An open forum where Moore County residents can discuss issues relating to growth and development will take place in the last week of May, staff announced at the county commissioners meeting Tuesday.
The forum is “tentatively” scheduled for May 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Senior Enrichment Center. It is open to the public and will cover a range of topics.
“This meeting is open to anybody who has an interest in building, development or real estate in Moore County,” County Manager Wayne Vest said. “It doesn’t just have to be people who are affiliated with those specific communities – it can be a typical homeowner.”
Vest noted that there is also a quasi-judicial hearing coming up at the May 16 meeting, during which “you’ll probably hear from some people who are not builders or developers or realtors, they’re just landowners or residents of Moore County.” That hearing is in relation to a major subdivision being proposed on Union Church Road in a rural part of the county.
The meeting will also offer homeowners and others affected to voice their concerns about permitting issues, including the ongoing septic permit hold up. Matt Garner, interim health director, noted that there had been some recent updates on that front at Tuesday’s meeting.
Garner said that an environmental health technician had been hired and that interview had been conducted for the other open positions. He also mentioned that there is a new dashboard on the county’s website that will allow users to see the total number of septic permits in the que each week, how many come in during a week’s time and how many have been issued over the course of a week.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the Board of Commissioners:
*Declared May as Foster Care Appreciation Month and May 6 as Child Care Provider Appreciation Day
*Approved contract for the Vast Waterline Project. This will enable more Vass residents to have access to the county's water.
*Approved county’s recycling contract with Pratt Industries Inc. The contract will allow the county to have big savings on recycling.
*Acknowledged the departure of Solid Waste Director David Lambert, who served his last day Tuesday.
