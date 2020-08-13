Sixty-five years ago, Dr. Robert H. Schuller was inspired to preach at a drive-in movie theater in Garden Grove, California. His ministry evolved into America’s first mega-church and the long-running Hour of Power televangelism broadcast.
On Sunday, Aug. 23, his son, Rev. Robert A. “Bobby” Schuller will share that legacy and message of possibility living during an anniversary celebration at Sandhills Assembly Church on U.S. 1 in Southern Pines.
The public is welcome to attend the outdoor worship service from 10:30-11:30 a.m, followed by a book signing opportunity with Schuller.
“This is our version of the Hour of Power, said Senior Pastor Mark Muirhead of Sandhills Assembly Church.
Earlier this spring, when the pandemic initially shuttered many businesses and other places where people gathered -- including area churches -- Muirhead said he recalled the elder Schuller and how he raised up a congregation through outdoor services.
“We put a ladder against the church and I preached from the roof,” he said.
With the extension of Phase 2 restrictions in North Carolina, churches throughout Moore County have adapted to social distancing guidelines and a mandate to wear face masks in various ways, including both in-person and virtual services.
Muirhead said holding outdoor services has worked exceptionally well at Sandhills Assembly Church. Attendees are expected to stay in their vehicle, an amplified sound system is used and parishioners may also tune in to an FM radio broadcast of the service.
“We have a gracious Governor in North Carolina who has given a lot of latitude to churches,” he said. “We haven’t shut down for one Sunday.”
On the other side of the country in Newport Beach, California, the younger Schuller made a similar decision in late March and began preaching from the second floor balcony of his office.
Muirhead said when he learned of Schuller’s outdoor worship services, he reached out. The two pastors struck up a regular correspondence and friendship.
“I invited him to come preach here and he accepted. It’ll be like I’m introducing an old friend that I’ve never met before,” Muirhead said. “This will be a unique drive-in celebration with a great national voice. For people like me who love the Hour of Power and appreciate the great work of the Crystal Cathedral and the Schuller family, this is a real treat.”
Schuller, a former senior pastor of the Crystal Cathedral and host of the Hour of Power television ministry, serves as lead pastor of Shepherd’s Grove, a congregation that meets at Irvine Presbyterian Church. He has also authored 17 books, including the New York Times best-seller “Walking in Your Own Shoes,” and “Possibility Living: God’s Health Plan.”
“I want to inspire faith to uplift people and motivate people. My ministry is about inspiration,” Schuller said, during a phone interview with The Pilot. “That is why the health aspect comes into play. Inspiration means breathing life into people, breathing the life of Jesus and the eternal life.”
During the global pandemic, he said outdoor worship services can provide a viable and safe alternative for people.
“I am reminded of Second Timothy, For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind,” he said.
“I want to encourage everybody to start worshipping. In California, we were open for a while and then closed down again. We are facing persecution. But as a drive-in, we are safe and people can come to church and worship God.”
Sandhills Assembly Church is located at 6481 U.S. 1 North in Southern Pines. For more information, visit sandhillschurch.com or call (910) 692-2403.
