Sandhills Community College’s mission to serve Moore County has always extended to the members of the military community — active-duty, veterans, spouses and children — who live here.
Currently about 10 percent of the 4,000 students enrolled in Sandhills’ academic degree-granting programs are directly connected to the military. Just as that population has increasingly taken advantage of the programs offered at Sandhills, the college has developed everything from its academic advising department to financial aid programs to better accommodate their needs.
Those efforts have been enough to merit Sandhills a Bronze Level designation from the Military Friendly Schools Advisory Council for the 2020-2021 academic year.
The college celebrated that distinction last week in a small ceremony with veterans’ affairs staff and representatives of the Patriot Foundation, a Pinehurst-based organization that fundraises toward scholarships for the children of service members killed or wounded in action.
“In the 32 years I’ve lived here, I’ve seen this community grow into a community that now has a very real military presence, a very real military consciousness and consequently our college has become much more military-conscious,” said Sandhills President John Dempsey, a Vietnam veteran himself.
“The military community is a much more important part of our lives, a much more vibrant force in our lives.”
The number of military-connected students at Sandhills quadrupled as veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan campaigns began to leave military service and build civilian careers in the Fort Bragg area.
Military-Friendly School designations are based on academic policies, the level of support available for military-connected students, financial aid and school culture. Sandhills earned high marks for its career advising programs, the accelerated courses available to service members working with tight timelines, and waived application fees for veterans and active duty.
“Sandhills is committed to ensuring that our veterans receive the maximum amount of college credit for their military experience, Sandhills is also committed to giving qualified veterans and their dependents priority in our hiring processes, and in both instances we recognize what our veterans and their families have accomplished in serving our country and we want to acknowledge their service,” said D.J. Farmer, Sandhills’ associate vice president for student services.
Farmer understands firsthand the value of education as a path forward for young people dealing with loss. The son of a 27-year Special Forces veteran, he attended Sandhills after his father died of an illness unrelated to his service.
“We care about our veterans and our families. We want to invest in programs that improve the lives of our military population. It’s not about the award; it’s about meaningful programs that correlate to our core values of integrity, respect, opportunity, excellence and helpfulness.”
Sandhills also holds the highest ranking among North Carolina schools when it comes to offering private financial aid to veterans who have exhausted their federal benefits.
“To make a long story short, if the GI BIll runs out, we’re here to take up the rest of it,” Dempsey said. “So there’s no reason why a service member shouldn’t be able to finish their training.”
Sandhills dedicated its Luke Joseph Ryan Veterans Center, a combined lounge and office area for veterans to access services, in Boyd Library in 2017.
Sandhills is one of five North Carolina community colleges, and one of 35 academic institutions in the state, designated as Military-Friendly Schools this year.
“The beauty of this is that you understand who the military is, because the military — both retired, currently serving in all the different components of the military — are family members,” said retired Maj. Gen. Kurt Sonntag, president of the Patriot Foundation.
“They are interwoven in the fabric of society here in the Sandhills.”
Since its inception in 2003, the Patriot Foundation has raised more than $6 million for scholarship organizations. Of the 5 million Americans who have served in the Armed Forces since 9/11, about 40 percent have been injured in some way.
The Patriot Foundation’s vision for the children of those veterans echoes Sandhills’ vision for all of its students, Sonntag said, and the college’s dedication to supporting veterans on campus adds another dimension to education for the rest of the students it serves.
“Service members, when they go abroad, bring a different perspective back into your classrooms because they’ve seen what the rest of the world has to offer. They’ve seen the things that work, and more importantly all the things that don’t work, many of which our own citizens take for granted every day. So it enriches the very discussions that you are able to have within your community and within your classrooms,” he said.
“What we want, within the foundation, is to provide the children of our military the opportunity to become informed, dedicated and productive members of our society, so they can make the right choices so that when we are no longer able to take care of ourselves, our country is in a better position.”
