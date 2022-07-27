Ruth Pauley Lecture Speakers 2022-23

From left, Dr. Marcia Chatelain, Dr. Mark Stoler, John Hood, Dr. Karen Sullivan, James E. Coleman, J.D., Pete Pearson. Contributed photos

The Ruth Pauley Lecture Series, a renowned Sandhills-based lecture series announces its 2022-23 speaker lineup, to include Dr. Mark Stoler, foremost scholar on George C. Marshall who wintered in Pinehurst for 15 years. Established in 1987 to deepen society’s understanding of key issues and encourage public participation in their resolution, the Ruth Pauley Lecture Series has long provided residents of the Sandhills and surrounding areas with the opportunity to benefit – at no charge – from a roster of renowned thinkers, statesmen, artists and other extraordinary speakers.

Save the date for these upcoming events:

Recommended for you

(2) comments

Kent Misegades

Wrongful conviction - January 6th protesters held for a year for walking through the Capitol with doors held open by Capitol police? Food waste - like 40% of the annual corn harvest used to make ethanol nobody but big Ag and ethanol producers want? Food waste - loss of good farm acreage by ugly, toxic solar farms forced onto us through the stupid solar energy quotas our legislators still haven’t ended?

Report Add Reply
Kent Misegades

Food Justice? America’s greatest health issue is obesity, especially among the poor, aka underprivileged.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days