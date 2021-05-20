Students pursuing academic goals at Sandhills Community College will soon have an affordable way to support those endeavors by staying on top of their physical well-being.
College students are generally a healthy population overall, and they know it. Studying, healthcare, and work can end up taking priority over their health when deciding how to allocate their time and money — until something comes up.
More than half of the students taking college transfer courses at Sandhills use some level of financial aid to cover the cost of tuition. A 2018 student survey revealed that 17 percent had no health insurance, and 44 percent said they’d be interested in a college-sponsored healthcare program.
This fall, the college is introducing one. Through a partnership with FirstHealth of the Carolinas, students will have 24/7 access to medical advice at their fingertips — for all of $10 per month.
Students who enroll in the program will have access to FirstHealth’s On the Go phone app. The retail telehealth program is open for anyone to use at a per-visit rate, but Sandhills’ students can use it as frequently as they need to, on demand, at no additional cost.
“We’re offering, really the acute care type services for things that come up after hours, or during the day for people when they just don’t have time to get away and go see someone,” Gena Paulk, FirstHealth’s telemedicine program coordinator, told the Sandhills’ Board of Trustees last month. “This is a great option for them.”
Megan Ramsey, Sandhills’ 2020-2021 Student Government Association president, said that the program is structured to encourage students to take a proactive approach to their health care.
“The biggest benefit to this program is that it’s so accessible. Especially when you're a young adult, you’re starting to branch out from mom and dad and get out on your own two feet and this is a way to take responsibility for your health,” she said.
“Most young adults these days have everything on their phones so I think this is an easy way to stay connected with your doctor. For most of these things — your common cold, allergy issues, if you’re on a beach weekend and you get sick — you have the app right there and you're able to contact a doctor and those visits are free of charge.”
The app is staffed by FirstHealth providers most of the time. Providers with the national virtual medicine company Teledoc handle consultations in the early morning hours. Telehealth providers can submit prescriptions when needed.
“We really want this to be a first stop for students. A lot of people do call in for things like general flu, sinus, allergy season, UTIs, this time of year also insect bites, anything you would go to a convenient care or sometimes your primary care provider for,” said Paulk. “Really 80 percent of any issues that you might go to a care provider for can be addressed through telehealth, and our providers all support that.”
Enrollment will be for the entire academic year, regardless of whether or not students continue their studies in the spring semester. The plan includes one in-person visit with a provider during that year.
“This is really to try to get them to establish with a primary care doctor and have that relationship where they have somebody they know and trust, and have a more firm grasp on their healthcare needs and where they stand healthwise so it isn't emergency after emergency,” said FirstHealth client services manager Josh Barnes.
The rollout to Sandhills will start with only academic curriculum students, not including dual-enrolled high school students. About 2,800 students will be eligible this fall. The college hopes to eventually expand the program to continuing education students and perhaps offer more behavioral health-specific services down the road.
Students won’t be automatically enrolled, but will have to actively opt-in if they want to participate. Students can enroll even if they have an existing health insurance plan.
Ramsey said that the cost of the program is manageable for students receiving financial aid.
“Oftentimes for me I had a little bit of extra financial aid at the beginning of the semester, so that can be taken out of their financial aid at the beginning of the year and then that’s another thing you don’t have to worry about. It’s completely doable,” she said.
“I think that it’s a great stepping stone in the right direction for students getting affordable health care, and hopefully this will open the door to offering mental health care.”
How did we ever make it through college of the 70s without all this fluff and loans? We worked, that’s how. A full year of tuition and fees for my engineering degree at Auburn was $660 in 1979. That was it. A shared dorm room and meal ticket for a year was about the same. Used books were $15. Teachers were Americans with years of industrial experience. We studied engineering, not diversity, CRT and other Koom-Bay-Yah nonsense. We finished in four years, or less, as we paid for the education ourselves. We all got jobs and wives and started making babies. Life was great. No college debt and our degrees meant something. The drinking age was 18.
Sorry Kent, but you're getting really boring. This is 2021 not 1979 and the world has changed.
