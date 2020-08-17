Ruth Pauley Lecture Series Logo

The Ruth Pauley Lecture Series celebrates its 34th year by presenting eight speakers for the 2020-21season.

For the fall, lectures will be completely online. The public will have access to each lecture live via Facebook or the RPLS website at ruthpauley.org.

Following is the schedule of lectures for this season. All lectures begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

On Thursday, Sept. 3, former Secretary of Defense, CIA Director, White House Chief of Staff, Director of the Office of Management and Budget, and U.S. Representative Dr. Leon Panetta kicks off the series with Sandhills Community College President John Dempsey.

panetta.jpeg

Panetta is the co-founder of The Panetta Institute for Public Policy, a nonpartisan center for the study of public policy. Panetta and Dempsey will host a discussion of the challenges of leadership in our times in a question and answer format.

On Thursday, Sept. 24, Leonard Rogoff, research historian of the Jewish Heritage Foundation of North Carolina, will host “Gertrude Weil: Southern Lad, New Woman and Jewish Activist.”

rogoff.jpg

Weil was in the forefront of causes from public health, economic justice, racial equality and disarmament. Rogoff is author of “Gertrude Weil: Jewish Progressive in the New South” and has written and lectured extensively on the Jewish South.

bob phillips.jpg

On Thursday, Oct. 22, Bob Phillips, executive director of North Carolina Common Cause, will give a lecture about creating an inclusive democracy that works for everyone and ensuring a diverse, accessible and accountable government.

Phillips’ work includes lobbying the legislature and building statewide grassroots campaigns for good-government reforms. He is a North Carolina native, a graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill and worked as a broadcast journalist in Raleigh and press secretary for former Lt. Gov. Dennis Wicker before joining Common Cause.

On Thursday, Jan. 21, Uber Marathon Runner Linda Carrier will present “Seven Marathons, Seven Days, on Seven Continents.”

All done in Miami.jpg

Linda Carrier at the finish line of the final event of the 2020 World Marathon Challenge in Miami with her new collection of finisher's medals. 

Despite having Type 1 diabetes, Carrier ran a World Marathon Challenge of 183 miles in 168 hours on seven different continents. She will talk about her accomplishments in the world of running and her goal to do a World Marathon Challenge yet again.

On Thursday, Feb. 18, former Republican Congressman Bob Inglis will present “A Free Enterprise Solution to Climate Change.”

inglis.jpeg

Inglis is the executive director of republicanEn.org, an organization of a growing group of conservatives concerned about climate change to promote responsible free enterprise action on climate change. He served in the U.S. House of Representatives representing Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C., from 1993 to 1999 and 2005 to 2011.

On Wednesday, March 3, Dirk Philipsen will present “the Convergence of Crises Long in the Making and a Unique Opportunity.”

Philipsen.jpg

As a political economist and historian, ethicist, and wellbeing economics advocate, Philipsen discusses how we can rethink,and re-build, modern societies in the direction of human well-being as a result of converging crises such as climate change, racism, and inequality.

Philipsen is an Associate Research Professor of Economic History at Duke University.

On Wednesday, April 7 at 3 p.m., three-time Grammy Award winner Branford Marsalis is with Southern Pines’ Rev. Paul Murphy for a discussion about the roots of jazz, in particular in North Carolina, followed by a performance.

marsalis.jpeg

Rounding out the season will be Patrick Dougherty, an award-winning natural element artist based here in North Carolina. A date has not been set yet for his lecture.

dougherty.jpg

The lecture series honors Ruth Pauley who began organizing lectures after moving to the area in 1978. She had a distinguished career in social work in the U.S. and abroad, particularly in the area of world peace, and was very active locally.

The series is sponsored by the League of Women Voters, the American Association of University Women, Moore County Schools and Sandhills Community College. Since its inception, it has presented 136 speakers, including Jane Goodall, Ralph Nader, Maya Angelou, Dr. John Hope Franklin, William Friday, Jack Nicklaus, Sandra Day O’Connor, and many other notable figures.

Since 1987, the Series has been providing residents of the Sandhills and surrounding areas a slate of renowned thinkers, states persons, artists and other experts free of charge. The RPLS seeks to deepen our understanding of key challenges facing society and encourage public participation in overcoming those challenges.

For additional information visit www.ruthpauley.org.

(1) comment

Kent Misegades

My tax dollars confiscated to support far left causes. Thanks a lot - not! Yet another reason to privatize our community colleges and run them for profit. This stuff would end.

Leon Panetta, Clintonista Democrat hack. Boring.

Common Cause - responsible for chaos in our state’s congressional redistricting. Opposes the Electoral College thus favors mob rule as we’ve recently seen in Seattle and Venezuela.

Bob Ingles - supposedly a Conservative who believes in the myth of man-made climate change. Conservatives use critical thinking so clearly he doesn’t and isn’t.

Dirk Philipsen - another confused believer in the myth of man-made climate change and the crisis that isn’t. No big surprise he teaches at Duke, the expensive school with a satellite campus in Woo Hand China.

Patrick Dougherty - a person who makes art from sticks. Right. We did that in kindergarten.

This is really embarrassing. Moore County might be mistaken for the confused town known as Chapel Hill.

I prefer Clyde Madness’ Bluegrass Barn for real entertainment with real people.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Sign Up
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

Get 24-7 digital-only access and support award-winning community journalism. This gives you access to thepilot.com and its electronic replica edition.

Starting at
$5.35 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access (includes N.C. sales tax) $5.35 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes N.C. sales Tax) $53.50 for 365 days

Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free.

As a print subscriber , you also receive unlimited digital access. You can do that here. For any problems, call our customer service number at 910-693-2487 or 693-2488.

Free access for current print subscribers
Get Started

Home Delivery

Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday with home delivery. Your home delivery subscription also includes unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$27.82 for 90 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Three Months — Home Delivery $27.82 for 90 days
Six Months — Home Delivery $42.80 for 183 days
One Year — Home Delivery $69.55 for 365 days