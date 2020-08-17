The Ruth Pauley Lecture Series celebrates its 34th year by presenting eight speakers for the 2020-21season.
For the fall, lectures will be completely online. The public will have access to each lecture live via Facebook or the RPLS website at ruthpauley.org.
Following is the schedule of lectures for this season. All lectures begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
On Thursday, Sept. 3, former Secretary of Defense, CIA Director, White House Chief of Staff, Director of the Office of Management and Budget, and U.S. Representative Dr. Leon Panetta kicks off the series with Sandhills Community College President John Dempsey.
Panetta is the co-founder of The Panetta Institute for Public Policy, a nonpartisan center for the study of public policy. Panetta and Dempsey will host a discussion of the challenges of leadership in our times in a question and answer format.
On Thursday, Sept. 24, Leonard Rogoff, research historian of the Jewish Heritage Foundation of North Carolina, will host “Gertrude Weil: Southern Lad, New Woman and Jewish Activist.”
Weil was in the forefront of causes from public health, economic justice, racial equality and disarmament. Rogoff is author of “Gertrude Weil: Jewish Progressive in the New South” and has written and lectured extensively on the Jewish South.
On Thursday, Oct. 22, Bob Phillips, executive director of North Carolina Common Cause, will give a lecture about creating an inclusive democracy that works for everyone and ensuring a diverse, accessible and accountable government.
Phillips’ work includes lobbying the legislature and building statewide grassroots campaigns for good-government reforms. He is a North Carolina native, a graduate of UNC-Chapel Hill and worked as a broadcast journalist in Raleigh and press secretary for former Lt. Gov. Dennis Wicker before joining Common Cause.
On Thursday, Jan. 21, Uber Marathon Runner Linda Carrier will present “Seven Marathons, Seven Days, on Seven Continents.”
Despite having Type 1 diabetes, Carrier ran a World Marathon Challenge of 183 miles in 168 hours on seven different continents. She will talk about her accomplishments in the world of running and her goal to do a World Marathon Challenge yet again.
On Thursday, Feb. 18, former Republican Congressman Bob Inglis will present “A Free Enterprise Solution to Climate Change.”
Inglis is the executive director of republicanEn.org, an organization of a growing group of conservatives concerned about climate change to promote responsible free enterprise action on climate change. He served in the U.S. House of Representatives representing Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C., from 1993 to 1999 and 2005 to 2011.
On Wednesday, March 3, Dirk Philipsen will present “the Convergence of Crises Long in the Making and a Unique Opportunity.”
As a political economist and historian, ethicist, and wellbeing economics advocate, Philipsen discusses how we can rethink,and re-build, modern societies in the direction of human well-being as a result of converging crises such as climate change, racism, and inequality.
Philipsen is an Associate Research Professor of Economic History at Duke University.
On Wednesday, April 7 at 3 p.m., three-time Grammy Award winner Branford Marsalis is with Southern Pines’ Rev. Paul Murphy for a discussion about the roots of jazz, in particular in North Carolina, followed by a performance.
Rounding out the season will be Patrick Dougherty, an award-winning natural element artist based here in North Carolina. A date has not been set yet for his lecture.
The lecture series honors Ruth Pauley who began organizing lectures after moving to the area in 1978. She had a distinguished career in social work in the U.S. and abroad, particularly in the area of world peace, and was very active locally.
The series is sponsored by the League of Women Voters, the American Association of University Women, Moore County Schools and Sandhills Community College. Since its inception, it has presented 136 speakers, including Jane Goodall, Ralph Nader, Maya Angelou, Dr. John Hope Franklin, William Friday, Jack Nicklaus, Sandra Day O’Connor, and many other notable figures.
Since 1987, the Series has been providing residents of the Sandhills and surrounding areas a slate of renowned thinkers, states persons, artists and other experts free of charge. The RPLS seeks to deepen our understanding of key challenges facing society and encourage public participation in overcoming those challenges.
For additional information visit www.ruthpauley.org.
