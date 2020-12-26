Note: The coronavirus forced all of us to change our lives, often in dramatic ways. This article is part of a series about the people who pivoted in 2020.
Luck is what happens when preparation meets opportunity, noted Roman philosopher Seneca in the first century.
Meridian Kiosk, an Aberdeen-based manufacturing firm that specializes in interactive, self-service devices for business, is proving the truth of that adage 2,000 years later.
In late March, things were looking bleak for Meridian’s founder and CEO Chris Gilder. The global pandemic had disrupted supply chains, and many clients were suspending operations.
“About 90 percent of our business was put on-hold. We were looking at having to furlough employees” Gilder said. “We couldn’t ship anything anywhere so we began looking at other products, like making plexiglass shields for hospital use.”
The big ‘aha moment’ came while working with Meridian’s largest partner, HP Inc. The two companies have frequently collaborated on projects that merge smart technology with built-from-the-ground-up kiosk and self-storage locker systems.
Meridian launched its thermal scanning PMK (Personnel Management Kiosk) to businesses and, by mid-May, was inundated with orders. The basic model incorporates a hands-free tablet that takes temperatures and can also be used for security purposes, if desired, through facial recognition software capabilities.
Nine months into the pandemic, Meridian’s team has produced more than 12,000 for hospitals, healthcare providers, schools, businesses, state governments and manufacturers.
“About one million people a day are getting their temperature checked by one of our kiosks,” said Ross Dallimore, Meridian’s chief operating officer.
He recalls those first few months as frenetic and sleepless. In addition to the 13-acre Meridian campus near downtown Aberdeen, the company established a second assembly facility in Greensboro to manage demand. Finding workers also wasn’t easy. Meridian was able to hire an entire support team from another business that had closed, but the crush of orders meant thinking strategically about marketing, product development and shipping processes.
“We went through two or three iterations of the design. Swapping out steel for aluminum extrusion, we were able to bring it from a 10- to 15-minute build to a two- to three-minute build (per device). That is how we were so successful. We were able to scale-up production without having to scale-up the number of people required to do it.”
At the height of the frenzy, Meridian’s marketing coordinator Melissa Harward was hosting twice weekly live webinars to provide information for interested buyers. And they also bolstered their software development team by adding more staff to the North Carolina office to work collaboratively with an established Meridian IT team in Canada.
“We wanted to be able to test things here faster so we can push out more new products. That is our fastest growing segment and, I think, will be a big part of what we do next year,” Gilder said.
In 2021, he anticipates greater demand for Meridian’s self-service lockers for everything from retail to restaurants to food processing and manufacturing. Meridian will also continue to develop the temperature kiosk, with more features.
“Every company I’ve talked to plans to keep taking temperatures indefinitely,” Gilder said. “It is an easy way to ensure your employees are healthy.”
