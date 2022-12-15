No sickness that Riley Merchant had felt for the last week or so wasn’t going to keep the Pinecrest senior wrestler from facing off against Hoke County Wednesday night.
Merchant had been under the weather, but knew the gravity of the Sandhills Athletic Conference opening matches at home when the Patriots faced off with Richmond, followed by a battle of the top two 4A teams in the conference with Hoke County to close out the night.
“I knew it was going to be one of the biggest matches of the year. Hoke’s a good team this year, and whether I was sick or not, I wanted to wrestle against them,” Merchant said.
By the luck of the draw, and the Patriots ahead of him in the lineup to set up a winner-take-all final bout in the dual match with the Bucks, Merchant was in the exact position he wanted to be in.
“We have had Riley in this position multiple times. Last year we went up against the 2A state champs and we weren’t sure who we were and it came down to the last match and Riley beat the defending state champ. Riley is no stranger to competition,” Pinecrest coach Bob Curtin said. “Riley is quietly on a mission. He’d been sick, battling in and out. I couldn’t keep him out of the room yesterday, I couldn’t keep him out of room Monday. He’s just a warrior. When you need a big match, Riley has delivered every time.”
As if 13 previous bouts before the 145-pound match to close out weren’t nerve wracking enough, the Pinecrest bench and coaches were on edge as Merchant technical savvy built up a lead over David Coptsias from Hoke County in the first two periods. Curtin nervously chewed gum peering over the mat, then back to the clock on the wall and then back to focus on his senior calmly slip out of near pin situations and reverse to top position for a late takedown to secure the final three points needed in a 38-36 win to improve to 2-0 in conference play.
“Going into tonight, I knew I was going to have a tough opponent and I just needed to get through the match. I did what I know how to do, and that’s wrestle,” Merchant said. “I wrestled my match, stayed in a good stance and did the basics and that ended up winning me the match.
“Right now I’m ranked fourth in the state and he’s ranked fifth. I knew it was going to be a tough match and I wanted to prove myself to him.
“I just had to win. If I lost and our team losing would’ve been on me, and I wasn’t ready for that.”
Tough bouts like that one are what Merchant has worked to prepare himself for. Entering the postseason last year, Merchant didn’t shy away from the challenge that was the 132-pound 4A championship bracket at the state tournament. He lost two matches in overtime to the eventual state champion and the third-place winner.
“I could’ve bumped up a weight last year and wrestled in what I believed was an easier weight class, but I wanted to stay in the toughest weight class of the tournament in my opinion to prove myself that I’m Riley Merchant and I’m here to wrestle everyone,” he said. “I wanted to prepare myself as best I could for my senior season. I knew wrestling those kids last year was going to be beneficial for me this year.”
The Patriots, battling with other injuries and ailments, relied bonus points secured by the lighter weights, and also some wins in toss-up matches to keep the match close entering Merchant’s bout.
“It was determination. Everyone likes to use the term grit, I like to use determination because it shows that they have not only accepted the mental challenge, but they’ve accepted the physical challenge,” Curtin said. “Everyone fought, whether they got a pin or not.”
The match started at 152 pounds, and as the lineup rotated from heavyweight to 106, Hoke County held a 24-18 lead. Megan Rowland tied the score grinding out a win by pin in the third period and freshman Ethan Finn claimed a 14-10 decision at 113 pounds put Pinecrest up by three, only for the Bucks to retake the lead with a first-period pin at 120 pounds.
Noah Malave’s 9-1 major decision at 126 pounds and Elijah Ybarra’s 13-3 major decision at 132 pounds put the Patriots up 35-30 with two bouts left, but still within reach of Hoke County. The Bucks won by pin at 138 pounds to take a 36-35 lead with one bout to go.
“I think those two matches ended up winning the dual for us,” Merchant said.
Curtin made some pre-match adjustments to try and offset matches he knew the Patriots were outmatched at. Inserting Dallin Newcomer, a regular wrestler at 152 pounds, to the 160-pound bout, resulted in the normal 160-pounder, Cooper Ogden, to wrestle at 170 pounds. State champion Jayden Dobeck wrestled up from his normal 170 pounds to 182 pounds.
All three claimed pins to help Pinecrest build a 18-6 lead.
“I looked at our strength. We are strong from 132 to 170 (pounds)... We have Dallin Newcomer and Adam Yessef and those guys are neck-in-neck in the room. They’ve been going back and forth in wrestle-offs. I was thinking that I have two great wrestlers at 152 right now. I put Adam against their 152, and that allowed me to put Dallin at 160,” Curtin said. “I knew we needed bonus points and I was confident we could get them.”
Always looking at the technical side of dual matches, Curtin’s whiteboard at home in his garage had many different scenarios he saw how the match against the Bucks could unfold, and what happened on the mat Wednesday wasn’t one of the outcomes he tabulated.
“I give the best case to us and the worst case to us, and I bring the worst case scenario in. I told the boys and girls that I thought of every scenario that could go down, and guess what happened out there? None of the ones I had on the whiteboard and none of the ones I had in this book,” Curtin said. “When you do what you do in the way you do it, everything’s on the table and means we have a chance. And when that happens, anything can happen, and not what I had planned.”
In the first match against Richmond, Pinecrest claimed a 64-18 win.
Wins by fall came from Devin Kissinger, Noah Kissinger, Chris Culver, Adam Yessef Ogden and Rowland, for the Patriots. Merchant claimed a win by tech fall.
Pinecrest wrestles at the WRAL Invitational over the weekend.
Union Pines Off to 2-0 Conference Start
The Union Pines wrestling team picked up two Sandhills Athletic Conference wins Wednesday on the road with a 66-17 win over Southern Lee and a 60-21 win over Scotland.
Jayden Crawford, Brock Sullivan and Colton Collins claimed wins by fall in the match with Southern Lee.
Against Scotland, Elijah Bumgardner, Jayden Crawford, Finn McCafferty, Evan Thompson, Sullivan, Dantrell Williams, Collins, Aiden Enright and Keaton Crawford all won by fall.
Union Pines competes in the Battle at the Beach
In other wrestling action, North Moore lost to Seaforth, 54-22, Wednesday.
Manuel Felix Miguel claimed a win by fall at 126 pounds, Austin Williams earned a 19-6 major decision at 145 pounds, Pascual Felix Miguel earned a win by fall at 160 pounds and Nathan Rogers won by fall at 285 pounds for North Moore’s four wins in the match.
The Mustangs will compete in the Grapple at the Grove Saturday.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
