Brian Richter brings a lifetime of academic and global leadership experience to the critical environmental issue of water.
Sandhills residents concerned about the environment will not want to miss Richter’s in-person presentation on March 15 as part of the Ruth Pauley Lecture Series. His talk will address “Chasing Water in a Changing World.”
Since 2014, Richter has been president of Sustainable Waters, a global organization that provides accurate and up-to-date information about water scarcity, news of water shortages, and information and tools for solving water problems. He has consulted on more than 170 river projects worldwide, with a focus on the challenge of meeting human needs for water, food, and energy while sustaining healthy rivers and lakes.
Prior to that, Richter served as chief scientist for the Global Water Program of The Nature Conservancy. During his 25 years with The Nature Conservancy, he concentrated on promoting sustainable water management with governments, corporations, and local communities. As Global Freshwater Initiative Director, he headed a six-year, $100+ million conservation initiative including river and lake conservation projects across the Americas, Asia, and the Pacific region.
Richter is currently an adjunct professor at the University of Virginia, teaching an interdisciplinary course in water sustainability and overseeing independent graduate research projects. His educational background includes a degree in Journalism and Environmental Biology from San Diego State University and a master’s degree in Earth Resources and Watershed Science from Colorado State University.
Richter was featured in a BBC documentary with David Attenborough on “How Many People Can Live on Planet Earth?” He has published many scientific papers on the importance of ecologically sustainable water management in international journals and co-authored Rivers for Life: Managing Water for People and Nature.
His latest book, "Chasing Water: A Guide for Moving from Scarcity to Sustainability," has now been published in five languages. Water scarcity is spreading and intensifying in many regions of the world, with dire consequences for local communities, economies, and freshwater ecosystems. In "Chasing Water," Richter argues that sustainable water sharing in the twenty-first century can only happen through open, democratic dialogue and local collective action.
The public is invited to attend Brian Richter’s upcoming lecture in the Bradshaw Performing Arts Center (Owens Auditorium) at Sandhills Community College on Tuesday, March 15, at 7:30 p.m. He will be introduced by Rick Studenmund, Sandhills Project Director for The Nature Conservancy.
Ruth Pauley lectures are free and open to all.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.