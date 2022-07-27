The Ruth Pauley Lecture Series, a renowned Sandhills-based lecture series announces its 2022-23 speaker lineup, to include Dr. Mark Stoler, foremost scholar on George C. Marshall who wintered in Pinehurst for 15 years. Established in 1987 to deepen society’s understanding of key issues and encourage public participation in their resolution, the Ruth Pauley Lecture Series has long provided residents of the Sandhills and surrounding areas with the opportunity to benefit – at no charge – from a roster of renowned thinkers, statesmen, artists and other extraordinary speakers.
Save the date for these upcoming events:
HUNGERING FOR CHANGE: FOOD JUSTICE AND CIVIL RIGHTS
Thursday, Sept. 15
Dr. Marcia Chatelain: Professor of History and African American Studies at Georgetown University, National Endowment for the Humanities faculty fellow, and Andrew Carnegie Foundation fellow. Dr. Chatelain is a frequent lecturer on race, culture, and women’s issues, and noted authoof the 2021 Pulitzer Prize in History award winning book Franchise: The Golden Arches in Black America.
GEORGE C. MARSHALL: SOLDIER AND STATESMAN OF THE AMERICAN CENTURY
Tuesday, Oct. 11
Dr. Mark Stoler: Professor emeritus of history at the University of Vermont, one of the country’s foremost Marshall Scholars, award-winning author and co-editor of numerous books on military history, including his acclaimed biography, George C. Marshall: American Statesman of the American Century. Dr. Stoler has been a visiting professor at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, the U.S. Naval War College, the University of Haifa in Israel, the U.S. Military History Institute, Williams College, and Washington and Lee University.
HISTORY IS ALWAYS ABOUT THE FUTURE
Wednesday, Nov. 9
John Hood: Author, syndicated columnist on politics and public policy for multiple North Carolina newspapers, and frequent radio and television commentator. Mr. Hood helped establish the John Locke Foundation, a North Carolina conservative think tank in 1990, served as its president for two decades and then chaired its board of directors. He teaches at Duke University’s School for Public Policy and serves on the faculty and as board chairman of the N.C. Institute of Political Leadership.
THE GUT BRAIN CONNECTION: NEW APPROACHES TO MENTAL HEALTH
Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023
Dr. Karen D. Sullivan: Founder of the Pinehurst Neuropsychology Brain and Memory Clinic and the I CARE FOR YOUR BRAIN education program, former Assistant Professor in the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Department at the UNC-Chapel Hill School of Medicine. In 2019, Dr. Sullivan released her Interactive Stroke Recovery Guide and her I CARE FOR YOUR BRAIN Facebook Live Lectures reaching countless numbers world-wide with her message of evidence-based brain health.
WRONGFUL CONVICTIONS ARE A SERIOUS PUBLIC HEALTH ISSUE
Thursday, March 16, 2023
Prof. James E. Coleman: Director of the Center for Criminal Justice and Responsibility, Director of the Wrongful Convictions Clinic, and the John Bradway Professor of the Practice of Law, at Duke University Law School. Earlier in private practice with a major D.C. based international law firm, Professor Coleman specialized in federal court and administrative litigation while also representing defendants in capital crime collateral proceedings and maintained an active role with the American Bar Association where he served as Chair of its Section of Individual Rights and Responsibilities, and of the ABA Death Penalty Moratorium Implementation Project.
GLOBAL INITIATIVE LEAD: FOOD LOSS AND WASTE
Thursday, April 20, 2023
Pete Pearson: Director of Food Waste for the World Wildlife Fund in Washington, D.C. Mr. Pearson’s work focuses on food recovery and waste prevention and developing an understanding of the intersection of agriculture and wildlife conservation. He has led national and local sustainability programs in 37 states, is a co-founder of the Idaho Center for Sustainable Agriculture and a partner with Transcend Productions, specializing in documentary story telling.
Unless otherwise noted, lectures begin at 7:00 pm in the recently renovated Owens Auditorium at the Bradford Performing Arts Center on the Sandhills Community College campus on Airport Road. All lectures are free and open to the public, typically last a comfortable 90 minutes with the opportunity for audience members to pose questions, and frequently are followed by an informal gathering with the speaker in the rotunda.
For more information, visit www.ruthpauley.org and follow the Ruth Pauley Lecture Series on Facebook.
(2) comments
Wrongful conviction - January 6th protesters held for a year for walking through the Capitol with doors held open by Capitol police? Food waste - like 40% of the annual corn harvest used to make ethanol nobody but big Ag and ethanol producers want? Food waste - loss of good farm acreage by ugly, toxic solar farms forced onto us through the stupid solar energy quotas our legislators still haven’t ended?
Food Justice? America’s greatest health issue is obesity, especially among the poor, aka underprivileged.
