volunteers for making sure the event ran smoothly.
“It was really humbling and also incredibly gratifying to know that we could, with our partners who helped us, make a direct impact on people’s lives, and that’s what I live for,” she said. “That’s why I do this job.”
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
