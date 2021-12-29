More upgrades are coming to the Samarcand Training Academy in Eagle Springs with new funding coming through the state budget.
Among the immediate approvals are a live-fire training building, a parking lot at the academy’s firing range and the purchase of a satellite campus that was formerly East Montgomery High School.
Samarcand Academy opened in 2015 at the former site of Samarkand Manor, a rehabilitation complex for delinquent children that was shuttered in 2011. State Rep. Jamie Boles of Moore County has been a strong proponent for the training center for N.C. Department of Public Safety employees.
Recent renovations have been made to the firearms range along with upgrades to the current buildings on the 430-acre property to house up to 180 individuals for training.
The site of the high school in Biscoe, which closed in 2020 with the opening of Montgomery Central High School, will be the site of a Safer Schools Training Academy, a satellite attachment for Samarcand. The line item on the budget allocated $4.17 million for purchase and renovation of the East Montgomery High School property for the new project.
Serving on the school safety oversight committee in the General Assembly, Boles has taken input from across the state to improve school safety, and the creation of this academy can make schools safer, he said.
“This will be a place to train school resource officers, administrators at schools and bring in school psychologists and teachers to train them how to look for signs of troubled youth,” Boles said. “There will also be training there of live-fire with an officer going into a school trying to track the assailant down, and see how they react.”
The school’s auditorium, offset from the rest of the school, will be used as a lecture area and allow instructors to show the classes surveillance footage from the exercises.
“We can learn by having everybody come back into the auditorium and replay it and say, ‘What would you do differently,’” Boles said. “There’s not one like it in the United States that we can find out.”
People taking training at the school will be housed and fed at Samarcand, less than 10 miles away. Boles said that there are more than 20 jobs that should be created next year with the new academy.
On-site live fire training at Samarcand is set for an upgrade with $1.8 million set aside for the live fire training building.
“They can go in and move walls around and take you through different scenarios,” Boles said of that new facility.
With $475,000 budgeted for the parking lot at the firearm range, a paved parking area will cut down on the dust and dirt in the air that can lead to firearm malfunctions. The budget also allowed the state to purchase a plot of land for the academy.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
