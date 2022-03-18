The Sandhills Community College Music Department will welcome classical guitarist Rovshan Mamedkuliev for a special performance Tuesday, April 5, at 7 p.m., at McPherson Theater, in the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center. The event is free and open to the public, but seating capacity is limited.
Mamedkuliev was born in 1986, in Baku, Azerbaijan, and grew up in Nizhny Novgorod (Russia). From a very early age he showed exceptional musical talent and began guitar lessons at the age of 11. In 2004, he was accepted into the prestigious Nizhny Novgorod Conservatoire where he studied with nationally renowned guitarist Aleksey Petropavlovsky, graduated with honors, and was invited to join the faculty upon his graduation.
Since then, Rovshan has performed in major cities in France, Russia, Germany, Spain and in the United States, where he performed at Carnegie Hall, in New York City, in 2012. He has also performed with a variety of ensembles and orchestras including l’Ensemble orchestral de Valencia (Spain), Orchestre du Conservatoire National de Musique Superiur de Paris (France) and the Azerbaydzhanian State Chamber Orchestra.
As a competitor, Rovshan has been a laureate of over 23 competitions, earning the praise of judges and audiences. Notably, he has won first prizes and the special interpretive awards in three competitions based on performances of obligatory works of particular composers: the 41st International Guitar Competition "Francisco Tárrega” (Spain), the 10th International Guitar Competition "Hommage à Leo Brouwer” (France), and the1st International Guitar Competition "Heitor Villa-Lobos” (Spain).
To reserve your free ticket to this upcoming performance, email Dr. Ryan Book at booka@sandhills.edu or call (910) 695-3828. Tickets are required for admission.
