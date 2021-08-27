Effective Monday, Aug. 30, Sandhills Coalition has made the following changes to their operations:

Client Services

▪ Residents requesting assistance will be seen by appointment only. Residents may call (910) 693-1600 and select option 5 to schedule an appointment.

▪ Food assistance will be provided with “drive-through” service.

▪ Pet food, clothing vouchers and diapers remain available for eligible residents.

▪ Financial assistance is available for residents in danger of disconnection of utility services or eviction.

▪ No additional family members or guests will be permitted to accompany those requesting assistance.

▪ Food donations continue to be welcome at the Client Services location at 1500 W. Indiana Avenue, Southern Pines Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon.

Coalition Resale Shops

▪ Furniture, clothing, food and household donations will continue to be accepted. We accept donations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.

Each resident’s circumstances will be evaluated on a case by case basis via telephone before booking an appointment. Available assistance may vary. Clients must be a resident of Moore County to qualify for Coalition assistance. Proper documentation is required.

Future updates regarding Sandhills Coalition’s operations will be available at www.sandhillscoalition.org and on the Facebook page.

