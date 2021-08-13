The Moore County Board of Education dealt a blow to the Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust’s vision for West Southern Pines on Monday.
Only one of the trust’s several supporters shouted criticism across the Union Pines High auditorium after board members voted 4-3 against accepting the trust’s offer to buy the 17 acres most recently operated as Southern Pines Primary School.
But for all of them, it was as if more than two years of planning and fundraising toward a dream of community revitalization had gotten them nowhere.
A year ago, the offer of $685,000 would have been more than enough. The school board at the time had agreed to sell the entire property to the trust at the appraised value of $630,000. But the offers the trust made at the time fell far short of that figure. The trust made its latest offer, which matches a more recent appraisal, after a pledge of $160,000 toward the project from Southern Pines’ town council.
But new school board members brought greater demand to maximize profits from the sale to put toward other school maintenance work. With higher offers on the table from other prospective buyers, the less tangible benefits of the trust’s plans — an African-American museum and cultural center, the preservation of the old high school auditorium for community events, early childhood education, an after school program and business incubator — held less appeal.
“I think that if we were to give you all of the land,” said board member Stacey Caldwell, the swing vote against the trust, “we would need to know the proof of funds and financials, that you guys would be set, as we’ve heard mixed things from the Southern Pines council.”
The Ripple Effect
The Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust’s struggle to acquire the old school, the site of a 1924 Rosenwald school built with donations from the Black community, has received national media attention.
The morning after the school board’s vote, Newsweek magazine published online a long article examining the outcry against Critical Race Theory that has played out at school board meetings nationwide this year. Moore County has been no exception.
Newsweek writer Danya Hajjaji discussed the local debate over the old West Southern Pines school within the context of what has largely been politically fuelled outrage over a theory that is, largely, not taught in primary or secondary schools. The article quotes board member Robert Levy’s accusation, at a board work session, that the trust aims to use the old campus as a site for racial re-segregation.
"I don't think that we should do something here in the school board that doesn't benefit all the children," he said. "And not just the African-American minorities."
Newsweek also interviewed Ariadne DeGarr, a Pinehurst resident with family roots in West Southern Pines. DeGarr, a supporter of the trust who ran for the Board of Commissioners last year, said that she fears that a spike in property values would displace longtime residents should the property be sold as a housing development.
The Rosenwald school was replaced in 1950 with West Southern Pines High School, which became a middle school after integration, then elementary and primary. The Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust’s board includes several members of the segregated high school’s final graduating class of 1969.
Before the school board’s vote on Monday, Southern Pines Land and Housing Trust Chairman Vincent Gordon indirectly addressed those claims about re-segregation.
“The vision of the purchase is to maintain community-based traditions but create new business opportunities and economic growth that supports all residents of Southern Pines and surrounding areas,” said Gordon.
“It was never meant to be a West Southern Pines alone type of an effort. It was always meant to be inclusive of all of Moore County.”
Gordon, a retired U.S. Army officer and West Southern Pines native, attended school on the same campus as a young child before graduating from Pinecrest. He said that the trust’s leaders went into Monday’s meeting in the hope that four board members would vote to sell the entire West Southern Pines campus directly to the trust.
School boards have a mandate from the state to sell property in an open competitive process. Exceptions apply in the sale of property to the public entities, such as the sale of the old Southern Pines Elementary to a charter school, and when historically significant properties are sold to nonprofits in the interest of preservation.
Earlier on Monday, the school board’s attorney received a letter from Raleigh attorney Landon White claiming to represent a client concerned with the proposed sale. The letter challenged the sale under the historic property exception, as the old Rosenwald school has long since been demolished and the campus only comprises four of the 17 acre total.
By the end of the evening, the board never so much as voted to consider the trust’s offer. The 4-3 vote fell in favor of reiterating a previous offer of five acres, including the old Rosenwald school site and all of the buildings on it, at that parcel’s appraised value of $300,000.
“We worked so hard to get to that point, just to get to $685,000 to give them the appraised value they asked for. I think that was the most disappointing part. You tell us to do one thing and we get past that obstacle and then we’re told ‘no,’” said Gordon.
“‘You need to just take what we give you and be quiet.’ That’s how the feeling was.”
Figuring Out What’s Next
After a couple of days to reflect and confer with residents of West Southern Pines, the trust isn’t prepared to abandon its plans. Since late 2019 when the school board agreed to open a private negotiation with the trust, it has pursued the full 17-acre campus based on a feasibility study indicating the capacity for a self-sustaining operation.
Whether a scaled-down center would be able to generate sufficient revenue to support itself is not something the trust can determine within a week. But they’re now poised to take that leap of faith.
“If we accept the property, we do have the opportunity to do some of the historical and cultural things that we want to do and we have some options on some of the retail space still remaining,” said Gordon.
“We’d have to pay somebody to determine if the five acres could sustain itself. We have to rearrange what goes into what building, what services we do not provide and things we have to provide in order to establish income.”
The Blanchie Carter Discovery Park, which the trust hoped to use as an outdoor learning center for preschoolers, isn’t part of the five acres. That’s part of nearly seven acres donated in 1957 by the Buchan family as a park. Nearly 40 years later, the innovative Blanchie Carter Discovery Park was developed through volunteer efforts and more than $200,000 in donated funds. Its development was so noteworthy, it was the subject of a long write-up in The New York Times.
“We talk about the historical significance of the property. The school board … they think the only historic significance is in the four acres where the original Rosenwald school was built. The entire campus is historical and cultural. It has significance,” Gordon said.
“All those things have developed to try to give something to that community. It all has cultural significance and I think we just never really articulated the full impact of the entire campus.”
There won’t likely be space to renovate as affordable housing for teachers, adult daycare space, or a community health clinic. Focus will likely hone in on a museum and cultural center, with ongoing use of the auditorium and potential retail in the administration building.
The trust is also prepared to pursue grant funding toward its operations, but first it needs a physical base for its programs. The school board’s vote Monday gives the trust a narrow window to close on the parcel at West New York and Carlisle.
In the meantime they’ll also seek a partner in their pursuit of the remaining 12 acres, which the school board voted to sell in a competitive bidding process.
“We don’t want to see it go any longer than it has gone. It has been a very long process,” said Gordon.
“All sides are ready to bring something to closure. I think this is the best way to move forward and move on, and I think the residents of West Southern Pines agree.”
(1) comment
If the County would raise the room tax to 6% perhaps an agreement could be reached between the CVB and the Land Trust to use a portion of that additional tax revenue to fund capital requirements of this project, which no doubt has the ability to increase visitors to the area. Some of the CVB revenue was used for airport improvements a few years ago,why not for this project too? Before I'd raise that tax though I'd be sure to have an iron clad agreement in place with the CVB that they will use a specific amount or % of this additional tax revenue for the Land Trusts purposes. Also, I'd get an agreement with them that they would invest a certain % of future taxes collected on the promotion of the tourism related activities provided by the Land Trust project. Our County Commissioners should be able to get this done.
John Misiaszek
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.