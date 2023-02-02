Sandhills Community College’s Board of Trustees is looking for feedback as it embarks on the third presidential search in the college’s history.
It will be another six to eight months before the trustees select a successor to John Dempsey, who retired as president in December after 33 years at the helm. The board has hired the Association of Community College Trustees to help trustees look nationwide.
That process will begin in earnest next week as the trustees go to set an application timeline and start developing their ideal profile for Sandhills’ next leader.
College faculty and staff, students and any residents of Moore and Hoke counties can weigh in on that process during two public forums scheduled on Tuesday.
“We’re bending over backwards to make this as transparent as possible. One of the ways we do that is we wanted to do these forums up front before we started,” said Larry Caddell, longtime vice chair of Sandhills’ Board of Trustees.
Caddell said the trustees decided to open the process to public feedback early on rather than waiting until they had started to narrow the field to a few candidates.
“We’re interested to see what they want to see in the next president: qualifications, what characteristics we may want her or him to have to run the college. We’re just trying to get some discussion up front before we start the process on what people really think the next president should look like.”
Public forums will be held at 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7 in the Fletcher Auditorium of Foundation Hall, the college’s new nursing and health sciences center. ACCT Search Consultant Kennon Briggs will lead the meetings. Attendees will have a chance to offer input and ask questions about the process.
The trustees last hired a president nearly 35 years ago, when they recruited Dempsey from Belmont Abbey College outside of Charlotte in 1988. The upcoming search process promises to be more drawn-out.
The ACCT is currently aiding searches for 15 other community colleges around the United States as they look to hire new presidents and executive staff members. Once the trustees develop a presidential profile, the firm will advertise the position nationally.
“We could have elected not to use a consultant and go ahead and just do it on our own, but
this is a big decision. We’ve only done it twice in 60 years,” said Caddell.
Once Sandhills’ trustees have winnowed the field of applicants down to a small group of three to five, that group will be vetted by the State Board of Community Colleges before Sandhills proceeds with a second round of interviews or final selection.
The trustees have selected three Sandhills faculty members to serve on the presidential search committee. Those staffers will help interview and evaluate potential candidates but will not have a vote in the ultimate selection.
Sandhills’ Board of Trustees Chairman George Little is confident that the college will attract a broad field of talented applicants.
“We understand Sandhills is one of the better community colleges, one of the best ones in North Carolina and one of the top five in the country. So we understand what we do and how we do it. We want a good manager and a good fundraiser. Those are the two things that are always important with Sandhills,” he said.
“With our endowment, which really helps our students and kids here in Moore and Hoke counties, there’s very few colleges that can compete with us. Because of where we are and who we are, we will have plenty of applicants.”
Sandhills has brought on Brenda Jackson, who served as executive vice president before retiring last year, as interim president through June 30.
Caddell said the trustees hope to announce a hire this summer in time to have a new president in place for the fall semester — someone equally adroit with managing the college’s academic programs and with fundraising for scholarships that make Sandhills broadly accessible.
“I’ve been involved in the community a lot over the years and one of the toughest jobs I’ve ever had in my life is to ask people for money. It takes a unique individual that can do both and that’s one thing we’re looking for. We need somebody who can do both of those jobs and do them well,” he said.
“We want somebody that’s involved in the community like John has been. It’s just asking a lot of one person to have that skill set.”
Input can also be submitted through an electronic survey that will remain open until 3 p.m. Tuesday. Anonymous responses to the survey will also be used to help develop the presidential profile. That survey is available here: www.surveymonkey.com/r/sandhills-community-college-presidential-search
Make sure that are not woke like the last one. Tie compensation with the ability of students to live independently following graduation.
