Sandhills PRIDE, a support and educational advocacy group dedicated to awareness and acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community, has chosen the recipients of its 2022 Sandhills PRIDE Scholarship.
The three awardees are high school seniors Katelyn Barr, who has been awarded a $5,000 two-year scholarship, and Molli Cranford and Tristan Matthew Southerland, who have each been awarded a $2,500 one-year scholarship.
Scholarship applications were received from high school seniors in Cumberland, Moore, Montgomery, and Richmond counties. Selection is based on academic excellence, community service and engagement and demonstrated advocacy for the LGBTQ+ community and allies.
Katelyn Ann Barr
Barr attends Cumberland Polytechnic High School in Fayetteville. She plans to attend UNC-Chapel Hill as a Biology/Pre-med major.
Barr has been active in her school’s debate team and in her church community. She has worked to change the United Methodist Discipline condemning LGBTQ+ people and has made her way to the legislative affairs position, allowing her to write legislation and continue to advocate for acceptance. Her experiences have taught her to be unafraid to use her voice to help create understanding, acceptance and change.
Molli Crawford
Crawford attends Richmond Senior High School in Rockingham. She will be attending James Madison University in Harrisonburg, VA.
Crawford experienced a lot of bullying in life. She has taken those experiences and channeled them into action, including being vice president of the high school’s Co-Exist Club, a club whose purpose is to show people that all can peacefully live together.
Crawford is also a member of the National Honor Society and connects this with the Co-Exist Club to host events related to mental health awareness, including LGBTQ+ centered events, during the month of May. Crawford intends to be a medical social worker following college.
Tristan Matthew Southerland
Southerland attends Jack Britt High School and Fayetteville Technical Community College in Fayetteville. He plans to attend the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.
Southerland is a self-motivator who willingly takes on leadership roles. He is active in his school and community including leading the Fayetteville Youth Pride Council, serving as student body vice president, and is a member of the Hope Mills Youth Leadership Council.
In these many activities he has fought to ensure that LGBTQ+ students can speak out and feel safe and present in their schools and communities. He was voted Jack Britt High School’s Outstanding Senior and is in the Math, Science, and National Honor Societies.
Southerland’s goal is to be a lawyer and politician with a focus on instituting formal sex education that is inclusive of LGBTQ+ communities.
“The Sandhills PRIDE Scholarship celebrates exceptional young LGBTQ+ advocates throughout the Sandhills area,” says Lauren Mathers, executive director of Sandhills PRIDE. “These students are our future leaders and represent the brightest and best of our community through their academic achievements, community engagement, and their commitment to LGBTQ+ advocacy.”
The scholarship winners will be honored at a reception at The Country Club of Whispering Pines on May 15 from 3-5 p.m. Three past scholarship awardees, Noah Ambrose, Madelaine Bradley, and Alara Hainer, will attend the reception to share their experiences and achievements since receiving their scholarships and to present the 2022 scholarship awards to the new recipients.
Tickets for the reception are $50 and support the Sandhills PRIDE Scholarship program, Safe Zone training and advocacy, events and activities designed to broaden support and acceptance for the LGBTQ+ community and allies in the Sandhills region.
For tickets and information: https://sandhillspride.salsalabs.org/2022scholarshipreception or email contact@sandhillspride.org
