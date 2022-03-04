Representatives from Samaritan Colony asked the county for funding to support the launch of their women’s rehabilitation center at the county commissioners meeting Tuesday.
A nonprofit chemical dependency treatment facility, Samaritan Colony’s mission is to
“provide coordinated care and ongoing support to underserved people who suffer from addiction.” They provide rehabilitation to men suffering from substance abuse disorders and alcoholism.
While it is located in Richmond County, nearly half of those who pass through the facility are residents of Moore County, Director of Development Maggie Sergio said.
Indeed, several residents who had received treatment at the facility came to speak on its behalf during the public comment period at Tuesday’s meeting. Sharing their experiences, they recalled how their time at the facility had turned their lives around.
“My mom raised me on Poplar Street in Aberdeen, North Carolina. She took me to Page Memorial Methodist Church every Sunday of my life. She instilled good morals in me,” one man recalled. “And as I grew, I moved away from those morals, and addiction now gradually inverted my values ‘till it was at the top … When I was using nothing mattered, but that was a lie.”
When he came to Samaritan at 44 years old, he had no money, his marriage was crumbling and he was leading his kids down a path of addiction. But the nonprofit organization took him in, no questions asked.
“In short, they started to rearrange my values properly,” he said.
Sergio explained the process that makes the program successful. Samaritan offers a four week residential program, she said, but the work doesn’t stop there. After leaving the facility, patients go into a sober living environment, where they have to maintain full-time jobs, pay rent and attend house meetings. Samaritan also provides vehicles for patients looking to get their life back on track and “reintegrate into society.”
Sergio explained that the opioid epidemic in particular has worsened since the start of the pandemic. The number of people in North Carolina who died from unintentional drug overdoses increased by 26% from 2020 to 2021, she said, noting that the “Moore County numbers reflect a crisis situation” as well.
“We really are in crisis mode,” she said.
Samaritan hopes to begin construction of its 14-bed women’s facility in May, with the goal of opening it in mid-summer of next year, Sergio said. Samaritan has met the first half of their funding campaign goal of $1.7 million, which will go toward funding the project’s construction.
Money contributed by the county would go towards the nonprofit’s second goal of $1.9 million to fund operating costs and the first endowment fund for the women’s center.
Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields voiced his support of the project during the meeting as well. He said his department is seeing “more and more” women struggling with substance abuse and having another place for women to receive help “would be really appreciated.”
“It hurts so many family members, and that’s just what breaks your heart,” he said.
