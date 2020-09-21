The pandemic has created unique challenges and opportunities for the Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina, from managing supply chain disruptions to seeing greater needs across its 34-county footprint.
Locally, the Sandhills Branch closed out June with a record-breaking distribution of 6,714,643 pounds of food over the previous fiscal year. Working cooperatively with 82 partner agencies, the local affiliate provided 5,595,536 meals for those in need.
“About 1.5 million pounds of that food was distributed here in Moore County,” said Michael Cotten, who has directed the Sandhills Branch since 2008.
The Sandhills Branch serves four counties including Lee, Moore, Richmond, and Scotland. In these counties, over 48,000 people live in food insecure households, more than a third of whom are children.
Cotten said it was clear in early March that coronavirus-related impacts would require rapid and significant shifts in how they operated. Like many other nonprofits, the organization relies heavily on a volunteer workforce.
“We moved toward having only essential staff in the warehouse, those who needed to be there to perform their work. We also added some temporary staff in the warehouse to make sure we could get everything distributed out.”
Traditionally the Sandhills Branch allowed partner agencies to “shop” the warehouse. To limit foot traffic in the building, staff and volunteers instead began pre-filling orders in advance. Strict sanitation and safety procedures were also instituted.
“Volunteers are so important to what we do. But a lot of our volunteers are seniors and are considered to be in at-risk groups. We had to make a critical decision to limit volunteers to those under 65 years of age.”
The Sandhills Branch also has limited the number of volunteers to no more than 10 working on a project at a time. Cotten said this impacted individual volunteers as well as groups like Brownson Memorial Presbyterian Church, which has “religiously come in and prepared boxes for seniors.”
But the biggest challenge during the pandemic has been staying engaged with donors. The upcoming holiday season is a crucial fundraising period for the organization.
“There is nothing like face-to-face contact. Our biggest fundraiser is Chef’s Feast usually held in November. Right now it is just not safe to have an event. So one of the things we are trying to do is ask our event sponsors to donate to our holiday meal program.”
97% of every dollar donated to the Food Bank goes to food and food programs.
“The community has responded very well and we did not see the big decrease in donations we thought might occur. But with this new normal, we don’t know how long that will go.”
On the positive side, the pandemic encouraged more produce purchases from local growers within the Food Bank’s service areas.
“There was a bit of a surplus when the supply chain slowed down and was interrupted. When you have a vendor willing to take your product as opposed to those you can’t reach, we saw an advantage and took that opportunity.”
Unfortunately, the need was also greater this spring because children in food-insecure homes were not in school and more people were forced out of work.
Looking ahead, Cotten is taking a long view of the social and economic impacts from the pandemic.
“I don’t think we are going to come out of this thing anytime soon. Even though we have changed the way we do things, many of us have seen that we can become more efficient in the way we operate.
The Sandhills Branch of the Food Bank is located at 195 Sandy Avenue in Southern Pines. Business hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. To get involved, vist https://foodbankcenc.org/about-us/locations-contact-info/sandhills/ or call (910) 692-5959
