Achievements of the Sandhills Community College class of 2022 were celebrated on Saturday, May 14 on the McNeill-Woodward Green.
The college held two ceremonies. At 8:30 a.m., those receiving Associate in Arts or Science, Associate in Arts or Science in Teacher Preparation, Associate in Engineering, Associate in Fine Arts in Art or Music, Associate in General Education, and Associate in Nursing were honored. Graduates receiving an associate in applied science, diploma, or certificate were recognized at 11:30 a.m.
Pomp and Circumstance began the ceremony, and President John Dempsey welcomed those gathered. Music Professor Ryan Book performed the Star-Spangled Banner on guitar.
Student Government Association President Avery Campbell welcomed those gathered and gave words of encouragement to the graduates. Chairman of the Board of Trustees George W. Little welcomed the crowd on behalf of the Board.
Rebecca Roush introduced the 2022 SCC Distinguished Alumnus, Christopher Cheek. Cheek spoke of his struggles in life and victories, including earning a degree from SCC and subsequent degrees after Sandhills. He now serves as the Director or Military and Veterans Affairs at the college.
Brenda Baker Jackson was awarded a Doctor of Laws honoris causa. Jackson has worked at SCC since 2011 and has served as Chief Financial Officer, Vice President for Administrative Services, Executive Vice President, and currently Chief Operating Officer. She is retiring this month from the college.
Student Awards
Deniz Aaron Zepeda received The Mary Luman Meyer Award – given to the student who contributed most to the life of the college during their two years at Sandhills. Zepeda earned an Associate in Arts.
The Sue Williamson Faculty Award for Transfer was presented to Annie Stroupe who earned an Associate in Fine Arts. The Faculty Award for Applied Science was presented to Lathisa Davis. Davis earned a degree in Health and Fitness Science. While at SCC, each demonstrated outstanding character and academic achievement. The faculty of the college chose the recipients.
Britta Douglas was presented with The President’s Award. Douglas had the highest academic average with the most credit hours earned. As such, she was the Valedictorian of the Class of 2022. Douglas earned an Associate in Applied Science in Accounting.
Following student recognitions, the presentation of candidates for graduation was carried out. For the academic year 2021-22 Sandhills awarded 720 degrees, 28 diplomas and 103 certificates.
