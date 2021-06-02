Sandhills Classical Christian School is publicly fundraising toward its expansion for the first time in its history.
The school started in 1999, teaching a handful of kindergarteners in a borrowed room at a local church. Despite that humble beginning, SCCS has grown to serve students through high school.
At the same time, it spent years moving into and out of spaces around the county, all the while generating a faithful support network. When the time came, that translated to financial support in the purchase of 58 acres outside of Whispering Pines and construction of two academic buildings there.
When the second of those buildings opened this past January, SCCS moved its 6-12th grade students over from rented space at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church and set its sights on the next step toward becoming a comprehensive, self-contained campus.
Sandhills Classical Christian School is now working to raise $1.5 million toward a 30,000-square-foot arts and athletics center. They’re just over halfway toward that goal, and a groundbreaking is scheduled at the end of this summer.
“This is our first foray into a public phase, so we’re excited to have the opportunity for the whole community — the whole school community — to be involved and on board in building something of significance toward our goals as an institution,” said Head of School Dell Cook.
“As our educational model tries to address the whole human person: mind, heart, hands and every aspect of the human condition, arts and athletics come into that at a profound level.”
SCCS soccer, volleyball, baseball, softball and basketball teams now practice in rented facilities around the county, but the school is working to bring them “home” as well. They’re currently establishing the ground for two outdoor athletic fields and planning to add a football program as well.
The planned addition will include a gymnasium with seating for almost 1,000 people, stage for theatrical productions, choir and band room along with music practice rooms, weightlifting facilities, locker rooms and dressing rooms. Contractor Rhetson Companies plans on completing the project in about 11 months, potentially in time for the fall of 2022.
That won’t be a moment too soon for SCCS. Enrollment growth, spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic and public schools’ reduction of in-class time for most of the past school year, has only gained momentum.
Cook said that the pandemic pushed about 50 students to the school last fall, all but one of whom have decided to stay on for another year.
“I think there was a sense that these families have tasted and seen what the educational model was like and were all-in and ready to continue,” he said.
The school is also popular with military families, and as a result tends to experience some turnover as those students transfer in and out of the area. But this spring new applications more than balanced that out. So from about 175 students in the spring of 2020, Sandhills Classical is projecting over 300 students for the coming academic year.
All of that has just kind of converged to give us a really solid growth,” said Cook.
SCCS is a nondenominational school that integrates Christian teachings within the context of literature, science and math as those disciplines have progressed throughout human history. That interdisciplinary approach is tailored at each grade level to students’ respective stages of mental and emotional development: impressing rote facts on younger students’ adhesive memories and capitalizing on middle school students’ penchant for argument to develop critical thinking skills.
Currently Sandhills Classical Christian maintains waiting lists in some of its elementary school grades, where it’s charting most of that growth. The school is enrolling two classes at each grade from kindergarten through eighth, with one section each in grades 9-12.
But the new arts center and gymnasium put the school in a better position to balance out enrollment across the grade levels.
“It’ll facilitate and undergird a lot of opportunities for growth in our curriculum,” Cook said.
“As you consider a high school education there’s a lot to that and there’s a lot that you want to address the whole human person, and our development of the arts and athletics center and competition fields give us the impetus and resources to provide that.”
Not only will SCCS more visibly offer a full complement of extracurricular programs, the campus will also welcome community organizations to the campus to use those facilities.
The school’s leaders have already worked out an agreement to rent the outdoor playing fields to The Athletic Club of the Sandhills once they’re ready this fall.
“The more that we build to provide opportunities for the kids here the more I think folks will be interested in considering the school and the education we provide and the full experience. We had the programs but we had to rent space and parents were driving all over the county,” said Gene Lichty, SCCS’ director of development.
“So we’re looking to give back and share now that we have resources here. Why would we let them sit empty on Saturday and Sunday when there’s a need in the community? We certainly have been on the receiving end of the kindness of others so now it’s time for us to start giving back a little bit.”
For more information about Sandhills Classical Christan School’s ongoing capital campaign and expansion plans, visit give2sandhills.com.
