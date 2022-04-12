Michael Wellington

Michael Wellington, contributed photo

The Ruth Pauley Lecture Series presents “Birdies, Bogeys and Bipolar Disorder,” with author Michael Wellington on Wednesday, April 20, at 7:30 p.m., at Bradshaw Performing Arts Center, Owens Auditorium, on the campus of Sandhills Community College. Wellington is a mental health activist, speaker and pro golfer who travels the country speaking about his battle with bipolar disorder. The event is free to attend in person or you may view the event online.

Born and raised in St. Louis, Miss., Wellington accepted a golf scholarship to Spring Hill College in Mobile, Ala.,

where he was a collegiate All-American golfer. Just a few weeks after graduation, Wellington was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. He left his golf amateur status behind in 2003, and turned pro where he embarked on an interesting journey in the world of professional golf.

After college, he battled through different medications, struggled with alcohol, experienced eight hospital stays over the course of 20 years, and attempted many different strategies to help keep his bipolar disorder under control. During this period, he earned paychecks on five different professional golf tours and made eight holes-in-one. To keep his golf career afloat, Wellington also worked in broadcasting for the University of Missouri baseball program in 2006, and in sports-talk radio in St. Louis in 2010.

In 2011, Wellington created the charitable foundation Birdies4Bipolar.org, and began writing his memoir about his battle with bipolar disorder and addiction. In September 2015, his book “Birdies, Bogeys and Bipolar Disorder“ was released. NBC Sports/Golf Channel Host David Feherty, who also was in Moore County earlier this week for a special BPAC event, contributed the foreword for the project.

As an author and activist, Wellington has spoken to college athletes, insurance groups, fundraising galas, corporations, men’s groups, financial firms, college fraternities and sororities, and high schools.

The Ruth Pauley Lecture Series is funded entirely by donations and all events are free to the public. This is an in person event, or you may attend virtually at www.ruthpauley.org/watchonline.

